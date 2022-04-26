Ubisoft: Online-Support für über 90 Spiele wurde eingestellt

Ubisoft hat den Online-Support für über 90 Spiele auf verschiedenen Plattformen eingestellt.

Je länger die Veröffentlichung eines Spiels zurückliegt, umso weniger wird es für gewöhnlich gespielt. Gerade bei Spielen lohnt sich dann der Betrieb und die Aufrechterhaltung der Online-Funktionalitäten nicht mehr.

Ubisoft veröffentlichte jetzt eine Liste von Spielen, bei denen die Online- und Multiplayerdienste samt Statistiken abgeschaltet wurden.

Das Freischalten von Units für Ubisoft Connect durch den Abschluss von Herausforderungen ist ebenfalls nicht mehr möglich. Auch sollten Belohnungen für diese Spiele nicht mehr eingelöst werden, da man sie in den Spielen nicht mehr annehmen kann. Und zusätzliche Karten und Skins wurden ebenfalls deaktiviert.

Nicht betroffen sind hingegen die Einzelspielerdienste. Die Kampagne eines Titels kann somit ohne Probleme noch gespielt werden.

Viele der Spiele für Konsolen feierten ihre Veröffentlichung noch auf der Xbox 360, sind aber noch über die Abwärtskompatibilität spielbar. Nur eine Handvoll sind für die Xbox One.

Liste der Ubisoft-Spiele mit deaktivierter Online-Funktionalität

America’s Army Xbox 360
Anno 1404 PC
Anno Online PC
Assassin’s Creed 2 PC | MAC | iOS | OnLive
Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood OnLive
Assassin’s Creed: Recollection MAC | iOS
Assassin’s Creed: Revelations OnLive
Avatar PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Beyond Good and Evil PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Blazing Angels 2 PC | Xbox 360
Call of Juarez 2: Bound in Blood PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Call of Juarez 3: The Cartel PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Driver: San Francisco OnLive
ESPN Sport Connections Wii U
Far Cry PC
Far Cry 2 PC
Far Cry Blood Dragon PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Flashback Origins PC
Ghost Recon PC
Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
H.A.W.X. PC
H.A.W.X. 2 PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
Haze PlayStation 3
Heroes of Might and Magic 5 PC
I Am Alive PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Just Dance 3 Xbox 360
Just Dance 3 Greatest Hits Xbox 360
Just Dance 3 Kids Xbox 360 | Wii | Wii U
Just Dance 4 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii U
Just Dance 2014 PlayStation 3 | PlayStation 4| Xbox 360 | Xbox One | Wii | Wii U
Just Dance 2015 PlayStation 3 | PlayStation 4 | Xbox 360 | Xbox One | Wii | Wii U
Just Dance 2016 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii
Just Dance 2017 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii
Just Dance 2018 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii
Just Dance Disney Party Xbox 360 | Wii
Just Dance Disney Party 2 Xbox 360
Marvel Avengers: Battle for Earth Xbox 360 | Wii U
Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes PC
Might & Magic Duel of Champions PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Might & Magic Showdown PC
Might & Magic Showdown Paint Workshop PC
Might & Magic X: Legacy PC
MotionSports Xbox 360
MotionSport Adrenaline PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
My Fitness Coach Club PlayStation 3
PowerUp Heroes Xbox 360
Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
PureFootball PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Rabbids Alive and Kicking Xbox 360
Rabbids Go Home Wii
Rabbids Land Wii U
Rabbids Travel in Time Wii
Rainbow Six – Raven Shield PC
Rainbow Six Lockdown PC | Nintendo GameCube | PlayStation 2 | Xbox
Rainbow Six Vegas PC | PlayStation 3 | PlayStation Portable | Xbox 360
Rainbow Six Vegas 2 PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Xbox One
Rayman 3 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Rayman 3 HD PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Rayman Legends PC
Rayman Origins PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
R.U.S.E. MAC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
R.U.S.E. Beta PC
Scrabble 2007 PC
Scrabble 2009 PC
Settlers 3 PC
Settlers 4 PC
Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire PC
Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom PC | MAC
Settlers: Heritage of Kings PC
Shape Fitness Evolved Xbox 360
Shape Up Xbox One
Shaun White Skateboarding PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
Shaun White Snowboarding PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
Silent Hunter 3 PC
Silent Hunter 4: U-boat Missions PC
Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific PC
Silent Hunter 5 OnLive
Smurfs 2 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Spartacus Legends PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Splinter Cell: Blacklist Wii U
Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory PC
Splinter Cell: Conviction PC | MAC | OnLive
Splinter Cell: Double Agent PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
The Adventures of Tintin PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Tom Clancy’s EndWar PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Toy Soldiers War Chest PC | PlayStation 4 | Xbox One
Watch Dogs Companion Android | iOS
World in Conflict PC
Your Shape Fitness Evolved Xbox 360
Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2012 Xbox 360
Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2013 Wii U
Quelle
  David Wooderson | 26.04.2022 - 16:19 Uhr

    Wenn ich Rainbow Six Vegas lese werde ich etwas traurig 😢
    Schade das da nicht weitergemacht wurde.

    0
  Snow28Tiger | 26.04.2022 - 16:26 Uhr

    Für die Rainbow Six 1 & 2 Spieler ist es Schade Natürlich die das noch Zocken
    Der Rest von den den anderen Spielen wird sich nicht mehr lohnen die Server auf recht zu erhalten

    0
  KeKsBrei | 26.04.2022 - 16:45 Uhr

    Kenne niemanden der die oben aufgeführten Games im Multiplayer noch zockt… von daher✌️

    1
  Final18 | 26.04.2022 - 16:50 Uhr

    Wenn man die Liste so durchliest verständlich. Wer braucht noch just dance 2016.

    1
  Homunculus | 26.04.2022 - 16:50 Uhr

    Anno 1404 verwundert mich ein wenig.
    Ist doch noch gar nicht so lange her (2020), da hat Ubisoft es als History Edition neu veröffentlicht oder ist die Version davon nicht betroffen?

    Ist schon ne Weile her, dass ich Anno 1404 Online gespielt habe. Erinner mich aber noch daran, dass Kumpel und ich dafür Hamachi genutzt haben 🤔

    0
  Dreckschippengesicht | 26.04.2022 - 16:52 Uhr

    Is schon irgendwie komisch, dass das komplett Erlebnis nicht mehr zur Verfügung steht, auch wenn ich jetzt auf die Schnelle nix gesehen habe, was ich zocken würde.

    0
  Robilein | 26.04.2022 - 17:03 Uhr

    Habe Sonntag erst Splinter Cell Blacklist komplettiert und da habe ich sogar andere Spieler online getroffen. Tolles Spiel übrigens.

    Wenn ich Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter lese werde ich echt traurig. Waren zwei so richtig tolle Spiele🥺🥺🥺

    0

