Ubisoft: Online-Support für über 90 Spiele wurde eingestellt

Je länger die Veröffentlichung eines Spiels zurückliegt, umso weniger wird es für gewöhnlich gespielt. Gerade bei Spielen lohnt sich dann der Betrieb und die Aufrechterhaltung der Online-Funktionalitäten nicht mehr.
Ubisoft veröffentlichte jetzt eine Liste von Spielen, bei denen die Online- und Multiplayerdienste samt Statistiken abgeschaltet wurden.
Das Freischalten von Units für Ubisoft Connect durch den Abschluss von Herausforderungen ist ebenfalls nicht mehr möglich. Auch sollten Belohnungen für diese Spiele nicht mehr eingelöst werden, da man sie in den Spielen nicht mehr annehmen kann. Und zusätzliche Karten und Skins wurden ebenfalls deaktiviert.
Nicht betroffen sind hingegen die Einzelspielerdienste. Die Kampagne eines Titels kann somit ohne Probleme noch gespielt werden.
Viele der Spiele für Konsolen feierten ihre Veröffentlichung noch auf der Xbox 360, sind aber noch über die Abwärtskompatibilität spielbar. Nur eine Handvoll sind für die Xbox One.
Liste der Ubisoft-Spiele mit deaktivierter Online-Funktionalität
|America’s Army
|Xbox 360
|Anno 1404
|PC
|Anno Online
|PC
|Assassin’s Creed 2
|PC | MAC | iOS | OnLive
|Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood
|OnLive
|Assassin’s Creed: Recollection
|MAC | iOS
|Assassin’s Creed: Revelations
|OnLive
|Avatar
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Beyond Good and Evil
|PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Blazing Angels 2
|PC | Xbox 360
|Call of Juarez 2: Bound in Blood
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Call of Juarez 3: The Cartel
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Driver: San Francisco
|OnLive
|ESPN Sport Connections
|Wii U
|Far Cry
|PC
|Far Cry 2
|PC
|Far Cry Blood Dragon
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Flashback Origins
|PC
|Ghost Recon
|PC
|Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|H.A.W.X.
|PC
|H.A.W.X. 2
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
|Haze
|PlayStation 3
|Heroes of Might and Magic 5
|PC
|I Am Alive
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Just Dance 3
|Xbox 360
|Just Dance 3 Greatest Hits
|Xbox 360
|Just Dance 3 Kids
|Xbox 360 | Wii | Wii U
|Just Dance 4
|PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii U
|Just Dance 2014
|PlayStation 3 | PlayStation 4| Xbox 360 | Xbox One | Wii | Wii U
|Just Dance 2015
|PlayStation 3 | PlayStation 4 | Xbox 360 | Xbox One | Wii | Wii U
|Just Dance 2016
|PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii
|Just Dance 2017
|PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii
|Just Dance 2018
|PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii
|Just Dance Disney Party
|Xbox 360 | Wii
|Just Dance Disney Party 2
|Xbox 360
|Marvel Avengers: Battle for Earth
|Xbox 360 | Wii U
|Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes
|PC
|Might & Magic Duel of Champions
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Might & Magic Showdown
|PC
|Might & Magic Showdown Paint Workshop
|PC
|Might & Magic X: Legacy
|PC
|MotionSports
|Xbox 360
|MotionSport Adrenaline
|PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|My Fitness Coach Club
|PlayStation 3
|PowerUp Heroes
|Xbox 360
|Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
|PureFootball
|PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Rabbids Alive and Kicking
|Xbox 360
|Rabbids Go Home
|Wii
|Rabbids Land
|Wii U
|Rabbids Travel in Time
|Wii
|Rainbow Six – Raven Shield
|PC
|Rainbow Six Lockdown
|PC | Nintendo GameCube | PlayStation 2 | Xbox
|Rainbow Six Vegas
|PC | PlayStation 3 | PlayStation Portable | Xbox 360
|Rainbow Six Vegas 2
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Xbox One
|Rayman 3
|PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Rayman 3 HD
|PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Rayman Legends
|PC
|Rayman Origins
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|R.U.S.E.
|MAC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|R.U.S.E. Beta
|PC
|Scrabble 2007
|PC
|Scrabble 2009
|PC
|Settlers 3
|PC
|Settlers 4
|PC
|Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire
|PC
|Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom
|PC | MAC
|Settlers: Heritage of Kings
|PC
|Shape Fitness Evolved
|Xbox 360
|Shape Up
|Xbox One
|Shaun White Skateboarding
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
|Shaun White Snowboarding
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
|Silent Hunter 3
|PC
|Silent Hunter 4: U-boat Missions
|PC
|Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific
|PC
|Silent Hunter 5
|OnLive
|Smurfs 2
|PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Spartacus Legends
|PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Splinter Cell: Blacklist
|Wii U
|Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory
|PC
|Splinter Cell: Conviction
|PC | MAC | OnLive
|Splinter Cell: Double Agent
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|The Adventures of Tintin
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Tom Clancy’s EndWar
|PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
|Toy Soldiers War Chest
|PC | PlayStation 4 | Xbox One
|Watch Dogs Companion
|Android | iOS
|World in Conflict
|PC
|Your Shape Fitness Evolved
|Xbox 360
|Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2012
|Xbox 360
|Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2013
|Wii U
10 Kommentare
Das ist halt die Kehrseite. Traurig.
Wenn ich Rainbow Six Vegas lese werde ich etwas traurig 😢
Schade das da nicht weitergemacht wurde.
Vegas war richtig geil damals
Gute alte Terroristenjagd auf LVU Campus 😅
Für die Rainbow Six 1 & 2 Spieler ist es Schade Natürlich die das noch Zocken
Der Rest von den den anderen Spielen wird sich nicht mehr lohnen die Server auf recht zu erhalten
Hier sollten Lösungen gefunden werden, die zB eigene Server zulassen..
Kenne niemanden der die oben aufgeführten Games im Multiplayer noch zockt… von daher✌️
Wenn man die Liste so durchliest verständlich. Wer braucht noch just dance 2016.
Anno 1404 verwundert mich ein wenig.
Ist doch noch gar nicht so lange her (2020), da hat Ubisoft es als History Edition neu veröffentlicht oder ist die Version davon nicht betroffen?
Ist schon ne Weile her, dass ich Anno 1404 Online gespielt habe. Erinner mich aber noch daran, dass Kumpel und ich dafür Hamachi genutzt haben 🤔
Is schon irgendwie komisch, dass das komplett Erlebnis nicht mehr zur Verfügung steht, auch wenn ich jetzt auf die Schnelle nix gesehen habe, was ich zocken würde.
Habe Sonntag erst Splinter Cell Blacklist komplettiert und da habe ich sogar andere Spieler online getroffen. Tolles Spiel übrigens.
Wenn ich Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter lese werde ich echt traurig. Waren zwei so richtig tolle Spiele🥺🥺🥺