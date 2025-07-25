WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers: Update bringt diese Fehlerbehebungen

Performance Related Optimizations

Low Latency Mode is now a manual toggle in the Options menu. It will no longer be enabled by default.

Supersampling resolution limits have been adjusted on select GPU models to prevent unintended performance degradation.

VRAM optimization for lower-end GPUs:

For GPUs with 8GB or less VRAM, memory-saving optimization is now applied across all texture quality levels.

For GPUs with more than 8GB VRAM, this optimization applies only when texture quality is set to Low.

These changes improve stability and reduce crashes or stuttering caused by insufficient video memory.

Bug Fixes & Stability Improvements

Fixed a crash that could occur immediately after the company logo during game startup.

Resolved execution stutter affecting select hardware configurations during finisher animations.

Fixed issues related to both the Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition – after the patch update, players of both versions will receive the correct content rewards. Players who have already purchased the Deluxe Edition package will need to log in again and claim the reward at the donation box located in Reverent Temple.

All WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers owners will receive the Original Soundtrack DLC for free as compensation.

Gameplay Balance Adjustments