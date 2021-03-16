Xbox Game Pass: Noch viel mehr Spiele für März angekündigt

41 Autor: , in News / Xbox Game Pass

Im März kommen noch viel mehr Spiele in den Xbox Game Pass.

Heute Morgen haben wir bereits darüber berichtet, dass noch mehr Spiele im Xbox Game Pass landen. Doch das war immer noch nicht alles und es kommt noch besser – ja wirklich! Wie Microsoft soeben verkündet hat, erscheinen im März 2021 noch viel mehr Spiele im Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass – März 2021

Bereits erhältlich:

Welche Spiele im März 2021 aus dem Xbox Game Pass-Abo entfernt werden, erfahrt ihr hier.

  1. Robilein 402045 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Onyx | 16.03.2021 - 16:56 Uhr

    Meine Festplatten kommen ja gar nicht zur Ruhe. Einfach Klasse 😂😂😂

  2. Django 6260 XP Beginner Level 3 | 16.03.2021 - 17:00 Uhr

    Kann mich noch an die paar Kommentare erinnern. „Mit den paar Sportspielen ist nichts für mich im März dabei“

    Wie MS nachgelegt hat – Wahnsinn! 👍

  3. Reina83 4120 XP Beginner Level 2 | 16.03.2021 - 17:02 Uhr

    So viele Games! 1A MS. Wer da für sich nix findet, selbst schuld.

  5. LW234 23985 XP Nasenbohrer Level 2 | 16.03.2021 - 17:15 Uhr

    Uh ok, ich glaube für die nächste Zeit brauche ich mir keine neuen Games mehr kaufen.👍

  8. de Maja 144160 XP Master-at-Arms Silber | 16.03.2021 - 17:27 Uhr

    Fuck Squadrons vor einer Weile gekauft und nu schon im Gamepass, was kauf ich überhaupt noch Spiele.

  9. Homunculus 102690 XP Elite User | 16.03.2021 - 17:34 Uhr

    So viele Spiele, Zum Glück muss man sich bei den Bethesda Spielen nicht beeilen.
    Hoffe noch auf The Evil Within 2 irgendwann.

  10. choochen 1800 XP Beginner Level 1 | 16.03.2021 - 17:38 Uhr

    Einige Perlen dabei, Octopath Traveller kann ich auch empfehlen. Finde super das auch Narita Boy direkt im GP landet, habe das schon länger auf meiner Liste.

