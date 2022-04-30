Xbox Insider: Neues Feature deckt geheime Erfolge im Dashboard auf

Für Xbox Insider in den Ringen Alpha und Alpha Skip Ahead gibt es eine neue Vorabversion des Xbox-Dashboards.
Diesmal erhalten Teilnehmer in den besagten Ringen aber nicht nur Fehlerkorrekturen, sondern dürfen auch eine neue Funktion testen.
Es handelt sich dabei um ein neues Feature, mit dem künftig geheime Erfolge angezeigt werden können.
Bisher ist es so, dass zwar geheime Erfolge in einem Spiel aufgelistet werden. Doch der Name, die Beschreibung und der Gamerscore des Erfolgs bleiben bis zur Freischaltung verborgen.
Insider können die Funktion jetzt im Dashboard der Konsole testen. Sie wird später auch in die Xbox-App für Android und iOS, in der Xbox-App für Windows PC und in der Xbox Game Bar integriert.
Darüber hinaus sind neue Firmware-Versionen für den Xbox Wireless Controller sowie das Xbox One Gaming-Headset mit Verbesserungen und Fehlerkorrekturen verfügbar.
Nachfolgend die Patch Notes für die Ringe Alpha und Alpha Skip Ahead.
System Update Details:
- OS version released: XB_FLT_2208NI\22610.1502.220427-2200
- Available: 2 p.m. PT – April 29, 2022
- Mandatory: 3 a.m. PT – April 30, 2022
New Features and Experiences
We have exciting news! Alpha Skip-Ahead users can expect something new coming to their Xbox Update Preview.
Achievements
- Users can now choose to reveal details about secret achievements if they want to know more. Also, coming soon to the Xbox app for Android and iOS, the Xbox app for Windows PC, and Xbox Game Bar!
Controllers
- A new version of the controller firmware is available for Alpha Skip-Ahead users starting today. It contains quality improvements and some bug fixes.
Xbox One Wireless Headset
- A new version of firmware for the Xbox Wireless headset is available for Alpha Skip-Ahead users starting today. It contains quality improvements and some bug fixes. Also, in response to customer feedback we have adjusted the “High” mic monitoring setting to improve audio feedback of your voice while talking into the mic.
Fixes Implemented
Thanks to the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented for this build:
My Games & Apps
- Fixed an issue where updates queued to install would reappear in the Updates section of the collection.
System
- Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console.
- Note: Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here.
Known Issues
We understand some issues have been listed in previous Xbox Insider Release Notes. These items aren’t being ignored, but it will take Xbox engineers more time to find a solution.
We’re still tracking these known issues:
Audio
- Some users have reported that audio stops working and drops out randomly while using the console. If you encounter the behavior, make sure and submit feedback before performing the workaround below.
- Workaround: Restart the console and audio should begin working normally again.
Controllers
- We’ve received some reports that users’ controllers are randomly losing sync or disconnecting from the console. If you encounter this behavior please make sure and report this issue after reconnecting.
- Some users have reported that the Xbox button on the Razer Turret is not working to access the Guide.
- Workaround: Either the Windows key or even Windows key + X can be used instead of the Xbox button to access the Guide.
Guide
- We are investigating reports of the audio mixer being unable to adjust chat/game audio levels.
HDMI-CEC
- We’ve received some reports that HDMI-CEC is not working correctly.
- Note: Ensure that your TV supports HDMI-CEC and is also enabled before filing feedback.
Home
- Some users have reported that the icon for a disc-based title is not appearing on the dashboard.
My Games & Apps
- Titles in collection may incorrectly appear with a “trial” tag.
Store
- Some users have reported seeing a “flicker” when navigating/browsing the Store catalog.
- We’ve received reports that trailers are not playing on product pages.
TV/Display
- Some users have reported that the console is displaying at the incorrect resolution on boot. We are aware and investigating.
- Note: If you encounter this behavior, please ensure that you submit feedback via Report a Problem immediately. Please include the make/model of you TV/Display in the description.
- Workaround: Restarting the console via the Power menu (Holding down the Xbox button displays the power menu) should resolve the behavior. If not, ensure you are looking at the troubleshooting here, specifically the section about ensuring your TV firmware is up to date.
Sehr sinnvoll. Wenn man nicht weis was zu befolgen ist wie dann freischalten.
Klar gibt es Guides im Netz aber oft keine Lust darauf zu warten.
Naja das ist ja der Sinn eines „geheimen“ erfolgs
Hab ich noch nie gemocht.
coole sache hab ich gerade ausprobiert
Da bin ich mal gespannt.
Das mit dem geheimen Erfolg aufdecken ist ein Feature das ich sehr begrüße 👌
Es ist für mich ein unsinniges feature. Es hat einen Sinn warum es geheim ist. Bietet man die Möglichkeit das aufzudecken bevor man ihn hat, ist das geheime sinnfrei.