Xbox Game Pass: Diese drei Spiele sind ab sofort neu im Abo

Im Xbox Game Pass sind wieder einige neue Spiele für Xbox, Cloud und PC verfügbar. Damit ihr den Überblick nicht verliert, gibt es hier wie gewohnt eine Übersicht für euch.
Xbox Game Pass – Spiele Juli 2021
- 15.07.2021 – Bloodroots (Cloud, Xbox und PC)
- 15.07.2021 – Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19 (Cloud, Xbox und PC)
- 15.07.2021 – The Medium (Cloud)
2 Kommentare Added Mitdiskutieren
-
Artigkeitsbaer
5875 XP Beginner Level 3 |
15.07.2021 - 06:08 Uhr
0
-
David Wooderson
67590 XP Romper Domper Stomper |
15.07.2021 - 06:10 Uhr
0
war the medium nich shconmal drinne Oo? LS is aufjeden nice hoffe der neue kommt auch gamepass 😀
https://www.xboxdynasty.de/news/xbox-game-pass/the-medium-und-drei-weitere-spiele-ab-sofort-im-abo/ 😎