WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers: Update bringt diese Fehlerbehebungen

6 Autor: , in News / WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers
Entwickler Leenzee hat ein neues Update für WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers mit Fehlerkorrekturen herausgebracht.

Seit gestern ist WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers für Xbox, PC und im Game Pass spielbar. Ein neues Update kümmert sich jetzt um erste Fehler im Spiel.

So wurden Abstürze und Ruckler bei bestimmter PC-Hardware gefixt und verschiedene Optimierungen bei Grafikprozessoren vorgenommen.

Darüber hinaus wurde in Kapitel 2 die Anzahl an Minen sowie den Schaden, den sie verursachen reduziert.

Käufer der Standard- und Deluxe Edition sollten jetzt auch die korrekten Zusatzinhalte bekommen.

Für die Unannehmlichkeiten erhalten alle Spieler den Soundtrack kostenlos

Update 1.3 – Patch Notes

Performance Related Optimizations

  • Low Latency Mode is now a manual toggle in the Options menu. It will no longer be enabled by default.
  • Supersampling resolution limits have been adjusted on select GPU models to prevent unintended performance degradation.
  • VRAM optimization for lower-end GPUs:
  • For GPUs with 8GB or less VRAM, memory-saving optimization is now applied across all texture quality levels.
  • For GPUs with more than 8GB VRAM, this optimization applies only when texture quality is set to Low.

These changes improve stability and reduce crashes or stuttering caused by insufficient video memory.

Bug Fixes & Stability Improvements

  • Fixed a crash that could occur immediately after the company logo during game startup.
  • Resolved execution stutter affecting select hardware configurations during finisher animations.
  • Fixed issues related to both the Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition – after the patch update, players of both versions will receive the correct content rewards. Players who have already purchased the Deluxe Edition package will need to log in again and claim the reward at the donation box located in Reverent Temple.

All WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers owners will receive the Original Soundtrack DLC for free as compensation.

Gameplay Balance Adjustments

  • Chapter 2 – Landmine Encounter Rebalancing:
  • Reduced the number of landmines and adjusted their damage output to create a more fair and enjoyable challenge.

Quelle
  1. Drakeline6 160755 XP First Star Bronze | 25.07.2025 - 13:50 Uhr

    Habs gestern kurz angespielt und war schon etwas enttäuscht.
    Wuchang hat zwar ne grazile Gestalt, ist aber recht schwerfällig mMn.

    0
  2. JAG THE GEMINI 128720 XP Man-at-Arms Onyx | 25.07.2025 - 13:50 Uhr

    Ok das ging ja schnell… Hoffentlich hilft es dem Spiel aber es wird wohl weitere Patches benötigen

    0
  3. Katanameister 165520 XP First Star Gold | 25.07.2025 - 14:00 Uhr

    Ich hatte zum Glück so gut wie keine Probleme im Performance Modus auf der Series X, ich hoffe, dass es für PC Spieler nun deutlich besser laufen wird.

    0
    • KeksDoseAXB 49055 XP Hooligan Bezwinger | 25.07.2025 - 15:40 Uhr
      Antwort auf Katanameister

      Jipp, kann ich bestätigen, auf Series X läuft’s soweit echt gut im Leistungsmodus. Tja…PC und Playstation sind dann wohl doch nicht immer die beste Wahl, oder?

      1
      • Katanameister 165520 XP First Star Gold | 25.07.2025 - 16:07 Uhr
        Antwort auf KeksDoseAXB

        Es wird auf der PS sicher relativ gleichwertig laufen im selben Modus, hab sofort vermutet, dass der Shitstorm etwas übertrieben ist vielleicht weil es ein Game Pass Spiel ist 😉.

        0
  4. Lord Hektor 297210 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Silber | 25.07.2025 - 16:44 Uhr

    Wie eigentlich bei jedem Spiel, direkt braucht es Updates 😜. Ich warte bei dem Game noch ein bisschen 👍.

    0

