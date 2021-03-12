Xbox Game Pass: Diese 20 Spiele sind ab sofort im Abo-Service verfügbar

Heute am 12. März erscheinen 20 Titel von Bethesda im Xbox Game Pass, darunter Franchises wie Dishonored, Doom, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout und Wolfenstein. Als Xbox Game Pass Ultimate-Mitglied spielt ihr 16 dieser Titel sowohl auf PC, Konsole oder mobilen Geräten über die Cloud – einige der Titel profitieren sogar vom neuen FPS Boost-Feature. Weitere Informationen dazu folgen in Kürze!
Fantastische Spielwelten, schnelle Action aus der Ego-Perspektive oder Endzeitstimmung in der Wüstenoase: Diese 20 Titel erweitern heute am 12. März den Xbox Game Pass-Katalog!
Xbox Game Pass – Bethesda Veröffentlichungen
- Dishonored Definitive Edition (Konsole, PC, Cloud)
- Dishonored 2 (Konsole, PC, Cloud)
- DOOM (1993) (Konsole, PC, Cloud)
- DOOM II (Konsole, PC, Cloud)
- DOOM 3 (Konsole, PC, Cloud)
- DOOM 64 (Konsole, PC, Cloud)
- DOOM Eternal (Konsole, PC, Cloud)
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind (Konsole, PC)
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (Konsole, PC)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (Konsole, PC, Cloud)
- The Elder Scrolls Online (Konsole, Cloud)
- The Evil Within (Konsole, PC, Cloud)
- Fallout 4 (Konsole, PC, Cloud)
- Fallout 76 (Konsole, PC, Cloud)
- Fallout: New Vegas (Konsole)
- Prey (Konsole, PC, Cloud)
- RAGE 2 (Konsole, PC, Cloud)
- Wolfenstein: The New Order (Konsole, PC, Cloud)
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (Konsole, PC, Cloud)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Konsole, PC, Cloud)
Einfach, weil es so schön ist:
j0un3s
j0un3s
12.03.2021 - 06:08 Uhr
Affenknutscher
Affenknutscher
12.03.2021 - 06:26 Uhr
MiklNite
MiklNite
12.03.2021 - 06:12 Uhr
de Maja
de Maja
12.03.2021 - 06:19 Uhr
SPAMTROLLER
SPAMTROLLER
12.03.2021 - 06:22 Uhr
Phex83
Phex83
12.03.2021 - 06:27 Uhr
Karamuto
Karamuto
12.03.2021 - 06:27 Uhr
Skyrim 🙂 !
Skyrim ist aktuell schon drin.
Eine Laola-Welle geht durchs Wohnzimmer!
Ding Ding Ding Ding, bitte einsteigen der Spielzug nimmt Fahrt auf. Mal schauen wer zurück bleibt, reimt sich sicher auf Pony 😅😂
Der Tony kann da jetzt aber echt nix dafür.😅
Morrowind -> Installation läuft
Oblivion -> Installation läuft
Fallout 4 -> Disc kann weggeräumt werden
Tag fängt echt gut an 💪🏻
Muss immer noch verarbeiten, dass die nun tatsächlich alles exklusiv bringen und auf einen Schlag so viele Games im Pass landen.
Morrowind war damals für mich revolutionär ( auf dem PC ) was World Building anging. Ich wette das Spiel kann heute als kreative Phantasy Welt immer noch gut mithalten. 😃