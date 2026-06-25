The Outer Worlds 2: Update liefert Fotomodus, Transmog-System und neue Herausforderungen

New Features:

Dangerous Enemies FROM BEYOND!

A mysterious new type of Rift has reportedly appeared, containing dangerous beasts said to be aggressive, powerful, and immune to many types of attacks. They can be found in Paradise Island, Golden Ridge, Cloister, and Praetor. Visit the newly-built Terminals at the landing pad in each of the four listed regions for more info.

Customizable Gameplay Options

A fifth Difficulty Option is now available, “Custom.” Use these gameplay options to customize your game experience in new and unusual ways. Activate “Companion Permadeath” and try to save them before they perish forever! Try a “zero bits” run where buying and selling are impossible! Force yourself to a “Single Loadout” where you’re limited by what you can wear and hold! Or try to be the “Hero of Earth,” where death means your game is permanently over!

Photo Mode

You can now clear the HUD and take photographs of the incredible art in The Outer Worlds 2 via the new Photo Mode option, available from the pause menu. Combine it with the “Wait” menu option to find the perfect time of day to illuminate your Commander, your Companions, or the Arcadian landscape.

Appearance Editor

A new mirror in the Captain’s Quarters on the Incognito now allows you to update the appearance of your Commander whenever you like. Change your physical appearance including hairstyle, tattoos, piercings and prosthetics, while retaining your character’s actions and choices.

M.O.P.

The Mode of Outward Presentation allows you to change the look of your character’s currently equipped Armor or Helmet to match any Armor or Helmet in your inventory, without giving up its gameplay benefits. Got a particular look you love? Make it your M.O.P. and stroll around Arcadia with confidence.

Companion Outfits

Want to change your upgraded Companion’s outfit back to a previous look? Sliders have been added on the Companion information screen that will allow you to change the visuals for your Companions‘ Armor and Helmet while still retaining their current upgrades.

Community Reported Issues:

The game now displays an error message when available disk space at the drive root is low to prevent save failures. Players can now turn in “The Case of the Mystery Rations” to Huguenard even if they completed “Fusing Fractured Forces” and did not speak to Huguenard first. Fixed formula for calculating bribery costs in non-crime conversations. Costs should now be higher. The double jump boots and quest schematics are now automatically granted to the player if they leave Spire Grove without looting Jackson Plum’s corpse. Inspecting the refugee’s corpse during the „Arbitrary Measure“ mission now correctly displays localized text in all languages. Companion banters should now continue to trigger properly after saving/loading in a variety of circumstances. Level Up Reminders will now remain hidden if disabled through settings, including after Fast Travel or Load. The Dependent Flaw’s bonus damage from Companions now correctly persists after loading a saved game. Cursor is properly and fully disabled when swapping between MKB and Gamepad input devices. Added Controller Pitch Multiplier which allows Controller Look Pitch (Y-axis, up/down) to scale relative to Look Turn (X-axis, left/right) for Controller Thumbstick(s). The Vendor Screen will now display if a purchasable Recipe is known and will display the current count of stackable Items (grenades, consumables, resources, etc.) already in the Player’s Inventory. Updated a specific instance of Simplified Chinese localization to use gender-neutral pronouns instead of masculine pronouns.



Click to reveal spoilers „The Last Voyage of the ACS Free Market“ quest can now be completed even if multiple pieces of evidence are collected before the quest has started.

The game no longer freezes if the switch to kill Auntie is pulled while the player is still in combat (For example, via Niles‘ combat ability).

Major Issues and Crashes:

Activating Companion abilities shortly before triggering a forced conversation now allows the triggered conversation to occur. Resolved a crash that occurred in the Rift Lab after extended periods of play due to an audio resource leak. Addressed a crash on PS5 and PS5 Pro by improving memory management, especially when exiting the Companion Upgrade screen or Workbench.



Click to reveal spoilers

Content & Quests:

Fixed a crash that could sometimes occur when talking to Factor Metadier after leaving the Zyranium Manufactory. Updated scripting for the “Half-Truths in Advertising” quest to handle a number of edge cases, including the quest telling you to return to Willard but Willard not properly closing out the quest if Crawford was killed at the AC camp after giving the party the briefing Resolved issue where VPs in ACHQ would disappear after capturing Spireton. Ambient NPCs around Westport area will now bark more frequently Mental Refreshment lecture sequence will continue to play properly even if interrupted by save/load.



Click to reveal spoilers Updated the beacons for part of the “Full Measures” quest to initially point to the Best Choice elevator for players who have never visited the Best Choice for better clarity

Updated scripting in Westport to properly track how the player sabotaged the water purifier so various reactivity in the area can play as expected

Combat & Systems:

The „Cave Cleanup“ quest now correctly updates after all Raptidons in the cave have been defeated.

Hold input audio will no longer infinitely loop when breakdown all junk action is complete

The Escape Suit now reliably dispenses a smoke bomb and grants camouflage when your health drops below 30%.

Skipping an audio log with the controller now properly stops the hold sound effect when the skip is complete.

The game now correctly handles and validates calendar time when loading older save files to prevent potential errors.

The Serial Killer perk description has been updated to more clearly explain when hearts are guaranteed to drop

Added Breakdown lists for Zyranium Armor and Gary Armor

Screen shake and sound effects from rifts no longer play while the rift is in stasis.

DLSS can now be updated directly from Nvidia, allowing users to receive the latest improvements without waiting for a game update.

Bribe options in certain conversations now always appear and display the correct amount, even if you don’t have enough money.

Creatures, like the Gorvid or Raptidon, now use correct getup animations

Improved trigger volumes in Fairfield and other regions so that they fire more reliably

Waylaid Grenades achievement is more consistently progressable when shooting player thrown grenades.

Players will maintain ability to interact with objects even if the inhaler is used during Sneak Attack

Niles‘ Spotter Perk now reliably lowers NPC detection rates

The food icon in the HUD will be greyed out when the player is at full health.

Throwables now cost energy during TTD

Companions will now crouch while in elevators when the player is crouched or in stealth.

Some overpowered weapons (Bullet Blender, Rattler, Chainspark Cannon, Biggest Fan) have had their effectiveness reduced, to be more in line with other Unique weapons.

Cleo’s The Hunt has been made much more effective, to be more in line with other Unique weapons.

Animation:

Conversations triggered by proximity now reliably position the camera, preventing overly zoomed-in views of characters.

UI/UX:

Idle Camera Unavailable text will now wrap to present properly in other languages

Resolved rare instance where RPG Interactables did not properly give correct XP when the skill check had multiple requirements

Reverting graphics settings in the main menu now correctly restores previous values instead of applying changes.

Pending graphics settings, like Resolution changes, are now correctly preserved when switching and reverting Window Modes in the settings menu.

The blur effect that appeared in the crafting menu after successfully crafting an item has been removed.

Setting Descriptions no longer clear on Unhover, allowing manipulation of the Scroll Box for longer descriptions. Hovering the Subcategory headers still clears the Hover state.

Caps Lock is no longer usable as a Key binding (excluding the default for Auto Sprint)

Default All hold audio/fill will properly deactivate while addressing Key binding modals

Settings that must be Applied before updating/saving now indicate their pending state, and the Apply input hotkey is highlighted.

Settings with Sliders now respect their overall Step increment when leaving their Minimum/Maximum values

Removing unnecessary formatting from failed Conversation Response Nodes

(Handheld Only) – Disable pixel snapping to keep the Credits from shaking

Reworked how pending Graphic Settings (Window Mode and Resolution) are applied in-menu and when attempting to leave without applying. In-menu Apply no longer prompts the player to Keep/Revert the changes, and the exit prompts offer 3 options: Apply/Keep and Revert (which still exit Settings after applying the selected behavior), and Cancel (returning to the Settings menu with the unconfirmed Settings still pending). Additionally, VSync and other graphics settings apply immediately on any change and no longer Revert if the player rejects Window Mode or Resolution changes later.

Inez will show a max of 2 Ability Charges as soon as she acquires the relevant Perk

The Player will only be referred to as Commander by default in Character Creation if a valid name isn’t committed

Radio Station entries in the Wireless screen now show a Stop button while Selected/Active to indicate a click will deselect/disable the associated Station

When splitting a stack for Buying/Selling in the Vendor Menu, the Player’s current Total Bits will also be displayed

Miscellaneous: