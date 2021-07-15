Xbox Game Pass: Diese drei Spiele sind ab sofort neu im Abo

2 Autor: , in News / Xbox Game Pass

Es gibt schon wieder Nachschub für alle Xbox Game Pass-Abonnenten. Diesmal ist für Xbox, PC und Cloud etwas dabei.

Im Xbox Game Pass sind wieder einige neue Spiele für Xbox, Cloud und PC verfügbar. Damit ihr den Überblick nicht verliert, gibt es hier wie gewohnt eine Übersicht für euch.

Xbox Game Pass – Spiele Juli 2021

= Partnerlinks

Weitere News zu Xbox Game Pass

2 Kommentare Added

Mitdiskutieren
  1. Artigkeitsbaer 5875 XP Beginner Level 3 | 15.07.2021 - 06:08 Uhr

    war the medium nich shconmal drinne Oo? LS is aufjeden nice hoffe der neue kommt auch gamepass 😀

    0

Hinterlasse eine Antwort