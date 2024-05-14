Xbox Game Pass: Noch mehr Spiele erscheinen im Mai im Abo

Ihr habt gedacht, das war schon alles, was der Xbox Game Pass für Konsole, Cloud und PC im Mai zu bieten hat?
Werft einen Blick auf die heutigen Spielankündigungen für die zweite Hälfte des Monats April und erfahrt, auf welche Titel ihr euch noch freuen könnt.
Xbox Game Pass – Mai 2024
- 14. Mai 2024 – Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 15. Mai 2024 – Chants of Sennaar (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 16. Mai 2024 – EA Sports NHL 24 (Cloud) EA Play
- 16. Mai 2024 – Immortals of Aveum (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S) EA Play
- 21. Mai 2024 – Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
- 23. Mai 2024 – Galacticare (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S)
- 23. Mai 2024 – Hauntii (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 28. Mai 2024 – Moving Out 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 30. Mai 2024 – Humanity (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 30. Mai 2024 – Lords of the Fallen (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
- 04. Juni 2024 – Firework (PC)
- 04. Juni 2024 – Rolling Hills (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Mächtig was los im GP in den nächsten drei Wochen.
Lords of the fallen zusammen mit edlen Ring dlc im gleichen Monat. Du ein Stress…😊