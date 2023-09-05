The Texas Chain Saw Massacre: EP-Fehler und mehr per Update behoben

Fehler mit den Erfahrungspunkten, Lobbys und mehr werden heute in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre mit einem Update behoben.

Heute erhält The Texas Chain Saw Massacre auf allen Plattformen ein neues Update. Es nimmt Fehlerkorrekturen und Verbesserungen am Multiplayer-Horrorspiel vor.

Behoben wurde unter anderem der Sprachchat, der in Lobbys für Gruppenmitglieder nicht funktionierte.

Beim EP-Fortschritt wurde ein Anzeigefehler korrigiert, der den Anschein erweckte, man würde nach jedem Match aufsteigen, obwohl einem die nötigen Erfahrungspunkte dazu noch fehlten. Gleichzeitig wurden ungenaue EP und EP-Verzögerungen im Zusammenhang mit dem Sammeln solcher behoben.

Mit dem neuen Update starten die Lobbys nun auch mit sechs Spielern. Leatherface ist aber weiterhin für den Start erforderlich.

Weitere Details zum Update sind in den Patch Notes zu finden.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre erschien am 18. August für Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One. Das Spiel kann auch über den Xbox Game Pass abgerufen werden.

Patch Notes

Fixed: PC stuttering on Ultra graphics settings This fix resolves graphical issues when running the game on Ultra settings with appropriate hardware. This also fixes an issue causing FPS drops when attacking or grappling with opponents while running the game on Ultra settings with appropriate hardware.

PC stuttering on Ultra graphics settings Fixed: Voice chat not working in lobbies for party members This fix is for an issue where party members would lose voice chat functionality once in a lobby.

Voice chat not working in lobbies for party members Fixed: XP Progression This fix resolves a UI issue that would appear to rank up after every match, despite not gaining the required XP to do so. This fix also resolves inaccurate XP and XP delays related to earning XP.

XP Progression Fixed: Various Crashes and Freezes This includes a PS4 crash related to unlocking trophies. This also includes a fix for high level players experiencing a crash on the match results screen.

Various Crashes and Freezes Changed: Key Rebinding We’ve added key rebinding to the PC version of the game.

Key Rebinding Changed: Lobbies will now launch with 6 players This change should help lobbies get running smoother, quicker, and with less drops due to incomplete lobbies. Leatherface is STILL required for a match.

Lobbies will now launch with 6 players Changed: Quick Match Menu We’ve moved Quick Match to the top of the menu options when looking to join games. Quick Match will result in not only quicker matchmaking into a lobby, but also fuller lobbies.

Quick Match Menu Changed: PC Removed from Cross Play We are temporarily separating PC from the console player base in cross play while we continue to improve our anti-cheat tools and resources.

PC Removed from Cross Play Tuning: EAC and Anti Cheat Improvements We have made several improvements to our anti-cheat and protection from additional cheat resources. We’ve also improved our tracking and logging for cheat detection and consistent future improvement.

EAC and Anti Cheat Improvements