Xbox Game Pass: Noch viel mehr Spiele für März angekündigt

Heute Morgen haben wir bereits darüber berichtet, dass noch mehr Spiele im Xbox Game Pass landen. Doch das war immer noch nicht alles und es kommt noch besser – ja wirklich! Wie Microsoft soeben verkündet hat, erscheinen im März 2021 noch viel mehr Spiele im Xbox Game Pass.
Xbox Game Pass – März 2021
- 16.03.2021 – Undertale (Cloud, Xbox und PC)
- 16.03.2021 – Crusader Kings III Northern Lords (PC)
- 18.03.2021 – Empire of Sin (Cloud, Xbox und PC)
- 18.03.2021 – Star Wars: Squadrons (Xbox, Ultimate/EA Play)
- 18.03.2021 – Nier: Automata (PC)
- 18.03.2021 – Torchlight III (PC)
- 25.03.2021 – Supraland (PC)
- 25.03.2021 – Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition (PC)
- 25.03.2021 – Genesis Noir (Xbox & PC)
- 25.03.2021 – Octopath Traveler (Xbox & PC)
- 25.03.2021 – Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Cloud, Xbox und PC)
- 30.03.2021 – Narita Boy (Cloud, Xbox und PC)
- 01.04.2021 – Outriders (Cloud und Xbox)
Bereits erhältlich:
- 01.03.2021 – Cricket 19 (PC)
- 02.03.2021 – Madden NFL 21 (Konsole via EA Play & Ultimate)
- 04.03.2021 – Football Manager 2021 (PC)
- 04.03.2021 – Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition (Konsole und PC)
- 04.03.2021 – NBA 2K21 (Cloud und Konsole)
- Dishonored Definitive Edition (Konsole, PC, Cloud)
- Dishonored 2 (Konsole, PC, Cloud)
- DOOM (1993) (Konsole, PC, Cloud)
- DOOM II (Konsole, PC, Cloud)
- DOOM 3 (Konsole, PC, Cloud)
- DOOM 64 (Konsole, PC, Cloud)
- DOOM Eternal (Konsole, PC, Cloud)
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind (Konsole, PC)
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (Konsole, PC)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (Konsole, PC, Cloud)
- The Elder Scrolls Online (Konsole, Cloud)
- The Evil Within (Konsole, PC, Cloud)
- Fallout 4 (Konsole, PC, Cloud)
- Fallout 76 (Konsole, PC, Cloud)
- Fallout: New Vegas (Konsole)
- Prey (Konsole, PC, Cloud)
- RAGE 2 (Konsole, PC, Cloud)
- Wolfenstein: The New Order (Konsole, PC, Cloud)
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (Konsole, PC, Cloud)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Konsole, PC, Cloud)
Welche Spiele im März 2021 aus dem Xbox Game Pass-Abo entfernt werden, erfahrt ihr hier.
Meine Festplatten kommen ja gar nicht zur Ruhe. Einfach Klasse 😂😂😂
Kann mich noch an die paar Kommentare erinnern. „Mit den paar Sportspielen ist nichts für mich im März dabei“
Wie MS nachgelegt hat – Wahnsinn! 👍
Hahhaha, das habe ich auch gedacht. 😀
So viele Games! 1A MS. Wer da für sich nix findet, selbst schuld.
Die Frage ist nur, wann soll man das alles spielen?
Uh ok, ich glaube für die nächste Zeit brauche ich mir keine neuen Games mehr kaufen.👍
Super
Cool 😉
Fuck Squadrons vor einer Weile gekauft und nu schon im Gamepass, was kauf ich überhaupt noch Spiele.
War doch seit EA Play in XGPU klar! 😉
Ja aber sooooo schnell 🤷♂️
So viele Spiele, Zum Glück muss man sich bei den Bethesda Spielen nicht beeilen.
Hoffe noch auf The Evil Within 2 irgendwann.
Einige Perlen dabei, Octopath Traveller kann ich auch empfehlen. Finde super das auch Narita Boy direkt im GP landet, habe das schon länger auf meiner Liste.