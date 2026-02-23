Xbox Game Pass: Diese Spiele erscheinen in der neuen Woche im Abo

Die neue Woche bringt gleich drei Titel in die Game‑Pass‑Bibliothek – von Preview‑Experimenten bis zum großen Release. Microsoft verteilt die Veröffentlichungen über mehrere Tage und bedient Konsole, PC, Cloud und Handheld gleichermaßen.
24. Februar 2026 – TCG Card Shop Simulator (Game Preview)
- Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, PC
- Verfügbar in: Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass
Der TCG‑Shop‑Simulator startet als Game‑Preview und lässt euch euren eigenen Kartenladen aufbauen, managen und erweitern. Perfekt für Spieler, die Wirtschaftssimulationen mit Sammelkarten‑Flair mögen.
25. Februar 2026 – Dice A Million (PC)
- PC
- Verfügbar in: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
Ein PC‑Release, der sich ganz dem Würfelglück verschreibt. Schnell, chaotisch, experimentell – ideal für kurze Sessions und Highscore‑Jäger.
26. Februar 2026 – Towerborne (Vollversion)
- Konsole, Handheld, PC
- Verfügbar in: Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass
Nach der langen Early Access‑Phase erscheint Towerborne nun offiziell. Das Action‑Adventure setzt auf Koop‑Gameplay, stetige Weiterentwicklung und eine lebendige Welt, die sich mit jeder Season verändert.
Die Woche liefert damit eine abwechslungsreiche Mischung aus Simulation, Indie‑Experiment und großem Release – ein solider Februar‑Schub für alle Xbox Game Pass‑Abonnenten.
Xbox Game Pass – Februar 2026
- 03. Februar 2026 – Final Fantasy II (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC) Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass
- 03. Februar 2026 – Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Cloud, Konsole, Handheld und PC) Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass
- 05. Februar 2026 – Madden NFL 26 (Cloud, Konsole und PC) Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 05. Februar 2026 – Paw Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship (Cloud, Konsole, Handheld und PC) Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass
- 10. Februar 2026 – Relooted (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC) Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 11. Februar 2026 – Starsand Island (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC) Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 12. Februar 2026 – BlazBlue Entropy Effect X (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC) Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 12. Februar 2026 – Roadside Research Game Preview (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC) Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 13. Februar 2026 – High on Life 2 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC) Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 13. Februar 2026 – Kingdom Come Deliverance (Cloud, Konsole und PC) Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass
- 17. Februar 2026 – Aerial_Knight’s DropShot (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld und PC) Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 17. Februar 2026 – Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld und PC) Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 17. Februar 2026 – Avowed (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC) Jetzt mit Game Pass Premium
- 19. Februar 2026 – Death Howl (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld und PC) Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass
- 19. Februar 2026 – EA Sports College Football 26 (Cloud und Xbox Series X|S) Game Pass Ultimate
- 19. Februar 2026 – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition (Cloud und Konsole) Game Pass Ultimate, Premium
- 24. Februar 2026 – TCG Card Shop Simulator Game Preview (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld und PC) Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass
- 25. Februar 2026 – Dice A Million (PC) Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 26. Februar 2026 – Towerborne Release der Vollversion (Konsole, Handheld und PC) Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass
