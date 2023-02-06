Ubisoft+: Abo-Service in Kürze mit über 60 Spielen und 100 DLCs möglich

Der Ubisoft+ Service scheint in Kürze auf der Xbox zu starten. Im Microsoft Store wurden bereits in der Datenbank über 60 Spiele und weit über 100 DLCs mit dem „U+“-Icon versehen, was auf eine baldige Veröffentlichung hoffen lässt.

Ubisoft+ kostet im Abo 14,99 € pro Monat und ist jederzeit kündbar. Das Abo bietet euch Spiele samt DLCs und Ingame-Extras. Offiziell gibt es noch keine weiteren Informationen und ein Datum für den Start von Ubisoft+ auf Xbox fehlt immer noch. Es scheint aber so, dass im Hintergrund die letzten Vorbereitungen laufen und es bald losgehen könnte.

Ubisoft+ Spiele für Xbox

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Assassin’s Creed Origins Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Assassin’s Creed Unity Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Battleship Boggle Child of Light Family Feud Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Far Cry 4 Far Cry 5 Far Cry 6 Far Cry New Dawn Far Cry Primal Fighter Within For Honor Grow Up Hungry Shark World Immortals Fenyx Rising Jeopardy! Monopoly Madness Monopoly Plus OddBallers Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show Rabbids: Party of Legends Rayman Legends Riders Republic RISK Risk: Urban Assault Scott Pilgrim vs the World: The Game – Complete Edition Scrabble Shape Up South Park: The Fractured but Whole South Park: The Stick of Truth Steep The Crew The Crew 2 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Tom Clancy’s The Division Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Trackmania Turbo Transference Trials Fusion Trials of the Blood Dragon Trials Rising Trivial Pursuit Live! Trivial Pursuit Live! 2 Uno Watch Dogs: Legion Watch_Dogs Watch_Dogs 2 Wheel of Fortune Zombi