Xbox Game Pass: Diese Spiele erscheinen zusätzlich im Juli

Microsoft hat offiziell bekannt gegeben, welche Spiele noch alle im Xbox Game Pass in diesem Monat veröffentlicht werden.
Xbox Game Pass Juli 2021
- Battlefield V (Cloud) EA Play – 20.07
- Cris Tales (Cloud, Console, and PC) – 20.07
- Atomicrops (Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected] Xbox – 22.07
- Raji: An Ancient Epic (Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected] Xbox – 22.07
- Last Stop (Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected] Xbox – 22.07
- Blinx: The Time Sweeper (Cloud and Console) – 26.07
- Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge (Cloud and Console) – 26.07
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X|S) – 27.07
- Lethal League Blaze (Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected] Xbox – 29.07
- Omno (Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected] Xbox – 29.07
- Project Wingman (PC) [email protected] Xbox – 29.07
- The Ascent (Cloud, Console, and PC) – 29.07
Robilein
458785 XP Xboxdynasty MVP Bronze |
20.07.2021 - 15:31 Uhr
willlee1985
23735 XP Nasenbohrer Level 2 |
20.07.2021 - 15:34 Uhr
AppleRedX
10220 XP Sandkastenhüpfer Level 1 |
20.07.2021 - 15:36 Uhr
0
Verdammt starker Monat😎😎😎
Last Stop, The Ascent und der Microsoft Flight Simulator sind meine Highlights den Monat. Aber ein paar andere ID@Xbox Spiele schauen auch verdammt gut aus. Mal schauen ob ich dafür Zeit habe🙈🙈🙈
Cris Tales, Crimson Skies und der Flight Simulator. Ihr macht mich fertig…..
Crimson Skies war der (MP) Oberhammer. Ein Nachfolger wäre echt was feines …