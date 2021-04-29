Two Point Hospital: Konsolen-Patch 3 mit zahlreichen Bug-Fixes veröffentlicht

Two Point Hospital-Fans können sich ab sofort einen neuen Patch auf der Xbox und PlayStation herunterladen. Nintendo Switch-Spieler müssen sich noch ein bisschen gedulden, sollen in Kürze aber auch das Update erhalten.
Der Two Point Hospital Patch hat zahlreiche Bug-Fixes zu bieten, die ihr euch weiter unten anschauen könnt.
Patch Notes – Update 3
General:
- Stability improvements for long playthroughs and when playing many hospitals back to back.
- Fixes to a number of crashes as experienced by the community.
- Fix for a crash when unlocking an item with Kudosh when using the Locked filter.
- Fix for a crash when using many characters in naming a Room Template.
- Fix for a possible blocker when quickly navigating between the Staff, Jobs and Pay Review panels in the Staff menu.
- Fix for Stuttering or poor framerate in the Jobs assignment menu.
- Fix for the Staff / Patients list becoming offset.
- Fix for Superbug progress and items occasionally being lost.
- Fix for Patients getting stuck in the hospital.
- Fix for Patients sometimes appearing without heads or bodies.
Playstation (1.11):
- Improvements to framerate for PS5 to allow 60fps.
- Improvements across all game assets and levels to increase texture quality.
Xbox (1.0.0.11):
- Fixed a crash when selecting Continue on 1 Star of the Topless Mountain Hospital.
- Improvements across all game assets and levels to increase texture quality.
Nintendo Switch (Date TBC):
- Fixed an issue where some users were not able to save even when their console has adequate storage space.
Ich hab bei der Xbox eh keine Probleme mit dem Spiel, bei der Switch stürzt es ca einmal die Woche ab aber sonst 😀einzig habe ich seit dem letzten Update das Gefühl das die Seuchen um einiges häufiger kommen und man kaum die Chance hat diese aufgrund zu wenig Impfstoff zu schaffen… also sehr realistisch leider 🤪
Kann man das denn mittlerweile mit Maus und Tastatur spielen?