The Texas Chain Saw Massacre: Patch-Notes zum neuen Update

Changed: Family Stun Immunity

Family now has a 10 second stun immunity period after an initial stun ends.

There is NO stun immunity after a Family member is stunned by a Victim bursting out of a hiding place.

If you attempt to stun a Family member who has immunity, you will not see the prompt for Leland’s ability or a back stab.

If you attempt to stun a Family member who has immunity with a door slam, it will have no effect.