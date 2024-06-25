The Texas Chain Saw Massacre: Neues Outfit und Fehlerkorrekturen eingetroffen

Gun Interactive rollt heute ein frisches Update für The Texas Chain Saw Massacre auf allen Plattformen heraus.
Nach dem Download können Spieler das Hitchhiker’s Claymore Outfit für 2,99 Dollar erwerben.
Mit dem Update wurden auch Verbesserungen vorgenommen und Fehler korrigiert. Unter anderem gab es Anpassungen bei der Wirksamkeit der Lobby-Abklingzeitstrafe.
Welche Probleme der Vergangenheit angehören, könnt ihr in den Patch Notes nachlesen.
PATCH NOTES
Tuned: Lobby Cooldown
-
We have made some improvements to the effectiveness of the lobby cooldown penalty
Fixed: Hands Stamina Exploit
-
We fixed an issue where Hands’ middle path on his Ability Tree (Reduce Defensive Barge Stamina) was impacting his overall stamina for attacks instead of just his barge, allowing him to swing 50+ times when he shouldn’t
-
Now, Hands’ stamina will function properly with his middle path Ability Tree upgrades
Fixed: Hands Ability Tree
-
We fixed an issue where Hands’ ability upgrades for ‘Reduce Defensive Barge Stamina Cost’ were not functioning properly
-
Ability upgrade functionality is now fully reflected on any Tier level of Hands’ Ability Tree
Fixed: ‘Rip Stalled’ Perk
-
Hands perk ‘Rip Stalled’ was not functioning as described, “After using the Ripstall ability on an object, the object cannot be interacted with again by anyone for 10/20/30 seconds” on the generator and car battery
-
Now, when Hands Ripstalls a generator or car battery, the perk (if equipped) will apply the correct cooldown duration
Fixed: Removed Perk UI Bug
-
We have fixed a UI bug that incorrectly showed perks that were removed from characters in their customization loadout pages
-
Now, a character’s customization loadout page will show the proper perks
Fixed: Cook Level 10
-
We fixed Cook’s middle path in his Skill Tree that would not allow him to reach level 10
-
We have added additional Attribute Point nodes so the middle path of his Skill Tree will reach the 50/50 threshold for level 10
Fixed: Julie Level 10
-
We fixed Julie’s left path in her Skill Tree that did not allow her to reach level 10
-
We have added additional Attribute Point nodes within that path to allow Julie to reach the 50/50 threshold for level 10
Fixed: Cook’s Skill Tree Nodes
-
We have fixed an issue where players couldn’t purchase nodes in Cook’s Skill Tree
-
All nodes in Cook’s Skill Tree can now be unlocked by players
Fixed: Disconnecting Skill Tree Nodes
-
We fixed an issue where some attribute nodes were showing connection lines leading to other nodes but did not connect to them properly
-
Nodes leading to each other are now fully connected in all Skill Trees
Fixed: Maria’s Hair Textures
-
We have fixed an issue where Maria’s hair appeared too dark from certain angles
Fixed: Maria’s Model
-
We have fixed an issue where parts of Maria’s model would appear invisible while standing and when in idle animations
Das Spiel ist immer noch in aller Munde was man so mitbekommt – meine Kumpels sind superhappy damit