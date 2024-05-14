Xbox Game Pass: Noch mehr Spiele erscheinen im Mai im Abo

30 Autor: , in News / Xbox Game Pass
Image: Microsoft

Abonnenten können auch diese Spiele im Mai mit dem Xbox Game Pass spielen.

Ihr habt gedacht, das war schon alles, was der Xbox Game Pass für Konsole, Cloud und PC im Mai zu bieten hat?

Werft einen Blick auf die heutigen Spielankündigungen für die zweite Hälfte des Monats April und erfahrt, auf welche Titel ihr euch noch freuen könnt.

Xbox Game Pass – Mai 2024

  2. Vokodlaccri 27795 XP Nasenbohrer Level 4 | 14.05.2024 - 19:05 Uhr

    Lords of the fallen zusammen mit edlen Ring dlc im gleichen Monat. Du ein Stress…😊

    0

