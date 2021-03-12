Xbox Game Pass: Diese 20 Spiele sind ab sofort im Abo-Service verfügbar

Heute am 12. März erscheinen 20 Titel von Bethesda im Xbox Game Pass, darunter Franchises wie Dishonored, Doom, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout und Wolfenstein. Als Xbox Game Pass Ultimate-Mitglied spielt ihr 16 dieser Titel sowohl auf PC, Konsole oder mobilen Geräten über die Cloud – einige der Titel profitieren sogar vom neuen FPS Boost-Feature. Weitere Informationen dazu folgen in Kürze!

Fantastische Spielwelten, schnelle Action aus der Ego-Perspektive oder Endzeitstimmung in der Wüstenoase: Diese 20 Titel erweitern heute am 12. März den Xbox Game Pass-Katalog!

Xbox Game Pass – Bethesda Veröffentlichungen

Einfach, weil es so schön ist: