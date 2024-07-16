The Texas Chain Saw Massacre: Neues Update und Sonny-Outfit eingetroffen

Für das asymmetrische Third-Person-Horrorspiel The Texas Chain Saw Massacre wird heute das nächste Update auf allen Plattformen abrufbar sein.
Gun Interactive nimmt weitere Fehlerkorrekturen beim Gameplay bzw. einigen Charakteren vor.
Darüber hinaus ist ein kostenpflichtiges Paket mit einem Outfit in mehreren Farbvarianten für Sonny im Microsoft Store zum Preis von 4,99 Euro erhältlich.
Schaut euch die Patch Notes für weitere Details des Updates an.
Changed: Grandpa Perks
We have changed how Grandpa Perks unlock during a match
Read about the full details here
Fixed: Victim Endurance
We have fixed an issue where the Victim Endurance stat did not feel noticeably different for players
Victim’s total stamina capacity, stamina drain, and regeneration will now scale properly as players allocate more points into Endurance.
Fixed: Proficiency Stat affecting Car Battery
We have fixed an issue where increasing Proficiency points was not properly affecting the time it takes a Victim to disable the car battery
Time required to disable the car battery now scales properly with Victim Proficiency stats
Fixed: Generator Sound and Visuals
We have fixed an issue where the generator was missing sound and visual indicators when turned on
Fixed: Thunder SFX on Nancy’s House
We have fixed an issue where players were not able to hear any of the thunder sound effects on Nancy’s House Night
Fixed: Basement Lighting
-
We have fixed an issue where the lighting near basement sliding doors and the fusebox exit would be missing or disappear, resulting in decreased visibility for players
To those who liked the dark basement, sorry!
Fixed: ‘Slippery’ Perk on Sissy
We have fixed an issue where players were unable to equip ‘Slippery’ on Sissy, despite it being available in her Skill Tree
‘Slippery’ will now be visible and equipable for Sissy
Fixed: Maria’s Eyes
We have fixed an issue where Maria’s model was missing her eye texture
Fixed: Disconnected Node
We have fixed an issue in Danny’s Skill Tree where a specific attribute node on the right side of his tree was not connected to the rest of the nodes
Now, it will be connected to the rest of the attribute nodes and easily unlockable
Fixed: Danny Level 10
We have fixed a specific path on the right side of Danny’s Skill Tree that resulted in only 48/50 Skill Points
Now, players will be able to reach level 10 with Danny
Fixed: Julie Level 10
We have fixed an issue where the middle left paths in Julie’s Skill Tree would result in players not receiving the full 50 Skill Points
-
Players can now level up Julie to 10, regardless of which path they take in her Skill Tree
