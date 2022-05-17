Xbox Game Pass: Diese Spiele erscheinen ebenfalls im Mai 2022

Microsoft gab jetzt die Spiele bekannt, die in der zweiten Hälfte des Monats Mai 2022 im Abonnement erscheinen werden.
Erfahrt in unserer Liste, auf welche Spiele ihr euch noch in diesem Monat im Xbox Game Pass freuen könnt.
Xbox Game Pass – Weitere Neuerscheinungen Mai 2022
- 17. Mai 2022 – Her Story (PC) ID@Xbox
- 17. Mai 2022 – Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 17. Mai 2022 – Little Witch in the Woods Game Preview (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 17. Mai 2022 – Skate (Cloud) EA Play
- 17. Mai 2022 – Umurangi Generation Special Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 19. Mai 2022 – Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 19. Mai 2022 – Vampire Survivors (PC) ID@Xbox
- 24. Mai 2022 – Floppy Knights (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 24. Mai 2022 – Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PC) ID@Xbox
- 26. Mai 2022 – Sniper Elite 5 (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 27. Mai 2022 – Cricket 22 (PC) ID@Xbox
- 27. Mai 2022 – Pac-Man Museum+ (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.
1 Kommentar AddedMitdiskutieren
Vielleicht probier ich mal Harvest Moon 22 aus :p