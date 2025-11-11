Xbox Game Pass: Alle Day-One-Spiele im Abo – Die komplette Liste von 2018 bis 2026

Seit seinem Start im Jahr 2018 hat sich der Xbox Game Pass zu einem der wichtigsten Abo-Dienste der Spielbranche entwickelt.
Mit Hunderten von Titeln, die direkt zum Release-Tag (Day 1) im Abo verfügbar sind, hat Microsoft das Gaming-Erlebnis für Millionen von Spielern weltweit neu definiert.
Auf dieser Seite findet ihr eine komplette Liste aller Day-One-Veröffentlichungen im Xbox Game Pass – von den frühen Anfängen über die großen Meilensteine der letzten Jahre bis hin zu den bereits bestätigten Spielen für 2026. Dabei umfasst die Übersicht sowohl Titel der Xbox Game Studios als auch Spiele von Partnern und unabhängigen Entwicklern, die direkt ab dem ersten Tag auf Konsole, PC oder Cloud verfügbar waren.
Mit der stetig wachsenden Zahl an Day-One-Releases und der ambitionierten Zielsetzung von über 75 neuen Spielen pro Jahr bietet der Xbox Game Pass heute eine nie dagewesene Vielfalt an Genres, Stilen und Spielerlebnissen. Von Blockbustern wie Starfield, Forza Horizon 5 und Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 bis hin zu Indie-Perlen wie Hollow Knight: Silksong oder Keeper – hier findet ihr alles, was bisher erschienen ist, und was euch noch erwartet.
Diese vollständige Chronik aller Day-One-Spiele im Xbox Game Pass zeigt eindrucksvoll, wie Microsoft seinen Service über die Jahre ausgebaut und zu einer der größten Plattformen für digitale Spieleveröffentlichungen gemacht hat.
Alle Xbox Game Pass Day-One-Spiele im Abo – Die komplette Liste von 2018 bis 2026
|High on Life 2
|2026
|2026-02-13
|Menace
|2026
|2026-02-05
|Aphelion
|2026
|At Fate’s End
|2026
|Beast of Reincarnation
|2026
|Beastro
|2026
|Denshattack!
|2026
|Fable
|2026
|Forza Horizon 6
|2026
|Freestyle Football 2
|2026
|Gears of War: E-Day
|2026
|Persona 4 Revival
|2026
|Planet of Lana 2: Children of the Leaf
|2026
|Replaced
|2026
|Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy
|2026
|Sleight of Hand
|2026
|Snap & Grab
|2026
|Subnautica 2
|2026
|Super Meat Boy 3D
|2026
|There Are No Ghosts at the Grand
|2026
|Tropico 7
|2026
|Widekin
|2026
|Moonlighter 2
|2025
|2025-11-19
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
|2025
|2025-11-15
|Winter Burrow
|2025
|2025-11-12
|Whiskerwood
|2025
|2025-11-06
|Football Manager 26
|2025
|2025-11-04
|The Outer Worlds 2
|2025
|2025-10-29
|Super Fantasy Kingdom!
|2025
|2025-10-24
|Bounty Star
|2025
|2025-10-23
|NINJA GAIDEN 4
|2025
|2025-10-21
|Keeper
|2025
|2025-10-17
|Ball x Pit
|2025
|2025-10-15
|Little Rocket Lab
|2025
|2025-10-07
|SOPA
|2025
|2025-10-07
|Endless Legend 2
|2025
|2025-09-22
|Hollow Knight: Silksong
|2025
|2025-09-04
|Gears of War Reloaded
|2025
|2025-08-26
|Herdling
|2025
|2025-08-21
|Void/breaker
|2025
|2025-08-19
|Heretic + Hexen
|2025
|2025-08-07
|Grounded 2
|2025
|2025-07-29
|Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
|2025
|2025-07-24
|Wheel World
|2025
|2025-07-23
|Descenders Next
|2025
|2025-07-21
|He is Coming (Game Preview)
|2025
|2025-07-17
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4
|2025
|2025-07-11
|REMATCH
|2025
|2025-06-19
|FBC: Firebreak
|2025
|2025-06-17
|Lost in Random: The Eternal Die
|2025
|2025-06-17
|The Alters
|2025
|2025-06-13
|Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition
|2025
|2025-06-10
|Spray Paint Simulator
|2025
|2025-05-29
|to a T
|2025
|2025-05-28
|Monster Train 2
|2025
|2025-05-21
|Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo
|2025
|2025-05-16
|DOOM: The Dark Ages
|2025
|2025-05-15
|Revenge of the Savage Planet
|2025
|2025-05-08
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|2025
|2025-04-24
|The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
|2025
|2025-04-22
|Tempopo
|2025
|2025-04-17
|Blue Prince
|2025
|2025-04-10
|Commandos: Origins
|2025
|2025-04-09
|South of Midnight
|2025
|2025-04-08
|Atomfall
|2025
|2025-03-27
|33 Immortals (Game Preview)
|2025
|2025-03-18
|Avowed
|2025
|2025-02-18
|Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
|2025
|2025-01-31
|Sniper Elite: Resistance
|2025
|2025-01-30
|Eternal Strands
|2025
|2025-01-28
|Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap
|2025
|2025-01-28
|Ninja Gaiden 2 Black
|2025
|2025-01-23
|Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders
|2025
|2025-01-21
|Dead Static Drive
|2025
|Mixtape
|2025
|Nirvana Noir
|2025
|Powerwash Simulator 2
|2025
|Routine
|2025
|TANUKI: Pon’s Summer
|2025
|Ultimate Sheep Raccoon
|2025
|Witchbrook
|2025
|Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
|2024
|2024-12-09
|Overthrown
|2024
|2024-12-05
|S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
|2024
|2024-11-20
|Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
|2024
|2024-11-19
|Goat Simulator: Remastered
|2024
|2024-11-07
|Metal Slug: Tactics
|2024
|2024-11-05
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|2024
|2024-10-25
|Mechwarrior 5: Clans
|2024
|2024-10-17
|All You Need Is Help
|2024
|2024-09-26
|Ara: History Untold
|2024
|2024-09-24
|Frostpunk 2
|2024
|2024-09-20
|Train Sim World 5
|2024
|2024-09-17
|Age of Mythology: Retold
|2024
|2024-09-04
|Star Trucker
|2024
|2024-09-03
|DOOM + DOOM II: Enhanced
|2024
|2024-08-08
|Creatures of Ava
|2024
|2024-08-07
|Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
|2024
|2024-07-19
|Dungeons Of Hinterberg
|2024
|2024-07-18
|Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
|2024
|2024-07-18
|Flock (2024)
|2024
|2024-07-16
|Magical Delicacy
|2024
|2024-07-16
|Still Wakes the Deep
|2024
|2024-06-18
|Rolling Hills: Make Sushi, Make Friends
|2024
|2024-06-04
|Galacticare
|2024
|2024-05-23
|Hauntii
|2024
|2024-05-23
|Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
|2024
|2024-05-21
|Little Kitty, Big City
|2024
|2024-05-09
|Manor Lords
|2024
|2024-04-26
|Another Crab’s Treasure
|2024
|2024-04-25
|Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
|2024
|2024-04-23
|Harold Halibut
|2024
|2024-04-16
|Botany Manor
|2024
|2024-04-09
|Open Roads
|2024
|2024-03-28
|Lightyear Frontier
|2024
|2024-03-19
|MLB The Show 24
|2024
|2024-03-19
|Persona 3 Reload
|2024
|2024-02-02
|Go Mecha Ball
|2024
|2024-01-25
|Palworld
|2024
|2024-01-19
|Turnip Boy Robs a Bank
|2024
|2024-01-18
|While the Iron’s Hot
|2023
|2023-12-05
|SteamWorld Build
|2023
|2023-12-01
|Persona 5: Tactica
|2023
|2023-11-17
|Spirittea
|2023
|2023-11-13
|Dungeons 4
|2023
|2023-11-09
|Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
|2023
|2023-11-09
|Football Manager 2024
|2023
|2023-11-06
|Thirsty Suitors
|2023
|2023-11-02
|Headbangers: Rhythm Royale
|2023
|2023-10-31
|Jusant
|2023
|2023-10-31
|Cities: Skylines II
|2023
|2023-10-24
|Forza Motorsport (2023)
|2023
|2023-10-10
|The Lamplighters League
|2023
|2023-10-03
|Cocoon
|2023
|2023-09-29
|PAYDAY 3
|2023
|2023-09-21
|Party Animals
|2023
|2023-09-20
|Lies of P
|2023
|2023-09-19
|Starfield
|2023
|2023-09-06
|Sea of Stars
|2023
|2023-08-29
|The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
|2023
|2023-08-18
|Venba
|2023
|2023-07-31
|Techtonica
|2023
|2023-07-18
|Exoprimal
|2023
|2023-07-14
|The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales
|2023
|2023-06-22
|Dordogne
|2023
|2023-06-13
|Amnesia: The Bunker
|2023
|2023-06-06
|Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath – Vengance of the Slayer
|2023
|2023-06-01
|Farworld Pioneers
|2023
|2023-05-30
|Railway Empire 2
|2023
|2023-05-25
|Planet of Lana
|2023
|2023-05-23
|Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2
|2023
|2023-05-11
|Ravenlok
|2023
|2023-05-04
|Redfall
|2023
|2023-05-02
|The Last Case of Benedict Fox
|2023
|2023-04-27
|Cassette Beasts
|2023
|2023-04-26
|Homestead Arcana
|2023
|2023-04-21
|Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly
|2023
|2023-04-20
|Minecraft: Legends
|2023
|2023-04-18
|MLB The Show 23
|2023
|2023-03-28
|Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
|2023
|2023-03-03
|Atomic Heart
|2023
|2023-02-21
|Inkulinati
|2023
|2023-01-31
|GoldenEye 007 (2023)
|2023
|2023-01-27
|Hi-Fi RUSH
|2023
|2023-01-25
|High on Life
|2022
|2022-12-13
|Chained Echoes
|2022
|2022-12-08
|Hello Neighbor 2
|2022
|2022-12-06
|Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
|2022
|2022-11-30
|Soccer Story
|2022
|2022-11-29
|Gungrave G.O.R.E
|2022
|2022-11-22
|Lapin
|2022
|2022-11-17
|Pentiment
|2022
|2022-11-15
|Somerville
|2022
|2022-11-15
|Football Manager 2023
|2022
|2022-11-08
|Ghost Song
|2022
|2022-11-03
|Signalis
|2022
|2022-10-27
|A Plague Tale: Requiem
|2022
|2022-10-18
|Scorn
|2022
|2022-10-14
|Coral Island
|2022
|2022-10-11
|Eville
|2022
|2022-10-11
|PAW Patrol Grand Prix
|2022
|2022-09-30
|Moonscars
|2022
|2022-09-27
|Beacon Pines
|2022
|2022-09-22
|Slime Rancher 2
|2022
|2022-09-22
|SpiderHeck
|2022
|2022-09-22
|Metal: Hellsinger
|2022
|2022-09-15
|You Suck at Parking
|2022
|2022-09-14
|Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition
|2022
|2022-09-06
|Train Sim World 3
|2022
|2022-09-06
|Commandos 3: HD Remaster
|2022
|2022-08-30
|Immortality
|2022
|2022-08-30
|Tinykin
|2022
|2022-08-30
|Midnight Fight Express
|2022
|2022-08-23
|Two Point Campus
|2022
|2022-08-09
|Turbo Golf Racing
|2022
|2022-08-04
|As Dusk Falls
|2022
|2022-07-19
|Escape Academy
|2022
|2022-07-14
|Matchpoint: Tennis Championships
|2022
|2022-07-07
|Last Call BBS
|2022
|2022-07-05
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
|2022
|2022-06-16
|Spacelines from the Far Out
|2022
|2022-06-07
|Pac-Man Museum+
|2022
|2022-05-27
|Sniper Elite 5
|2022
|2022-05-26
|Floppy Knights
|2022
|2022-05-24
|Little Witch in the Woods
|2022
|2022-05-17
|Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
|2022
|2022-05-10
|Citizen Sleeper
|2022
|2022-05-05
|Trek to Yomi
|2022
|2022-05-05
|Loot River
|2022
|2022-05-03
|Research and Destroy
|2022
|2022-04-26
|Chinatown Detective Agency
|2022
|2022-04-07
|MLB The Show 22
|2022
|2022-04-05
|Weird West: Definitive Edition
|2022
|2022-03-31
|A Memoir Blue
|2022
|2022-03-24
|Norco
|2022
|2022-03-24
|Shredders
|2022
|2022-03-17
|Tunic
|2022
|2022-03-16
|Young Souls
|2022
|2022-03-10
|FAR: Changing Tides
|2022
|2022-03-01
|Total War: Warhammer III
|2022
|2022-02-17
|Infernax
|2022
|2022-02-12
|CrossfireX
|2022
|2022-02-10
|Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master
|2022
|2022-01-27
|HITMAN: World of Assassination
|2022
|2022-01-20
|Pupperazzi
|2022
|2022-01-20
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction
|2022
|2022-01-20
|Windjammers 2
|2022
|2022-01-20
|Nobody Saves the World
|2022
|2022-01-18
|The Anacrusis
|2022
|2022-01-13
|The Gunk
|2021
|2021-12-16
|Halo: Infinite
|2021
|2021-12-08
|Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
|2021
|2021-12-07
|Archvale
|2021
|2021-12-02
|Rubber Bandits
|2021
|2021-12-02
|Exo One
|2021
|2021-11-18
|Undungeon
|2021
|2021-11-18
|Next Space Rebels
|2021
|2021-11-17
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition
|2021
|2021-11-11
|Football Manager 2022
|2021
|2021-11-09
|Forza Horizon 5
|2021
|2021-11-09
|Unpacking
|2021
|2021-11-02
|Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition
|2021
|2021-10-28
|Bassmaster Fishing 2022
|2021
|2021-10-28
|Moonglow Bay
|2021
|2021-10-26
|Echo Generation
|2021
|2021-10-21
|Into the Pit
|2021
|2021-10-19
|The Good Life
|2021
|2021-10-15
|The Riftbreaker
|2021
|2021-10-14
|Back 4 Blood
|2021
|2021-10-12
|Astria Ascending
|2021
|2021-09-30
|Unsighted
|2021
|2021-09-30
|Lemnis Gate
|2021
|2021-09-28
|Sable
|2021
|2021-09-23
|Aragami 2
|2021
|2021-09-17
|I Am Fish
|2021
|2021-09-16
|SkateBird
|2021
|2021-09-16
|Flynn: Son of Crimson
|2021
|2021-09-15
|The Artful Escape
|2021
|2021-09-09
|Myst (2021)
|2021
|2021-08-26
|Psychonauts 2
|2021
|2021-08-25
|Recompile
|2021
|2021-08-19
|Twelve Minutes
|2021
|2021-08-19
|Humankind
|2021
|2021-08-17
|Boyfriend Dungeon
|2021
|2021-08-11
|Dodgeball Academia
|2021
|2021-08-05
|Starmancer
|2021
|2021-08-05
|Omno
|2021
|2021-07-29
|The Ascent
|2021
|2021-07-29
|Last Stop
|2021
|2021-07-22
|Cris Tales
|2021
|2021-07-20
|Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance
|2021
|2021-06-22
|Tails Noir
|2021
|2021-06-08
|Knockout City
|2021
|2021-05-21
|The Wild at Heart
|2021
|2021-05-20
|MLB The Show 21
|2021
|2021-04-20
|Rain on Your Parade
|2021
|2021-04-15
|Outriders
|2021
|2021-04-01
|Narita Boy
|2021
|2021-03-30
|Genesis Noir
|2021
|2021-03-25
|The Medium
|2021
|2021-01-28
|Cyber Shadow
|2021
|2021-01-26
|Morkredd
|2020
|2020-12-11
|Unto the End
|2020
|2020-12-09
|Call of the Sea
|2020
|2020-12-08
|Haven
|2020
|2020-12-03
|PHOGS!
|2020
|2020-12-03
|Tetris Effect: Connected
|2020
|2020-11-10
|Carto
|2020
|2020-10-27
|Gonner2
|2020
|2020-10-22
|Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition
|2020
|2020-10-15
|Ikenfell
|2020
|2020-10-08
|Hotshot Racing
|2020
|2020-09-10
|Crusader Kings III
|2020
|2020-09-01
|Drake Hollow
|2020
|2020-08-28
|Wasteland 3
|2020
|2020-08-28
|Tell Me Why
|2020
|2020-08-27
|Battletoads
|2020
|2020-08-20
|Microsoft Flight Simulator
|2020
|2020-08-18
|Spiritfarer
|2020
|2020-08-18
|Grounded
|2020
|2020-07-28
|Carrion
|2020
|2020-07-23
|West of Dead
|2020
|2020-06-18
|Minecraft: Dungeons
|2020
|2020-05-26
|Golf With Your Friends
|2020
|2020-05-19
|Streets of Rage 4
|2020
|2020-04-30
|Gears Tactics
|2020
|2020-04-28
|Moving Out
|2020
|2020-04-28
|Totally Reliable Delivery Service
|2020
|2020-04-01
|Bleeding Edge
|2020
|2020-03-24
|Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|2020
|2020-03-11
|Wasteland Remastered
|2020
|2020-02-25
|World of Horror
|2020
|2020-02-20
|ScourgeBringer
|2020
|2020-02-06
|Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
|2019
|2019-11-14
|The Outer Worlds
|2019
|2019-10-25
|Lonely Mountains: Downhill
|2019
|2019-10-23
|Secret Neighbor
|2019
|2019-10-23
|Felix the Reaper
|2019
|2019-10-17
|Gears 5: Game of the Year Edition
|2019
|2019-09-10
|Creature in the Well
|2019
|2019-09-06
|Blair Witch
|2019
|2019-08-30
|Night Call
|2019
|2019-07-17
|Blazing Chrome
|2019
|2019-07-11
|Riverbond
|2019
|2019-06-09
|Supermarket Shriek
|2019
|2019-06-09
|Void Bastards
|2019
|2019-05-29
|Operencia: The Stolen Sun
|2019
|2019-03-29
|Crackdown 3
|2019
|2019-02-15
|Pumped BMX Pro
|2019
|2019-02-07
|Aftercharge
|2019
|2019-01-10
|Below
|2018
|2018-12-14
|Kingdom: Two Crowns
|2018
|2018-12-11
|SINNER: Sacrifice for Redemption
|2018
|2018-10-18
|Forza Horizon 4
|2018
|2018-10-02
|Graveyard Keeper
|2018
|2018-08-15
|Die for Valhalla!
|2018
|2018-05-29
|Laser League
|2018
|2018-05-10
|Robocraft Infinity
|2018
|2018-04-11
|Sea of Thieves
|2018
|2018-03-20
|Ark II
|TBA
|Bushiden
|TBA
|Clockwork Revolution
|TBA
|Echo Weaver
|TBA
|Harmonium: The Musical
|TBA
|Marvel’s Blade
|TBA
|OD
|TBA
|She Dreams Elsewhere
|TBA
|State of Decay 3
|TBA
|The Elder Scrolls VI
|TBA
|Vapor World: Over The Mind
|TBA
|Way to the Woods
|TBA
Vielen Dank für die Liste. 💚👍🏻
So viele interessante Spiele dabei.🙌
Coole Liste. Für 2026 sind für mich nur Super Meat Boy und Forza 6 interessant. Da lohnt der GP sich ja dann fast gar nicht ^^
Interessante Liste mit einigen Perlen und viel shovelware.
Viel Shovelware? Wo genau bitte?
Man muss ja nicht alles mögen, weil vielleicht Indie oder nicht der eigene Geschmack, das macht’s aber nicht zu Shovelware.
Ok Pentiment13, aka ElPhenomeno, aka Constantine, aka Ozean Sunny 😉.
Tolle Liste, danke dafür.
Schon echt einige gute Spiele dabei.
Sind och einige dieser Spiele auf dem pile gelandet 😅 hatte bisher keins der day One Releases bereut die ik gespielt hab, hätte ik se gekauft wäre ik öfters enttäuscht gewesen 😅✌🏻 danke für die Auflistung
Schöne Liste, sehr transparent.