The Game Awards: Das sind die Nominierungen für 2022

Die Nominierungen für die Game Award 2022 wurden enthüllt. In 31 Kategorien können Spieler jetzt ihre Stimme abgeben.
Das Spiel God of War Ragnarok erhielt mit 10 die meisten Nominierungen, gefolgt von Elden Ring und Horizon Forbidden West mit jeweils sieben.
Die The Game Awards 2022 werden am 9. Dezember live ab 01:30 Uhr deutscher Zeit im Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles stattfinden und im Netz übertragen.
The Game Awards 2022 Nominierungen
Game of the Year
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Game Direction
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Stray
Best Narrative
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
Best Art Direction
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Horizon: Forbidden West
- Scorn
- Stray
Best Score/Music
- Olivier Deriviere – A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Tsukasa Saitoh – Elden Ring
- Bear McCreary – God of War: Ragnarok
- Two Feathers – Metal Hellsinger
- Yasunori Mitsuda
Best Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
Best Performance
- Ashly Birch – Horizon: Forbidden West
- Charlotte McBurney – A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Christopher Judge – God of War: Ragnarok
- Manon Gage – Immortality
- Sunny Suljic – God of War: Ragnarok
Games for Impact
- A Memoir Blue
- As Dusk Falls
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling – Extinction is Forever
- Hindsight
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy 14 Online
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Indie Game
- Cult of the Lamb
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Stray
- TUNIC
Best Debut Indie Game
- Neon White
- NORCO
- Stray
- TUNIC
- Vampire Survivors
Best Mobile Game
- Apex Legends Mobile
- Diablo Immortal
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel Snap
- Tower of Fantasy
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy 14 Online
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Best VR/AR Game
- After the Fall
- Among Us VR
- BONELAB
- Moss: Book II
- Red Matter 2
Innovation in Accessibility
- As Dusk Falls
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Returnal
- Return to Monkey Island
- The Last of Us Part 1
- The Quarry
Best Action Game
- Bayonetta 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Best Action/Adventure Game
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- TUNIC
Best RPG
- Elden Ring
- Live a Live
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus
- Triangle Strategy
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Fighting Game
- DNF Duel
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
- The King of Fighters 15
- MultiVersus
- Sifu
Best Family Game
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Splatoon 3
Best Sports/Racing Game
- F1 22
- FIFA 23
- NBA 2K23
- Gran Turismo 7
- OlliOlli World
Best SIM/Strategy Game
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Total War: WARHAMMER 3
- Two Point Campus
- Victoria 3
Best Multiplayer Game
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Multiversus
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Content Creator of the Year
- Karl Jacobs
- Ludwig
- Nibellion
- Nobru
- QTCinderella
Best Esports Athlete
- Jeong „Chovy“ Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)
- Lee „Faker“ Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)
- Finn „karrigan“ Andersen ( (FaZe Clan – CS:GO)
- Oleksandr „s1mple“ Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
- Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)
Best Esports Coach
- Andrii „B1ad3“ Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
- Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)
- Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)
- Robert „RobbaN“ Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)
- Go „Score“ Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)
Best Esports Event
- EVO 2022
- 2022 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Antwerp 2022
- The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
- VALORANT Champions 2022
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Rocket League
- VALORANT
Best Esports Team
- DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)
- FaZe Clan (CS:GO)
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
- LOUD (Valorant)
Most Anticipated Game
- Final Fantasy 16
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Adaptation
- Arcane: League of Legends
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- The Cuphead Show!
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Uncharted
4 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Die mögen wohl Katzen…
Von den angegebenen Titeln in der Main Category wäre A Plague Tale Requiem mein Favorit, aber es wird wohl kein Weg an Elden Ring vorbei führen.
Ansonsten sehe ich da dieses Jahr wenige Errungenschaften und vieles was eindeutig erscheint.
Ich schaue das Event vor allem wegen dem Xbox Showcase und hoffe auf Gameplay zu Fable 4 oder Wolfenstein III. Oder, oder… 🙂
Autsch, ich hab so gut wie nichts davon gespielt.
Aber Alter: Diablo Immortal als Best Mobil Game?! 😅
Die God of War: Ragnarök Awards 2022🤣🤣🤣
Ich hoffe das auch A Plague Tale: Requiem und As Dusk Falls was abräumen. Das sind richtige Meisterwerke. Bei der „Best Score/Music“ Kategorie ist es für mich ein Kopf an Kopf Rennen zwischen A Plague Tale: Requiem und Metal: Hellsinger.
Aber primär freue ich mich sowieso am meisten auf die Ankündigungen/Videos von Team Xbox💚💚💚