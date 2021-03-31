Unto The End: Update ermöglicht gewaltfreies Durchspielen

FULLY PASSIVE RUN

You can now make it home without killing a single opponent. You will need to run, steal, trade, use items, interact with the environment, help those in need, and leave some innocents to fend for themselves.

COMBAT AND DAMAGE

Combat Speed > Assist now has 3 settings: 100%, 75%, 50%

You no longer take extra damage based on vulnerability. However, all opponents still do. Previously the father took extra damage when facing away, blocking-opposite, attacking, jumping, dodging, faking, ducking or off-balance. This often led to getting “one shot”.

You now have invincibility frames (iframes) when rolling around AND away from an attack. Previously you only had iframes when rolling around an attack.

When hit after biting on a fake, Krilt will be knocked off their feet, allowing you to follow up with an attack. Subsequently, landing a hit after a fake again does +1 damage. Also includes general improvements to faking AI, react animations and general logic.

Smoothed out the difficulty ramp to make it more gradual, the first 4 required encounters are now easier.

AI tuned for opponent blocking and dodging.

Poise adjusted on opponents in some fights.

Wind up times for attacks adjusted on some opponents.

Once Woad have learned your shoulder attack, they will sometimes duck under it, causing you to fall over them.

The one unblockable attack is now blockable and it’s damage is reduced slightly.

Added 7 more frames to the shoulder check attack.

Tuned some opponent hit boxes.

Camera zooms in a bit more during 1v1 fights.

ITEMS

Herbs now heal a small amount of health, and STOP bleeding, rather than just slowing it. If you eat too many herbs you still puke.

GENERAL GAMEPLAY

Arabic language issues corrected.

Reload crossfade after death is now twice as fast.

Several rooms in the opening area are brighter.

It’s now easier to navigate dark areas if you’ve lost your torch. The brightness and duration of the “light flash” (that appears when hitting rocky ground or a rock wall with your sword) has been increased by 50%.

Bleed to death duration doubled.

Foreground adjusted in various rooms with fights.

Chromatic Aberration removed.

Added 3 spear pickup locations, to teach spear usage before later fights.

Attacking the end wall automatically causes you to shoulder check it, even if you input a low or high attack.

BUG FIXES