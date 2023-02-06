Ubisoft+: Abo-Service in Kürze mit über 60 Spielen und 100 DLCs möglich

Der Ubisoft+ Service scheint in Kürze auf der Xbox zu starten. Im Microsoft Store wurden bereits in der Datenbank über 60 Spiele und weit über 100 DLCs mit dem „U+“-Icon versehen, was auf eine baldige Veröffentlichung hoffen lässt.
Ubisoft+ kostet im Abo 14,99 € pro Monat und ist jederzeit kündbar. Das Abo bietet euch Spiele samt DLCs und Ingame-Extras. Offiziell gibt es noch keine weiteren Informationen und ein Datum für den Start von Ubisoft+ auf Xbox fehlt immer noch. Es scheint aber so, dass im Hintergrund die letzten Vorbereitungen laufen und es bald losgehen könnte.
Ubisoft+ Spiele für Xbox
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
- Assassin’s Creed Unity
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Battleship
- Boggle
- Child of Light
- Family Feud
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry 6
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Far Cry Primal
- Fighter Within
- For Honor
- Grow Up
- Hungry Shark World
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Jeopardy!
- Monopoly Madness
- Monopoly Plus
- OddBallers
- Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show
- Rabbids: Party of Legends
- Rayman Legends
- Riders Republic
- RISK
- Risk: Urban Assault
- Scott Pilgrim vs the World: The Game – Complete Edition
- Scrabble
- Shape Up
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Steep
- The Crew
- The Crew 2
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising
- Trivial Pursuit Live!
- Trivial Pursuit Live! 2
- Uno
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- Watch_Dogs
- Watch_Dogs 2
- Wheel of Fortune
- Zombi
30 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Find ich gut in einem Monat schaffe ich das neue ac bestimmt ansonsten für ein Jahres Abo zu teuer weil ubisoft liefert zu wenig Output
Finnde U+ überhaupt nicht interessant. Klar sind gute Spiele, keine frage aber schon älter und für den Preis… Nope
Ohne ein schönes neues Prince of Persia oder ein neues Rayman Spiel kann Ubisoft mit dem Abo und dem Preis gleich wieder nach Hause gehen. Nix für mich bei der aktuellen Ausrichtung des Unternehmens.