The Texas Chain Saw Massacre: Museums-Modus in Kürze

Morgen erscheint für The Texas Chain Saw Massacre ein neues Update mit neuen Inhalten, Verbesserungen und vieles mehr. Der Patch beinhaltet auch einige Neuerungen und den neuen „Museum-Modus„, eine Art Einzelspieler-Modus der zum Erkunden einlädt.
Erforscht das verrückte und makabre Haus der Familie frei und nach Belieben. Unterwegs entdeckt Rätsel und Fakten aus der Geschichte von The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Ab morgen findet ihr den Museumsmodus im Hauptmenü des Spiels aufgelistet.
Danke auch an „Micha“ für den News-Tipp über unser Kontaktformular.
PATCH NOTES
Museum Mode:
-
Freely explore the mad and macabre of the iconic Family House. Along the way you’ll discover puzzles and facts pulled from the history of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. But will you survive and what will be left of you?
-
Players will find Museum Mode listed in the Main Menu in game
Changed: ‘Suffocating Grip’ Grandpa Perk Level
-
The Grandpa Perk ‘Suffocating Grip’ will now activate at Level 1
-
‘Suffocating Grip’ was previously a Level 2 Grandpa Perk
Changed: ‘Nobody Escapes Hell’ Grandpa Perk Level
-
The Grandpa Perk ‘Nobody Escapes Hell’ will now activate at Level 2
-
‘Nobody Escapes Hell’ was previously a Level 3 Grandpa Perk
Tuned: ‘Brute Strength’ Grandpa Perk
-
We have tuned the Grandpa Perk ‘Brute Strength’ accordingly
-
We have slightly increased the melee damage Brute Strength applies
-
‘Brute Strength’ is a Level 2 Grandpa Perk
-
Tuned: ‘Swinging For The Fences’ Grandpa Perk
-
We have tuned the Grandpa Perk ‘Swinging For The Fences’ accordingly
○ Reduces stamina consumption on melee attacks by 25%
○ Previously, ‘Swinging For The Fences’ reduced stamina consumption on melee attacks by 20%
Tuned: ‘Suffocating Grip’ Grandpa Perk
-
We have tuned the Grandpa Perk ‘Suffocating Grip’ accordingly
○ The Close Encounter minigame is easier by 25%
○ Previously, ‘Suffocating Grip’ made the Close Encounter minigame easier by 20%
○ Note: ‘Suffocating Grip’ applies to all Family members when perk is equipped
Tuned: ‘Exterior Alarms’ Grandpa Perk
-
We have tuned the Grandpa Perk ‘Exterior Alarms’ accordingly
○ When active, all critical doors and gates are highlighted for 10 seconds if opened
○ Previously, ‘Exterior Alarms’ highlighted all opened critical doors and gates for 5 seconds
Tuned: ‘Nobody Escapes Hell’ Grandpa Perk
-
We have tuned the Grandpa Perk ‘Nobody Escapes Hell’ accordingly
○ The minigame for locked doors is 50% more difficult for all Victims
○ Previously, the minigame for locked doors was 40% more difficult for all Victims
Tuned: ‘Excited Grandpa’ Grandpa Perk
-
We have tuned the Grandpa Perk ‘Excited Grandpa’ accordingly
○ The delay between Grandpa’s Sonar ability is reduced by 25% at Level 3, Level 4 and Level 5
○ Previously, the delay between Grandpa’s Sonar ability was reduced by 20% at Level 3, Level 4 and Level 5
Tuned: ‘Don’t Have All Day’ Grandpa Perk
-
We have tuned the Grandpa Perk ‘Don’t Have All Day’ accordingly
○ Stamina drain while sprinting is decreased by 25%
○ Previously, stamina drain while sprinting was decreased by 20%
Fixed: Victims’ inventory and Hands’ traps
-
We have fixed an issue where Victim players who disarmed an electric trap on Fusebox, Generator, or the Valve Pressure Pipe would see a Hands trap appear in their inventory
-
Electric Traps will no longer be able to appear in a Victim player’s inventory
Fixed: Texture of Wells on The Mill
-
We have fixed an issue where a black texture was present inside one of the wells on The Mill map when viewing from the basement – This well is located in Dig Room Storage
Fixed: Lighting on The Mill
-
We fixed an issue where the lighting in the Fields area resulted in unnatural and muddy looking lights on characters
-
We fixed a lighting issue on The Mill – Night where the red light on the Ground Floor was reflecting off props incorrectly
For any existing or persistent issues, please use the support site.