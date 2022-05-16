Xbox Game Pass: Erscheinen die Ubisoft+ Classics zukünftig auch im Abo?

Heute kündigt Ubisoft an, dass der Abonnement-Dienst Ubisoft+ auch auf der PlayStation-Plattform verfügbar sein wird. Bereits im April wurde der Service schon für die Xbox angekündigt.

Noch im Januar hieß es seitens Ubisoft, dass man keine Pläne habe, den Service auch auf die PlayStation zu bringen.

Dazu enthüllte man auch Ubisoft+ Classics, für den PlayStation Plus Service. In Ubisoft+ Classics sind ausgewählte Spiele aus dem Hause Ubisoft enthalten. Dazu zählen Bestseller wie Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, The Division und For Honor und Klassiker wie Child of Light oder Far Cry 3.

Ubisoft+ Classics wird in den Stufen PlayStation Plus Extra (13,99 Euro/Monat) und PlayStation Plus Premium (16,99 Euro/Monat) inklusive sein.

Der Katalog mit Klassikern, der mit 27 Spielen (siehe unten) startet und bis Ende 2022 rund 100 Titel umfassen soll, könnte zukünftig auch über den Xbox Game Pass spielbar sein. Denn schon im April kündigte Microsoft an, weitere Ubisoft-Spiele ins Game Pass Abonnement bringen zu wollen.

So wird Assassin’s Creed Origins etwa bald im Xbox Game Pass auf Konsole bzw. die For Honor: Marching Fire Edition im PC Game Pass spielbar sein.

Weiterhin machte Ubisoft Niederlande Anfang Mai die Aussage, dass Ubisoft+ im Xbox Game Pass enthalten sein wird. Die Aussage zog man allerdings später zurück.

Liste der Ubisoft+ Classics Spiele

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

For Honor

The Crew 2

Child of Light

Eagle Flight

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

Far Cry 3 Remaster

Far Cry 4

Legendary Fishing

Risk: Urban Assault

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Junkies

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

STEEP

The Crew

The Division

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon Game

Trials Rising

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Watch Dogs

Werewolves Within

ZOMBI