Xbox Game Pass: Alle Day-One-Spiele im Abo – Die komplette Liste von 2018 bis 2026

Von den ersten Game Pass-Starts bis zu den kommenden Highlights: Hier findet ihr alle Day-One-Releases im Xbox Game Pass in der Übersicht!

Seit seinem Start im Jahr 2018 hat sich der Xbox Game Pass zu einem der wichtigsten Abo-Dienste der Spielbranche entwickelt.

Mit Hunderten von Titeln, die direkt zum Release-Tag (Day 1) im Abo verfügbar sind, hat Microsoft das Gaming-Erlebnis für Millionen von Spielern weltweit neu definiert.

Auf dieser Seite findet ihr eine komplette Liste aller Day-One-Veröffentlichungen im Xbox Game Pass – von den frühen Anfängen über die großen Meilensteine der letzten Jahre bis hin zu den bereits bestätigten Spielen für 2026. Dabei umfasst die Übersicht sowohl Titel der Xbox Game Studios als auch Spiele von Partnern und unabhängigen Entwicklern, die direkt ab dem ersten Tag auf Konsole, PC oder Cloud verfügbar waren.

Mit der stetig wachsenden Zahl an Day-One-Releases und der ambitionierten Zielsetzung von über 75 neuen Spielen pro Jahr bietet der Xbox Game Pass heute eine nie dagewesene Vielfalt an Genres, Stilen und Spielerlebnissen. Von Blockbustern wie Starfield, Forza Horizon 5 und Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 bis hin zu Indie-Perlen wie Hollow Knight: Silksong oder Keeper – hier findet ihr alles, was bisher erschienen ist, und was euch noch erwartet.

Diese vollständige Chronik aller Day-One-Spiele im Xbox Game Pass zeigt eindrucksvoll, wie Microsoft seinen Service über die Jahre ausgebaut und zu einer der größten Plattformen für digitale Spieleveröffentlichungen gemacht hat.

High on Life 2 2026 2026-02-13
Menace 2026 2026-02-05
Aphelion 2026
At Fate’s End 2026
Beast of Reincarnation 2026
Beastro 2026
Denshattack! 2026
Fable 2026
Forza Horizon 6 2026
Freestyle Football 2 2026
Gears of War: E-Day 2026
Persona 4 Revival 2026
Planet of Lana 2: Children of the Leaf 2026
Replaced 2026
Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy 2026
Sleight of Hand 2026
Snap & Grab 2026
Subnautica 2 2026
Super Meat Boy 3D 2026
There Are No Ghosts at the Grand 2026
Tropico 7 2026
Widekin 2026
Moonlighter 2 2025 2025-11-19
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 2025 2025-11-15
Winter Burrow 2025 2025-11-12
Whiskerwood 2025 2025-11-06
Football Manager 26 2025 2025-11-04
The Outer Worlds 2 2025 2025-10-29
Super Fantasy Kingdom! 2025 2025-10-24
Bounty Star 2025 2025-10-23
NINJA GAIDEN 4 2025 2025-10-21
Keeper 2025 2025-10-17
Ball x Pit 2025 2025-10-15
Little Rocket Lab 2025 2025-10-07
SOPA 2025 2025-10-07
Endless Legend 2 2025 2025-09-22
Hollow Knight: Silksong 2025 2025-09-04
Gears of War Reloaded 2025 2025-08-26
Herdling 2025 2025-08-21
Void/breaker 2025 2025-08-19
Heretic + Hexen 2025 2025-08-07
Grounded 2 2025 2025-07-29
Wuchang: Fallen Feathers 2025 2025-07-24
Wheel World 2025 2025-07-23
Descenders Next 2025 2025-07-21
He is Coming (Game Preview) 2025 2025-07-17
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 2025 2025-07-11
REMATCH 2025 2025-06-19
FBC: Firebreak 2025 2025-06-17
Lost in Random: The Eternal Die 2025 2025-06-17
The Alters 2025 2025-06-13
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition 2025 2025-06-10
Spray Paint Simulator 2025 2025-05-29
to a T 2025 2025-05-28
Monster Train 2 2025 2025-05-21
Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo 2025 2025-05-16
DOOM: The Dark Ages 2025 2025-05-15
Revenge of the Savage Planet 2025 2025-05-08
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 2025 2025-04-24
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered 2025 2025-04-22
Tempopo 2025 2025-04-17
Blue Prince 2025 2025-04-10
Commandos: Origins 2025 2025-04-09
South of Midnight 2025 2025-04-08
Atomfall 2025 2025-03-27
33 Immortals (Game Preview) 2025 2025-03-18
Avowed 2025 2025-02-18
Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector 2025 2025-01-31
Sniper Elite: Resistance 2025 2025-01-30
Eternal Strands 2025 2025-01-28
Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap 2025 2025-01-28
Ninja Gaiden 2 Black 2025 2025-01-23
Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders 2025 2025-01-21
Dead Static Drive 2025
Mixtape 2025
Nirvana Noir 2025
Powerwash Simulator 2 2025
Routine 2025
TANUKI: Pon’s Summer 2025
Ultimate Sheep Raccoon 2025
Witchbrook 2025
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle 2024 2024-12-09
Overthrown 2024 2024-12-05
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl 2024 2024-11-20
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 2024 2024-11-19
Goat Simulator: Remastered 2024 2024-11-07
Metal Slug: Tactics 2024 2024-11-05
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 2024 2024-10-25
Mechwarrior 5: Clans 2024 2024-10-17
All You Need Is Help 2024 2024-09-26
Ara: History Untold 2024 2024-09-24
Frostpunk 2 2024 2024-09-20
Train Sim World 5 2024 2024-09-17
Age of Mythology: Retold 2024 2024-09-04
Star Trucker 2024 2024-09-03
DOOM + DOOM II: Enhanced 2024 2024-08-08
Creatures of Ava 2024 2024-08-07
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess 2024 2024-07-19
Dungeons Of Hinterberg 2024 2024-07-18
Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn 2024 2024-07-18
Flock (2024) 2024 2024-07-16
Magical Delicacy 2024 2024-07-16
Still Wakes the Deep 2024 2024-06-18
Rolling Hills: Make Sushi, Make Friends 2024 2024-06-04
Galacticare 2024 2024-05-23
Hauntii 2024 2024-05-23
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II 2024 2024-05-21
Little Kitty, Big City 2024 2024-05-09
Manor Lords 2024 2024-04-26
Another Crab’s Treasure 2024 2024-04-25
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes 2024 2024-04-23
Harold Halibut 2024 2024-04-16
Botany Manor 2024 2024-04-09
Open Roads 2024 2024-03-28
Lightyear Frontier 2024 2024-03-19
MLB The Show 24 2024 2024-03-19
Persona 3 Reload 2024 2024-02-02
Go Mecha Ball 2024 2024-01-25
Palworld 2024 2024-01-19
Turnip Boy Robs a Bank 2024 2024-01-18
While the Iron’s Hot 2023 2023-12-05
SteamWorld Build 2023 2023-12-01
Persona 5: Tactica 2023 2023-11-17
Spirittea 2023 2023-11-13
Dungeons 4 2023 2023-11-09
Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name 2023 2023-11-09
Football Manager 2024 2023 2023-11-06
Thirsty Suitors 2023 2023-11-02
Headbangers: Rhythm Royale 2023 2023-10-31
Jusant 2023 2023-10-31
Cities: Skylines II 2023 2023-10-24
Forza Motorsport (2023) 2023 2023-10-10
The Lamplighters League 2023 2023-10-03
Cocoon 2023 2023-09-29
PAYDAY 3 2023 2023-09-21
Party Animals 2023 2023-09-20
Lies of P 2023 2023-09-19
Starfield 2023 2023-09-06
Sea of Stars 2023 2023-08-29
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2023 2023-08-18
Venba 2023 2023-07-31
Techtonica 2023 2023-07-18
Exoprimal 2023 2023-07-14
The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales 2023 2023-06-22
Dordogne 2023 2023-06-13
Amnesia: The Bunker 2023 2023-06-06
Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath – Vengance of the Slayer 2023 2023-06-01
Farworld Pioneers 2023 2023-05-30
Railway Empire 2 2023 2023-05-25
Planet of Lana 2023 2023-05-23
Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 2023 2023-05-11
Ravenlok 2023 2023-05-04
Redfall 2023 2023-05-02
The Last Case of Benedict Fox 2023 2023-04-27
Cassette Beasts 2023 2023-04-26
Homestead Arcana 2023 2023-04-21
Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly 2023 2023-04-20
Minecraft: Legends 2023 2023-04-18
MLB The Show 23 2023 2023-03-28
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty 2023 2023-03-03
Atomic Heart 2023 2023-02-21
Inkulinati 2023 2023-01-31
GoldenEye 007 (2023) 2023 2023-01-27
Hi-Fi RUSH 2023 2023-01-25
High on Life 2022 2022-12-13
Chained Echoes 2022 2022-12-08
Hello Neighbor 2 2022 2022-12-06
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide 2022 2022-11-30
Soccer Story 2022 2022-11-29
Gungrave G.O.R.E 2022 2022-11-22
Lapin 2022 2022-11-17
Pentiment 2022 2022-11-15
Somerville 2022 2022-11-15
Football Manager 2023 2022 2022-11-08
Ghost Song 2022 2022-11-03
Signalis 2022 2022-10-27
A Plague Tale: Requiem 2022 2022-10-18
Scorn 2022 2022-10-14
Coral Island 2022 2022-10-11
Eville 2022 2022-10-11
PAW Patrol Grand Prix 2022 2022-09-30
Moonscars 2022 2022-09-27
Beacon Pines 2022 2022-09-22
Slime Rancher 2 2022 2022-09-22
SpiderHeck 2022 2022-09-22
Metal: Hellsinger 2022 2022-09-15
You Suck at Parking 2022 2022-09-14
Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition 2022 2022-09-06
Train Sim World 3 2022 2022-09-06
Commandos 3: HD Remaster 2022 2022-08-30
Immortality 2022 2022-08-30
Tinykin 2022 2022-08-30
Midnight Fight Express 2022 2022-08-23
Two Point Campus 2022 2022-08-09
Turbo Golf Racing 2022 2022-08-04
As Dusk Falls 2022 2022-07-19
Escape Academy 2022 2022-07-14
Matchpoint: Tennis Championships 2022 2022-07-07
Last Call BBS 2022 2022-07-05
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge 2022 2022-06-16
Spacelines from the Far Out 2022 2022-06-07
Pac-Man Museum+ 2022 2022-05-27
Sniper Elite 5 2022 2022-05-26
Floppy Knights 2022 2022-05-24
Little Witch in the Woods 2022 2022-05-17
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising 2022 2022-05-10
Citizen Sleeper 2022 2022-05-05
Trek to Yomi 2022 2022-05-05
Loot River 2022 2022-05-03
Research and Destroy 2022 2022-04-26
Chinatown Detective Agency 2022 2022-04-07
MLB The Show 22 2022 2022-04-05
Weird West: Definitive Edition 2022 2022-03-31
A Memoir Blue 2022 2022-03-24
Norco 2022 2022-03-24
Shredders 2022 2022-03-17
Tunic 2022 2022-03-16
Young Souls 2022 2022-03-10
FAR: Changing Tides 2022 2022-03-01
Total War: Warhammer III 2022 2022-02-17
Infernax 2022 2022-02-12
CrossfireX 2022 2022-02-10
Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master 2022 2022-01-27
HITMAN: World of Assassination 2022 2022-01-20
Pupperazzi 2022 2022-01-20
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction 2022 2022-01-20
Windjammers 2 2022 2022-01-20
Nobody Saves the World 2022 2022-01-18
The Anacrusis 2022 2022-01-13
The Gunk 2021 2021-12-16
Halo: Infinite 2021 2021-12-08
Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator 2021 2021-12-07
Archvale 2021 2021-12-02
Rubber Bandits 2021 2021-12-02
Exo One 2021 2021-11-18
Undungeon 2021 2021-11-18
Next Space Rebels 2021 2021-11-17
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition 2021 2021-11-11
Football Manager 2022 2021 2021-11-09
Forza Horizon 5 2021 2021-11-09
Unpacking 2021 2021-11-02
Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition 2021 2021-10-28
Bassmaster Fishing 2022 2021 2021-10-28
Moonglow Bay 2021 2021-10-26
Echo Generation 2021 2021-10-21
Into the Pit 2021 2021-10-19
The Good Life 2021 2021-10-15
The Riftbreaker 2021 2021-10-14
Back 4 Blood 2021 2021-10-12
Astria Ascending 2021 2021-09-30
Unsighted 2021 2021-09-30
Lemnis Gate 2021 2021-09-28
Sable 2021 2021-09-23
Aragami 2 2021 2021-09-17
I Am Fish 2021 2021-09-16
SkateBird 2021 2021-09-16
Flynn: Son of Crimson 2021 2021-09-15
The Artful Escape 2021 2021-09-09
Myst (2021) 2021 2021-08-26
Psychonauts 2 2021 2021-08-25
Recompile 2021 2021-08-19
Twelve Minutes 2021 2021-08-19
Humankind 2021 2021-08-17
Boyfriend Dungeon 2021 2021-08-11
Dodgeball Academia 2021 2021-08-05
Starmancer 2021 2021-08-05
Omno 2021 2021-07-29
The Ascent 2021 2021-07-29
Last Stop 2021 2021-07-22
Cris Tales 2021 2021-07-20
Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance 2021 2021-06-22
Tails Noir 2021 2021-06-08
Knockout City 2021 2021-05-21
The Wild at Heart 2021 2021-05-20
MLB The Show 21 2021 2021-04-20
Rain on Your Parade 2021 2021-04-15
Outriders 2021 2021-04-01
Narita Boy 2021 2021-03-30
Genesis Noir 2021 2021-03-25
The Medium 2021 2021-01-28
Cyber Shadow 2021 2021-01-26
Morkredd 2020 2020-12-11
Unto the End 2020 2020-12-09
Call of the Sea 2020 2020-12-08
Haven 2020 2020-12-03
PHOGS! 2020 2020-12-03
Tetris Effect: Connected 2020 2020-11-10
Carto 2020 2020-10-27
Gonner2 2020 2020-10-22
Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition 2020 2020-10-15
Ikenfell 2020 2020-10-08
Hotshot Racing 2020 2020-09-10
Crusader Kings III 2020 2020-09-01
Drake Hollow 2020 2020-08-28
Wasteland 3 2020 2020-08-28
Tell Me Why 2020 2020-08-27
Battletoads 2020 2020-08-20
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 2020-08-18
Spiritfarer 2020 2020-08-18
Grounded 2020 2020-07-28
Carrion 2020 2020-07-23
West of Dead 2020 2020-06-18
Minecraft: Dungeons 2020 2020-05-26
Golf With Your Friends 2020 2020-05-19
Streets of Rage 4 2020 2020-04-30
Gears Tactics 2020 2020-04-28
Moving Out 2020 2020-04-28
Totally Reliable Delivery Service 2020 2020-04-01
Bleeding Edge 2020 2020-03-24
Ori and the Will of the Wisps 2020 2020-03-11
Wasteland Remastered 2020 2020-02-25
World of Horror 2020 2020-02-20
ScourgeBringer 2020 2020-02-06
Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition 2019 2019-11-14
The Outer Worlds 2019 2019-10-25
Lonely Mountains: Downhill 2019 2019-10-23
Secret Neighbor 2019 2019-10-23
Felix the Reaper 2019 2019-10-17
Gears 5: Game of the Year Edition 2019 2019-09-10
Creature in the Well 2019 2019-09-06
Blair Witch 2019 2019-08-30
Night Call 2019 2019-07-17
Blazing Chrome 2019 2019-07-11
Riverbond 2019 2019-06-09
Supermarket Shriek 2019 2019-06-09
Void Bastards 2019 2019-05-29
Operencia: The Stolen Sun 2019 2019-03-29
Crackdown 3 2019 2019-02-15
Pumped BMX Pro 2019 2019-02-07
Aftercharge 2019 2019-01-10
Below 2018 2018-12-14
Kingdom: Two Crowns 2018 2018-12-11
SINNER: Sacrifice for Redemption 2018 2018-10-18
Forza Horizon 4 2018 2018-10-02
Graveyard Keeper 2018 2018-08-15
Die for Valhalla! 2018 2018-05-29
Laser League 2018 2018-05-10
Robocraft Infinity 2018 2018-04-11
Sea of Thieves 2018 2018-03-20
Ark II TBA
Bushiden TBA
Clockwork Revolution TBA
Echo Weaver TBA
Harmonium: The Musical TBA
Marvel’s Blade TBA
OD TBA
She Dreams Elsewhere TBA
State of Decay 3 TBA
The Elder Scrolls VI TBA
Vapor World: Over The Mind TBA
Way to the Woods TBA

