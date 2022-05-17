Xbox Game Pass: Diese Spiele erscheinen ebenfalls im Mai 2022

Die Spiele für den Xbox Game Pass für die zweite Hälfte des Monats Mai wurden jetzt verkündet.

Microsoft gab jetzt die Spiele bekannt, die in der zweiten Hälfte des Monats Mai 2022 im Abonnement erscheinen werden.

Erfahrt in unserer Liste, auf welche Spiele ihr euch noch in diesem Monat im Xbox Game Pass freuen könnt.

Xbox Game Pass – Weitere Neuerscheinungen Mai 2022

