Watch Dogs Legion: Fehler im Online Modus auf Konsolen und Stadia behoben

Der Start des Online Modus von Watch Dogs Legion verlief nicht fehlerfrei. Der Entwickler ist weiterhin dabei, Probleme zu beseitigen.
Aus diesem Grund wurde jetzt ein Hotfix für Konsolen und Stadia veröffentlicht, der die Fehlermeldungen reduzieren sollte, die in den Patch Notes unten aufgeführt sind.
Hotfix 3.21 Patch Notes
Global Online Mode fixes
- Fixed an issue that could cause an infinite loading screen when starting a Spiderbot Arena match.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the “The Ubisoft service is not available” error and prevent players from connecting to the Online Mode.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the “Boring-Ajiaco” error and prevent players from connecting to a Co-Op session.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the “Boring-Veal” error and prevent players from joining another player’s Spiderbot Arena session.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the “The Ubisoft service is not available” error after leaving any Online Mode session.
SanVio70
18.03.2021 - 14:57 Uhr
Stadia fand ich für mich persönlich niemals interessant.
Kommt in den nachfolgenden Kommentaren noch was anderes raus bzw. es wird noch mal anders ‚beleuchtet‘.