Ubisoft+: Abo-Service in Kürze mit über 60 Spielen und 100 DLCs möglich

30 Autor: , in News / Ubisoft+

Anscheinend landet schon bald der Ubisoft+ Abo-Service auf der Xbox und verspricht ein umfangreiches Angebot.

Der Ubisoft+ Service scheint in Kürze auf der Xbox zu starten. Im Microsoft Store wurden bereits in der Datenbank über 60 Spiele und weit über 100 DLCs mit dem „U+“-Icon versehen, was auf eine baldige Veröffentlichung hoffen lässt.

Ubisoft+ kostet im Abo 14,99 € pro Monat und ist jederzeit kündbar. Das Abo bietet euch Spiele samt DLCs und Ingame-Extras. Offiziell gibt es noch keine weiteren Informationen und ein Datum für den Start von Ubisoft+ auf Xbox fehlt immer noch. Es scheint aber so, dass im Hintergrund die letzten Vorbereitungen laufen und es bald losgehen könnte.

Ubisoft+ Spiele für Xbox

  1. Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
  2. Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
  3. Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
  4. Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
  5. Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
  6. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  7. Assassin’s Creed Origins
  8. Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
  9. Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
  10. Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
  11. Assassin’s Creed Unity
  12. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  13. Battleship
  14. Boggle
  15. Child of Light
  16. Family Feud
  17. Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition
  18. Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
  19. Far Cry 4
  20. Far Cry 5
  21. Far Cry 6
  22. Far Cry New Dawn
  23. Far Cry Primal
  24. Fighter Within
  25. For Honor
  26. Grow Up
  27. Hungry Shark World
  28. Immortals Fenyx Rising
  29. Jeopardy!
  30. Monopoly Madness
  31. Monopoly Plus
  32. OddBallers
  33. Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show
  34. Rabbids: Party of Legends
  35. Rayman Legends
  36. Riders Republic
  37. RISK
  38. Risk: Urban Assault
  39. Scott Pilgrim vs the World: The Game – Complete Edition
  40. Scrabble
  41. Shape Up
  42. South Park: The Fractured but Whole
  43. South Park: The Stick of Truth
  44. Steep
  45. The Crew
  46. The Crew 2
  47. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
  48. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
  49. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
  50. Tom Clancy’s The Division
  51. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
  52. Trackmania Turbo
  53. Transference
  54. Trials Fusion
  55. Trials of the Blood Dragon
  56. Trials Rising
  57. Trivial Pursuit Live!
  58. Trivial Pursuit Live! 2
  59. Uno
  60. Watch Dogs: Legion
  61. Watch_Dogs
  62. Watch_Dogs 2
  63. Wheel of Fortune
  64. Zombi
Quelle
= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

Weitere News zu Ubisoft+

30 Kommentare Added

Mitdiskutieren
  1. Sonnendeck 70910 XP Tastenakrobat Level 1 | 06.02.2023 - 17:36 Uhr

    Find ich gut in einem Monat schaffe ich das neue ac bestimmt ansonsten für ein Jahres Abo zu teuer weil ubisoft liefert zu wenig Output

    0
  2. SirPenx 4390 XP Beginner Level 2 | 06.02.2023 - 17:40 Uhr

    Finnde U+ überhaupt nicht interessant. Klar sind gute Spiele, keine frage aber schon älter und für den Preis… Nope

    0
  3. Kenty 110790 XP Scorpio King Rang 1 | 06.02.2023 - 17:41 Uhr

    Ohne ein schönes neues Prince of Persia oder ein neues Rayman Spiel kann Ubisoft mit dem Abo und dem Preis gleich wieder nach Hause gehen. Nix für mich bei der aktuellen Ausrichtung des Unternehmens.

    0

Hinterlasse eine Antwort