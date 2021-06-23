Xbox Game Pass: Diese Spiele erscheinen im Juni im Abo

Der Juni neigt sich langsam dem Ende zu und schon wieder landen neue Spiele im Xbox Game Pass Abo.

Der Xbox Game Pass füllt sich auch im Juni 2021 noch einmal mit zahlreichen Spielen. Auf welche Titel ihr euch freuen dürft erfahrt ihr hier:

Xbox Game Pass – Juni 2021

Weitere Spiele

Im Jahr 2021 vom ersten Tag an im Xbox Game Pass

  • 13.08.2021 – Hades
  • 19.08.2021 – Twelve Minutes (PC, Cloud und Xbox)
  • 25.08.2021 – Psychonauts 2 (PC, Cloud und Xbox)
  • 17.09.2021 – Aragami 2 (PC, Cloud und Xbox)
  • 23.09.2021 – Sable (PC, Cloud und Xbox)
  • 18.10.2021 – Back 4 Blood (PC, Cloud und Xbox)
  • 28.10.2021 – Age of Empires IV (PC)
  • 09.11.2021 – Forza Horizon 5 (PC, Cloud und Xbox)
  • Dezember – Shredders (Cloud und Xbox)
  • Scorn (PC, Cloud und Series X|S) – Fall 2021
  • The Anacrusis (PC, Cloud und Xbox) – Fall 2021
  • Halo Infinite (PC, Cloud und Xbox) – Holiday 2021
  • Hello Neighbor 2 (PC, Cloud und Xbox) – 2021
  • The Gunk (PC, Cloud und Xbox) – 2021
  • Roboquest – 2021
  • Among Us – 2021

Mehr Spiele vom ersten Tag an im Xbox Game Pass

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Atomic Heart
  • Redfall
  • Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes
  • Eiyuden Chronicle Rising
  • Contraband
  • Party Animals
  • Replaced
  • Slime Rancher 2
  • Somerville
  • Stalker 2
  • Starfield
  • Outer Worlds 2
  • Replaced

Bereits erhältlich:

  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon
  • Arx Fatalis
  • Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
  • DOOM
  • Fallout
  • Fallout 2
  • Fallout 3
  • Fallout: New Vegas
  • Fallout: Tactics
  • RAGE
  • The Evil Within 2
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
  • Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance
  • Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life
