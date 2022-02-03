Who pressed mute on Uncle Marcus?: Interaktives Abenteuer angekündigt

Mit Who pressed mute on Uncle Marcus? erscheint ein weiterer interaktiver Film für Xbox.

Wales Interactive und Good Gate Media sind stolz, ihren neuesten interaktiven Film anzukündigen: Who pressed mute on Uncle Marcus? mit Andy Buckley (The Office, Jurassic World) als Onkel Marcus, Abigail Hardingham (Nina Forever, The Missing), Susannah Doyle (Black Mirror, Drop The Dead Donkey, About A Boy), Robbie Kay (Once Upon a Time, Pinocchio), Georgia Small (Five Dates) und Al Weaver (The Complex).

Who pressed mute on Uncle Marcus? wird am 18. März für PC & Mac (via Steam), iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 (BC), Xbox One und Xbox Series X/S (BC) veröffentlicht.

Der interaktive Krimi ist ab dem 4. März vorbestellbar und kann ab sofort auf Steam zur Wunschliste hinzugefügt werden.

Hier gibt es einen ersten Trailer für euch:

