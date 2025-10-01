Xbox Game Pass: Fast 100 Spiele sind heute neu im Abo

Der Xbox Game Pass geht auf Konsole, Cloud und PC mit diesen Spielen in den Herbstmonat Oktober.
Da Microsoft heute drei neue bzw. geänderte Tarifmodelle vorstellt, sorgen diese dafür, dass nicht nur mehr Spiele als üblich im Katalog aufgenommen werden, die unten aufgeführten Spiele sind HEUTE abrufbar!
Am meisten profitieren Abonnenten von Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, da alle nachfolgend aufgeführten Spiele mit ihrem Tarif abrufbar sind. Allerdings sollte man dabei erwähnen, dass manche schon vorher in den alten Tarifen abrufbar waren.
Xbox Game Pass – Oktober 2025
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – heute verfügbar
- Hogwarts Legacy (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- Assassin’s Creed II (PC)
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag: Freedom Cry (PC)
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood (PC)
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD (PC)
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations (PC)
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection (Cloud und Konsole)
- Assassin’s Creed Unity (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- Child of Light (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- Far Cry 3 (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- Far Cry Primal (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- Hungry Shark World (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- Monopoly Madness (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- Monopoly 2024 (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- OddBallers (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (Cloud und Konsole)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- Rayman Legends (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- Risk Urban Assault (Cloud und Konsole)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- Skull and Bones (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
- South Park: Der Stab der Wahrheit (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- STEEP (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- The Crew 2 (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- The Settlers: New Allies (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- Trackmania Turbo (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- Transference (Cloud und Konsole)
- Trials Fusion (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- Trials of the Blood Dragon (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- Trials Rising (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- UNO (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- WATCH_DOGS (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- Wheel of Fortune (Cloud und Konsole)
- ZOMBI (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
Xbox Game Pass Premium– heute verfügbar (auch mit Ultimate)
- 9 Kings (Game Preview) (PC)
- Abiotic Factor (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
- Against the Storm (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- Age of Empires: Definitive Edition (PC)
- Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition (PC)
- Age of Mythology: Retold (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
- Ara: History Untold (PC)
- Arx Fatalis (PC)
- Back to the Dawn (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- BATTLETECH (PC)
- Blacksmith Master (Spielvorschau) (PC)
- Cataclismo (PC)
- Cities: Skylines II (PC)
- Crime Scene Cleaner (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
- Diablo (PC)
- Diablo IV (PC und Konsole)
- An Elder Scrolls Legends: Battlespire (PC)
- The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard (PC)
- Fallout (PC)
- Fallout 2 (PC)
- Fallout: Tactics (PC)
- Football Manager 2024 (PC)
- Frostpunk 2 (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
- Halo: Spartan Strike (PC)
- Hogwarts Legacy (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- Manor Lords (Spielvorschau) (PC)
- Minami Lane (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- Minecraft: Java Edition (PC)
- Mullet Madjack (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
- My Friendly Neighborhood (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- One Lonely Outpost (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- Quake 4 (PC)
- Quake III Arena (PC)
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein (PC)
- Rise of Nations: Extended Edition (PC)
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
- Sworn (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
- Terra Invicta (Spielvorschau) (PC)
- Volcano Princess (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- Warcraft I: Remastered (PC)
- Warcraft II: Remastered (PC)
- Warcraft III: Reforged (PC)
- Wolfenstein 3D (PC)
Xbox Game Pass Essentials – heute verfügbar (auch mit Ultimate und Premium)
- Cities: Skylines Remastered (Cloud und Xbox Series X|S)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- Hades (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
- Warhammer 40,000 Darktide (Cloud, PC und Konsole)
28 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Finde ich schon krass für viele die nicht alle Spiele spielen könnten, sehe schon einige Spiele die ich spielen werde z.B. Hogwarts
Diablo 4 oder Age of Mythology war doch schon längst drin, was soll daran neu sein?
die sind jetzt in premium, das vorher standard war. werbung die sich anfühlt wie verhöhnung.
Der Name ändert aber nichts am Inhalt. Dann hätte man alle Spiele auflisten müssen.
es geht jetzt quasi von ultimate in standard.
Für Ultimate ja, für Premium neu.
Naja, ich war davon ausgegangen das das im Standart auch drin war.
90% davon sind einfach alte Kamellen die die wenigsten spielen werden…
Das ist für mich einfach nur eine billige Ausrede um diesen viel zu hohen Preis zu rechtfertigen.
Stimme ich dir absolut zu. Unverschämtheit. Bei den Rewards wird wie immer gestrichen und der Preis erhöht un fast 50 %. So langsam bereue ich es ungemein, eine XBOX gekauft zu haben und all das Geld das ich investiert habe
Hast du das Geld investiert, um auch in Zukunft weiterhin so „wenig“ zu investieren?
Interessiert mich, weil ich kein Investor bin. Ich kaufe Spiele und hab Spaß damit.
Nee Leute, das ist es mir nicht mehr wert. Lost Crown interessiert mich natürlich, aber ich bin immer noch am Hollow Knight Silksong dran mir die Finger zu verbiegen. Und das Spiel kostet für viele Jahre 20 Euro, viel weniger als das neue Ultimate Abo PRO MONAT.
Ich werde wohl auf Premium umsatteln und mir wieder das ein oder andere interessante Spiel wie letztlich Khazan selber kaufen. Ein Jahr alte Titel sind für mich auf ok, weil die zumindest gut durchgepatcht sind. Schade ums Ausprobieren – das habe ich wirklich genossen.
Macht’s gut und danke für den Fisch!
Wieso macht’s gut, wenn du bei PREMIUM bleibst, bleibst du doch auch bei XGP? 🙂
Gemeint war „Mach’s gut Ultimate Abo“. Ich finde das wirklich sehr schade, weil ich das Ausprobieren wirklich mochte.
Verstehe ich das richtig: Alle aufgelisteten Titel, die oben stehen, sind jetzt neu im Pass? Eine beachtliche Liste.
Egal, ich habe einen riesigen Pile of shame, wird Zeit ihn abzuarbeiten.
Fantastisch, werde mal die alten Assassin’s Creed und Far Cry durchspielen ☺️
Und The Last Crown, habe auf Assassin’s Creed Shadow gehofft.