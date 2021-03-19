Xbox Insider: Neue Quick Resume-Spiele und Firmware verfügbar

Das Xbox Team hat für Xbox Insider ein weiteres System-Update mit Neuerungen für Xbox Series X|S veröffentlicht.

Wer im Alpha Skip-Ahead Ring ist kann zunächst sechs weitere Spiele mit dem Quick Resume-Feature auf Xbox Series X|S testen, sofern er diese besitzt.

Bei den neuen Quick Resume-Spielen handelt es sich um:

Crosscode

No Man’s Sky

The Falconeer

Watch Dogs: Legion

Cuisine Royale

Samurai Shodown

Außerdem gibt es neue Firmware-Updates für den Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller sowie für das neue Xbox Wireless Headset.

Während die neue Firmware für den Controller die Stabilität und Verbindung unter Bluetooth verbessert, sollte das Headset sich nicht mehr plötzlich während der Benutzung ausschalten.

Weitere Details zum Alpha Skip-Ahead-Update für Xbox Insider entnehmt ihr den Patch Notes.

System Update Details:

OS version released: RS_XBOX_DEV_FLIGHT\21337.1001.210315-1900

RS_XBOX_DEV_FLIGHT\21337.1001.210315-1900 Available : 2 p.m. PT – March 17, 2021

: 2 p.m. PT – March 17, 2021 Mandatory: 3 a.m. PT – March 18, 2021

New Features and Experiences

We have exciting news! Alpha Skip-Ahead users can expect something new coming to their Xbox One update preview.

Family

The Xbox Family Settings App now supports approving multiplayer for your child on a per-title basis! When your child wants to play a multiplayer game but doesn’t have the permission, they can send a request to the app for you to approve remotely. You’ll also be able to approve over-the-shoulder on console. Parents can view their child’s account settings on the Xbox Family Settings app or on the web at https://account.microsoft.com/family. To try it out you’ll need to download the Xbox Family Settings App and be enrolled in the Alpha or Alpha Skip-Ahead ring. You can find out more about the Xbox Family Settings app as well as links to download it here.

My Games & Apps

Users can now use the “Suspend my game” option in My Games & Apps to ensure that your downloads happen at full speed while still ensuring you can resume the title once the download is complete. This option is located in My games & apps>Manage>Queue.

Quick Resume

Several more titles have had Quick Resume enabled with the latest update, they are: Crosscode No Man’s Sky The Falconeer Watch Dogs: Legion Cuisine Royale SAMURAI SHODOWN



Fixes Implemented

Thanks to the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented for this build:

Accessories

A new firmware update will be available for the Xbox Series S|X controllers that addresses the following issues: Pairing, reconnection and Bluetooth stability fixes. Fixes to address Bluetooth connections with Steam Link hardware.

A new firmware for the new Xbox Wireless Headset that contains fixes for: Headset powering off unexpectedly while in use. Disables automatic reduction of Xbox audio when a call over Bluetooth is initiated.



System

Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console Note: Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here.



Known Issues

We understand some issues have been listed in previous Xbox Insider Release Notes. These items aren’t being ignored, but it will take Xbox engineers more time to find a solution.

We’re still tracking these known issues:

Apps

Several apps may have issues displaying their UI.

We’ve seen some users reporting that the VUDU app isn’t working with the latest update.

Audio

Some users have reported that they are not hearing any audio with Dolby Atmos enabled.

Controllers

We’re aware some users using an Xbox Series X|S controller are seeing it lose sync with the console. Note: If you see this behavior, try reconnecting the controller to the console via USB/Wireless or if possible connect another controller and submit feedback. Then reboot the console and try re-syncing the controller.



Edge

Users are reporting that the new browser isn’t allowing users to select items with a controller.

Games

Some users are reporting that their mouse isn’t working correctly in Minecraft.

We’ve received reports that controller input is not working when a game is launched.

Guide

We are investigating reports of the audio mixer being unable to adjust chat/game audio levels.

HDMI

Some users have reported seeing a black/blank screen when launching games/apps or when booting up the console. Workaround: If this happens when launching a game/app, try accessing the Guide and closing the game/app. If this happens on console boot try refreshing Home via the Guide.



HDMI-CEC

We’ve received some reports that HDMI-CEC is not working correctly.

Home

Some users have reported that the icon for a disc-based title is not appearing on the dashboard.

My Games & Apps

Titles in collection may incorrectly appear with a “trial” tag.

Profile Color