Xbox Game Pass: Diese Spiele erscheinen im Juni im Abo

Der Xbox Game Pass füllt sich auch im Juni 2021 noch einmal mit zahlreichen Spielen. Auf welche Titel ihr euch freuen dürft erfahrt ihr hier:
Xbox Game Pass – Juni 2021
- 23.06.2021 – Medieval Dynasty (Game Preview PC)
- 23.06.2021 – Worms Rumble (Cloud, Xbox und PC)
- 24.06.2021 – Iron Harvest (PC)
- 24.06.2021 – Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (Xbox und PC) via EA Play und XGPU
- 24.06.2021 – Prodeus (Game Preview PC)
Weitere Spiele
- 01.07.2021 – Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (Cloud, Xbox und PC)
- 01.07.2021 – Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts (Cloud)
- 01.07.2021 – Gang Beasts (Cloud, Xbox und PC)
- 01.07.2021 – Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars (Cloud, Xbox und PC)
- 01.07.2021 – Limbo (Cloud, Xbox und PC)
- 01.07.2021 – Space Jam: A New Legacy (Early Access via XGPU Perk)
- 27.07.2021 – Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X/S)
- 29.07.2021 – The Ascent (PC, Cloud und Xbox)
Im Jahr 2021 vom ersten Tag an im Xbox Game Pass
- 13.08.2021 – Hades
- 19.08.2021 – Twelve Minutes (PC, Cloud und Xbox)
- 25.08.2021 – Psychonauts 2 (PC, Cloud und Xbox)
- 17.09.2021 – Aragami 2 (PC, Cloud und Xbox)
- 23.09.2021 – Sable (PC, Cloud und Xbox)
- 18.10.2021 – Back 4 Blood (PC, Cloud und Xbox)
- 28.10.2021 – Age of Empires IV (PC)
- 09.11.2021 – Forza Horizon 5 (PC, Cloud und Xbox)
- Dezember – Shredders (Cloud und Xbox)
- Scorn (PC, Cloud und Series X|S) – Fall 2021
- The Anacrusis (PC, Cloud und Xbox) – Fall 2021
- Halo Infinite (PC, Cloud und Xbox) – Holiday 2021
- Hello Neighbor 2 (PC, Cloud und Xbox) – 2021
- The Gunk (PC, Cloud und Xbox) – 2021
- Roboquest – 2021
- Among Us – 2021
Mehr Spiele vom ersten Tag an im Xbox Game Pass
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Atomic Heart
- Redfall
- Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes
- Eiyuden Chronicle Rising
- Contraband
- Party Animals
- Replaced
- Slime Rancher 2
- Somerville
- Stalker 2
- Starfield
- Outer Worlds 2
Bereits erhältlich:
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- Arx Fatalis
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- DOOM
- Fallout
- Fallout 2
- Fallout 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Fallout: Tactics
- RAGE
- The Evil Within 2
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance
- Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life
