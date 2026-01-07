Turok 2: Seeds of Evil: Zahlreiche Fehler auf allen Plattformen behoben

Fixed a destructible wall that had a different texture from the rest of the wall in the River of Souls stage.

(Steam Deck) Fixed an issue where the Chat Message function worked improperly.

Fixed an issue where a placeholder was displayed in session’s chat instead of the actual username.

Fixed an issue where improperly displayed team colors were displayed when the player dies in multiplayer matches.

Fixed an issue where opponent Team Chats could be seen while playing inside a Playfab session in Multiplayer.

(Nintendo Switch) Fixed an issue where the option menu failed to be displayed under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to navigate on scoreboard as long as the scoreboard is open by only one user in splitscreen.

Fixed an issue where holding ‚Display Scoreboard‘ opens and closes the scoreboard repeatedly.

(GOG) Fixed an issue where the player was unable to create a Playfab session on multiplayer games.

Fixed an issue where the weapon in hand can disappear in certain parts of the game.

Fixed flickering issues in the death spot after respawning and not moving in (PC) City5, (N64) Bullseye, Caverns and Lair of Oblivion maps.

Fixed flickering issues when players are jumping or standing still in multiplayer matches.

Fixed issues where string text is displayed on the Scoreboard on Last Turok Standing game mode in Multiplayer.

(Cross-Platform) Fixed an issue where users are unable to see each other in lobbies when one user is on Steam and the other user is on a console.

(Nintendo Switch) Fixed an issue where a yellow border was displayed before the opening Iguana Entertainment cutscene begins to play.

Fixed an issue where corrupted texture was briefly displayed after selecting a difficulty for the first time after launching the game.

(Nintendo Switch) Fixed an issue where the title resumes even if the user is still in Pause menu when docking/undocking the Nintendo Switch.

(Nintendo Switch) Fixed an issue where a corrupted texture is briefly displayed after selecting a save for the first time after launching the title.

Fixed an issue where the weapons are clipping through walls and objects on multiple locations.

(PC) Fixed an issue where the HUD presents corruption when specific settings are selected.

Fixed an issue where teams were not shown properly in multiplayer matches.

(PlayStation 4) Fixed an issue where the game randomly crashed when using the Firestorm Cannon in the Raptor Fest game mode.

Fixed an issue where the Cerebral Bore fails to automatically switch to the next weapon when the weapon runs out of ammunition in multiplayer.

Fixed an issue where ping could return negative values in LAN lobbies.

Fixed an issue where the scoreboard displayed players kill number in ascending order instead of descending order.

Fixed an issue where flickering shadows are present near the first Warp Portal in Port of Adia: The Village.