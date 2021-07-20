Xbox Game Pass: Diese Spiele erscheinen zusätzlich im Juli

15 Autor: , in News / Xbox Game Pass

Diese Spiele erscheinen zusätzlich im Juli 2021 im Xbox Game Pass Abonnement.

Microsoft hat offiziell bekannt gegeben, welche Spiele noch alle im Xbox Game Pass in diesem Monat veröffentlicht werden.

Xbox Game Pass Juli 2021

  • Battlefield V (Cloud) EA Play – 20.07
  • Cris Tales (Cloud, Console, and PC) – 20.07
  • Atomicrops (Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected] Xbox – 22.07
  • Raji: An Ancient Epic (Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected] Xbox – 22.07
  • Last Stop (Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected] Xbox – 22.07
  • Blinx: The Time Sweeper (Cloud and Console) – 26.07
  • Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge (Cloud and Console) – 26.07
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X|S) – 27.07
  • Lethal League Blaze (Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected] Xbox – 29.07
  • Omno (Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected] Xbox – 29.07
  • Project Wingman (PC) [email protected] Xbox – 29.07
  • The Ascent (Cloud, Console, and PC) – 29.07
15 Kommentare

  1. Robilein 458785 XP Xboxdynasty MVP Bronze | 20.07.2021 - 15:31 Uhr

    Verdammt starker Monat😎😎😎

    Last Stop, The Ascent und der Microsoft Flight Simulator sind meine Highlights den Monat. Aber ein paar andere ID@Xbox Spiele schauen auch verdammt gut aus. Mal schauen ob ich dafür Zeit habe🙈🙈🙈

  2. willlee1985 23735 XP Nasenbohrer Level 2 | 20.07.2021 - 15:34 Uhr

    Cris Tales, Crimson Skies und der Flight Simulator. Ihr macht mich fertig…..

  3. AppleRedX 10220 XP Sandkastenhüpfer Level 1 | 20.07.2021 - 15:36 Uhr

    Crimson Skies war der (MP) Oberhammer. Ein Nachfolger wäre echt was feines …

