Xbox Insider: Neues Feature deckt geheime Erfolge im Dashboard auf

System Update Details:

OS version released: XB_FLT_2208NI\22610.1502.220427-2200

XB_FLT_2208NI\22610.1502.220427-2200 Available : 2 p.m. PT – April 29, 2022

: 2 p.m. PT – April 29, 2022 Mandatory: 3 a.m. PT – April 30, 2022

New Features and Experiences

We have exciting news! Alpha Skip-Ahead users can expect something new coming to their Xbox Update Preview.

Achievements

Users can now choose to reveal details about secret achievements if they want to know more. Also, coming soon to the Xbox app for Android and iOS, the Xbox app for Windows PC, and Xbox Game Bar!

Controllers

A new version of the controller firmware is available for Alpha Skip-Ahead users starting today. It contains quality improvements and some bug fixes.

Xbox One Wireless Headset

A new version of firmware for the Xbox Wireless headset is available for Alpha Skip-Ahead users starting today. It contains quality improvements and some bug fixes. Also, in response to customer feedback we have adjusted the “High” mic monitoring setting to improve audio feedback of your voice while talking into the mic.

Fixes Implemented

Thanks to the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented for this build:

My Games & Apps

Fixed an issue where updates queued to install would reappear in the Updates section of the collection.

System

Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console. Note: Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here.



Known Issues

We understand some issues have been listed in previous Xbox Insider Release Notes. These items aren’t being ignored, but it will take Xbox engineers more time to find a solution.

We’re still tracking these known issues:

Audio

Some users have reported that audio stops working and drops out randomly while using the console. If you encounter the behavior, make sure and submit feedback before performing the workaround below. Workaround: Restart the console and audio should begin working normally again.



Controllers

We’ve received some reports that users’ controllers are randomly losing sync or disconnecting from the console. If you encounter this behavior please make sure and report this issue after reconnecting.

Some users have reported that the Xbox button on the Razer Turret is not working to access the Guide. Workaround: Either the Windows key or even Windows key + X can be used instead of the Xbox button to access the Guide.



Guide

We are investigating reports of the audio mixer being unable to adjust chat/game audio levels.

HDMI-CEC

We’ve received some reports that HDMI-CEC is not working correctly. Note: Ensure that your TV supports HDMI-CEC and is also enabled before filing feedback.



Home

Some users have reported that the icon for a disc-based title is not appearing on the dashboard.

My Games & Apps

Titles in collection may incorrectly appear with a “trial” tag.

Store

Some users have reported seeing a “flicker” when navigating/browsing the Store catalog.

We’ve received reports that trailers are not playing on product pages.

TV/Display