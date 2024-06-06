Xbox Game Pass: Diese Spiele erscheinen im Juni im Abo

Microsoft hat heute weitere Spiele verkündet, die Abonnenten von Xbox Game Pass im Juni im Rahmen ihres Abonnements spielen können.
Freut euch im Juni 2024 auf diese Spiele im Xbox Game Pass:
Xbox Game Pass – Juni 2024
- 06. Juni 2024 – Octopath Traveler (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 06. Juni 2024 – Octopath Traveler II (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
- 12. Juni 2024 – Depersonalization (PC)
- 13. Juni 2024 – Isonzo (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- 13. Juni 2024 – The Callisto Protocol (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 18. Juni 2024 – Still Wakes the Deep (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
The Callisto protocol könnte glaub ik ganz interessant sein, werd ik mir ma anschauen
wusste doch das warten hat sich gelohnt bei The Callisto Protocol
Octopath und Callisto, sehr schön, freu mich 🙂
Nice. Mit Abstand bester Deal im Gaming …