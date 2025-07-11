Towerborne: Update 9 mit neuen Funktionen

New Feature!

Community Requests

Community Request: Rakentague Overflow

A tide of enemies is coming from the Rakentague area. The Council has deemed this threat to be Ace Level, and bounties are issued. Help protect the refugees in the area!

Community Requests are a new feature added to Towerborne in this update. This is a 3 week challenge. Each step unlocks automatically after the step before it is completed. Work together as a Community to complete the new Request to claim rewards!

Ace Goals

Complete 5 missions in Grasslands Defeat 200 Beastkin Complete the Rakentague Venture

Belfry Goals

Complete 1000 missions in Grasslands Defeat 10000 Beastkin Defeat 1000 Ratslasher Bloodletters

Community Requests can be found in the Request Board located in the Tower. Tab over to the Community section to see the new additions to the board. Rewards can be claimed at the board (for each step). At the end of the event, you’ll be sent unclaimed rewards automatically via in-game mail.

__________

Game Updates

Classes & Combat

Similar to our previous update, there has been a large focus on bug fixes and quality of life improvements in the combat space. The revive co-op experience in particular has received an overhaul which should alleviate frustrating moments. Combat also has received a substantial number of changes that will make things feel better across the board. Some of the changes are subtle but they all add up to make something that feels a lot more consistent.

Death / Revive Improvements The revive meter now decays over time instead of resetting when revive is canceled It is now possible for multiple Aces to revive a downed player, which also increases how fast it takes to revive players Gear Updates to account for Death / Revive changes McKracken’s Pride Legendary revive aspects have been replaced Revive Ally affixes grant HP now Revive Ally Duration affix now grants DEF instead Ace Stats “Revive Ally HP” and “Revive Ally Time” stats have been removed

Classes Sentinel Improved gameplay feel of all attacks. Heavy -> Light combo tree has been improved significantly It is easier to cancel into Launcher and Block Breaker following a Light Combo Finisher Cancel windows of all attacks have been adjusted to feel snappier Hitbox sizes have been adjusted to alleviate issues where attacks could whiff midcombo Increased the amount of Weapon Meter generated from attacks It is now possible to cancel Combo Finishers with Universal Launcher and Universal Block Breaker attacks Heavy Combo Finisher hit reaction has been changed to allow for follow up attacks Heavy Combo Finisher no longer launches enemies super far away, making it easier to perform combos Hit reactions on some attacks have been adjusted so that it’s easier to perform combos in general Steady Strikes – Increased speed of attacks so that it feels snappier Adjusted the hitbox of Shield Toss so that it’s more likely to hit enemies from further distances Fixed an issue where Steady Strikes only applied 3 seconds of bleed instead of 4 when The Butcher is equipped Fixed an issue where Dashing Skewer did not apply the correct number of bleed stacks when The Crimson Reaver is equipped Fixed an issue with The Erudite Legendary Weapon that caused Crownbreaker to not grant 1 bar of Focus Meter when used in the air

Pyroclast Improved gameplay feel of all attacks. Heavy -> Light combo tree has been improved Cancel windows of all attacks have been adjusted to feel snappier Adjusted the size of attack hitboxes so that certain attacks are less likely to whiff mid combo Adjusted the hitreaction caused by the Heavy Combo Finisher now launches up better, making it easier to perform follow up attacks It is now possible to cancel the Heavy Combo Finisher with the Universal Block Breaker attack Jump Heavy Attack has been adjusted so that it’s less floaty Fixed an issue that caused Jump Heavy Attack to cancel early when performed right before landing on the ground Adjusted attack speed of the Launcher follow up blasts so that they are faster and snappier, making it easier to use Fixed an issue where Blazing Roar did not cause Burn when the Ironflower Legendary is equipped Fixed an issue where Stable Footing did not activate when Sear is performed in the air Fixed an issue where Crimson Uppercut would still hit even after the visual disappeared Fixed an issue where Feral’s Nightmare passive did not properly allow for Air Heavy Attack follow ups to cause a bonus explosion

Rockbreaker Improved gameplay feel of all attacks. Cancel windows have been adjusted so that attacks feel snappier Hitboxes have been adjusted so that attacks do not whiff unexpectedly Adjusted the distance of the basic Light Combo so that it doesn’t move quite as far as before It is now possible to cancel Combo Finishers with Universal Launchers and Universal Block Breakers Adjusted Heavy Combo Finisher so that it’s easier to perform follow up attacks Universal Block Breaker attack now causes a normal knockdown hit reaction when hitting a grounded enemy Bare Knuckle Blast – Adjusted hit reactions so that it’s easier to perform follow up attacks Fixed an issue where the a level 2 Powderkeg Punch did not function properly when using the Stone Cold Skill Fixed an issue that caused level 3 Powderkeg Punch and Bare Knuckle Blast to not cause Stun Fixed an issue where Powderkeg Punch did not fill to level 3 when defeating a blocking enemy with Cracking Skulls equipped Fixed an issue where the bonus damage from Shock and Awe was not applied on enemies affected by Vulnerability

Shadowstriker Improved gameplay feel of all attacks Cancel windows have been adjusted so that attacks feel snappier Hitboxes have been adjusted so that attacks do not whiff unexpectedly mid combo Fixed an issue that caused Air Heavy to abruptly end if performed right before landing after a jump Adjusted wording of Shadow Feint and Shadowsting Skills to avoid confusion Fixed an issue where Death Veil conflicted with Smoke Veil This should reduce the number of instances where defeating enemies triggers Death Veil and removes stealth at the same time when Stealth is active Fixed an issue that caused specific Focus Skills with projectiles to activate Focus related perks for each projectile instead of only once per move activation



Aspects & Gear Fixed an issue where Aspect of Defensive Inspiration incorrectly calculated DEF, making it less powerful than intended Fixed an issue where the Stoutswine’s Legacy perk did not provide the stated damage bonus properly



Enemies