UFL: Visuelles Update, neues Stadion und mehr

adidas Content Drop: Part 2

Available in-game starting April 16

The Season 2 of the adidas Team Pass brings new gear and standout cosmetic items:

Kits

adidas Hypercharged with Goals Kit

Crests

Hypercharged with Goals Crest

Boots

Predator Hypercharged with Goals

Ball

Hypercharged with Goals CONEXT

And there’s also an amazing surprise waiting for you from the UFL and adidas partnership – this content will definitely surprise you! Stay tuned and don’t miss it!