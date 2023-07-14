Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty: Patch 1.120 veröffentlicht

Die Verantwortlichen von Koei Tecmo haben einen neuen Patch für Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty veröffentlicht.

Dieser behebt einige Probleme und sorgt für verschiedene Anpassungen. So wurde die Chance erhöht, dass das zweite Hidden Tome von einem Boss fallen gelassen wird, sobald ihr das erste Exemplar bereits im Inventar habt.

Weiterhin wurde ein Fehler mit der Xbox Game Pass-Version behoben. Es sollte jetzt nicht mehr vorkommen, dass ein fehlerhafter Speicherstand erstellt wird, wenn ihr den Titel ohne das Add-On „Kampf von Zhongyuan“ spielt.

Die komplette Liste an Änderungen findet ihr weiter unten.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty ist für Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 und PC erschienen.

All Platforms

Adjustments

Made changes so that, if one of the two Hidden Tomes made available by defeating a boss had already been acquired, the likelihood of the boss dropping the second Hidden Tome will be higher.

Made changes so that enemies’ movements during battle will pause while the notification about obtaining Hidden Tomes is displayed.

Made upward adjustments to the duration of the Wizardry Spell Frozen Shot and the proportion of Ice damage bound to the weapon.

Improved the camera behavior when locking on to Bingcan.

Made changes so that a UI indicating that an affinity took place would be displayed when using the Five Phases to make talismans produced by the General of Heaven’s Illusion disappear.

Improved the visibility of Demonized Dian Wei’s Critical Blow, in which he shoots projectiles.

Made upward adjustments to the accessory drop rate increase granted by the special effect Drop Priority (Accessories).

Made changes so that the special effects Cestus Damage Increase and Cestus Spirit Damage Increase may be applied to cestuses.

Made upward adjustments to the potential rarities of drop items within treasure chests in the following battlefields from “Extra Story 1: Battle of Zhongyuan”:

Main battlefield “A Solitary Resistance”

Main battlefield “Sons of the Yellow Heaven”

Main battlefield “In the Name of Elai”

Sub battlefield “A Requiem for the Deceased”

Major Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that made it impossible for the player to progress if their Co-op team disbanded while a tutorial including videos was open on their screen.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to go outside the bounds of the current stage from certain locations in some stages.

Fixed a bug in which character and stage models would no longer be displayed after accepting a Co-op invitation from the Travel menu.

Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the screen to go dark just after using the Travel function to begin a mission.

Fixed a bug that enabled players to break Oil Pots with some Wizardry Spells from Phases other than the Fire Phase.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from locking on to Bingcan when it appeared.

Fixed a bug that prevented damage from being dealt by the second blow of the Fatal Strike sequence when performed against Huodou.

Fixed a bug occurring in the sub battlefield “Beyond the Heavens,” in which some Divine Beasts would not perform their attack sequence when Summon Divine Beast was activated.

Fixed a bug that granted the special effect Dual Halberds Damage to cestuses.

Fixed a bug in which Bingcan, despite having been set to the status of a leader, would not yield appropriate levels of drop rewards in some battlefields.

Fixed a bug occurring during Co-op sessions in the sub battlefield “An Everlasting Regret,” that prevented players from obtaining clear reward items if they had not been the one to open the treasure chests containing said items.

Made alterations so that players can now discard duplicates of non-discardable equipment with the same name so that they possess only one remaining piece.

Fixed a bug in which the value displayed for the special effect Max Equipment Weight was higher than the actual value granted.

Fixed a bug that caused the copyright to be displayed twice in the Photograph menu.

Fixed a bug that occurred if the player was defeated in a certain way in the sub battlefield “Tactical Exercises,” which would cause the information above the boss’ head to remain even after the player returned to the battlefield.

Fixed other minor bugs.

PlayStation®5/PlayStation®4 Versions

Additional Features

Made changes so that blocked players will no longer be displayed in the search results when matching on the same platform.

Adaptations for cross-platform matching are planned for future patches.

PlayStation®5 Version

Major Bug Fixes

Alleviated lagging when the network is online.

PlayStation®4 Version

Major Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the game to crash after loading when running the PlayStation®4 software on the PlayStation®5 console.

Steam®/Microsoft Store Versions

Major Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that would sometimes prevent the mouse selection operations from working properly after opening the Titles menu.

Fixed other minor bugs.

Xbox Game Pass

Major Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that occurred when playing the base game without having purchased the add-on content “Battle of Zhongyuan,” which would cause the incorrect save data to be generated, making it impossible for players to resume the game.