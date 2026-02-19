Xbox Game Pass: Diese Spiele und ein RPG-Meisterwerk sind heute neu im Abo

Diese drei Spiele sind heute neu im Game Pass – 19. Februar bringt Horror, Football und ein Rollenspiel-Meisterwerk.

Der 19. Februar 2026 liefert euch gleich drei neue Titel im Xbox Game Pass – und die Mischung könnte kaum unterschiedlicher sein. Von Horror über Sport bis hin zu einem der größten Rollenspiele aller Zeiten ist alles dabei.

Death Howl

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, PC – Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass)

Der neue Horror Titel Death Howl feiert heute seinen Einzug ins Abo. Ihr erlebt eine düstere Mischung aus Survival, Monsterjagd und psychologischem Terror – perfekt für alle, die sich gerne in finstere Welten stürzen.

EA Sports College Football 26

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S – Game Pass Ultimate)

Football Fans bekommen frisches Futter: College Football 26 bringt euch die volle NCAA Atmosphäre, inklusive Stadien, Teams und der typischen College Football Intensität. Ideal für alle, die Football Action abseits der NFL suchen.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition

(Cloud, Konsole – Game Pass Ultimate, Premium)

Ein absoluter Klassiker kehrt zurück: Die Complete Edition von The Witcher 3 ist ab heute im Abo. Ihr bekommt das Hauptspiel plus alle Erweiterungen – und damit eines der umfangreichsten und besten Rollenspiele der letzten Dekade.

Xbox Game Pass – Februar 2026

  • 03. Februar 2026 – Final Fantasy II (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC) Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass
  • 03. Februar 2026 – Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Cloud, Konsole, Handheld und PC) Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass
  • 05. Februar 2026 – Madden NFL 26 (Cloud, Konsole und PC) Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 05. Februar 2026 – Paw Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship (Cloud, Konsole, Handheld und PC) Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass
  • 10. Februar 2026 – Relooted (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC) Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 11. Februar 2026 – Starsand Island (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC) Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 12. Februar 2026 – BlazBlue Entropy Effect X (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC) Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 12. Februar 2026 – Roadside Research Game Preview (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC) Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 13. Februar 2026 – High on Life 2 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC) Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 13. Februar 2026 – Kingdom Come Deliverance (Cloud, Konsole und PC) Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass
  • 17. Februar 2026 – Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld und PC) Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 19. Februar 2026 – Death Howl (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld und PC) Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass
  • 19. Februar 2026 – EA Sports College Football 26 (Cloud und Xbox Series X|S) Game Pass Ultimate
  • 19. Februar 2026 – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition (Cloud und Konsole) Game Pass Ultimate, Premium

Was spielt ihr derzeit im Xbox Game Pass?

  1. ZombieGott79 87980 XP Untouchable Star 4 | 19.02.2026 - 06:06 Uhr

    Guten Morgen und wer noch nicht the Witcher 3 gespielt hat, sollte es jetzt tun. Kann man nur empfehlen.

    • DrFreaK666 216305 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Bronze | 19.02.2026 - 06:22 Uhr
      The Witcher 3 gibt es aktuell günstiger als den Game Pass.
      Wer nur das Spiel spielen will, kommt günstiger weg

