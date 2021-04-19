Warface: Neue Eroberungs-Karte Ruins veröffentlicht

Kürzlich erhielt Warface auf Konsolen ein neues Update, der neue Aufträge ins Spiel brachte.
Im Update enthalten sind neben den beiden neuen Aufträgen aber auch die neue Karte „Ruins“. Die Karte für den Modus Eroberung versetzt euch in ein heißes und tropisches Klima.
Zur neuen Karte haben wir (unten) einige Screenshots sowie eine Übersichtskarte, auf der wichtige Punkte verzeichnet sind und euch beim nächsten Gefecht weiterhelfen könnten.
Schließlich wurden mit dem Update auch noch Fehler im Shooter beseitigt, die wir nachfolgend für euch aufgelistet haben.
Patch Notes
- Fixed a network error with loading into Ranked Matches, due to which some players could be kicked to the main menu;
- Improved client stability and fixed bugs that caused game crashes;
- Fixed the description of the Tactical Crossbow;
- Fixed bugs that caused shader problems (for example, gray hair of the “Gorgon” squad);
- Fixed the images of the Pantheon Galil AR and the Pantheon H&K MP7, now additional weapon elements do not interfere with aiming;
- Fixed a bug due to which the player model appeared in the weapon camo purchase screen after buying Warface Dollars;
- Training messages in the shooting range are now fully displayed;
- Fixed a tooltip error in the tutorial inside the Safe House;
- Fixed the tooltips of weapon charms and skins, now all information fits into the screen;
- Fixed a bug due to which a weapon charm or a skin could not be removed from a weapon;
- Added a new achievement „Hard Rock Survivor“;
- Fixed icons of the achievements of the „Hard Rock“ series, their background is now transparent;
- Fixed a bug due to which the wrong rank of the player could be displayed;
- Fixed a bug due to which the hit damage could be registered incorrectly;
- Fixed the progression screen display.
1 Kommentar Added Mitdiskutieren
-
Ghostyrix
69180 XP Romper Domper Stomper |
19.04.2021 - 16:16 Uhr
0
Die Map macht einen ordentlichen Eindruck und sieht ganz hübsch aus 😃