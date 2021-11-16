Xbox Series X: Abwärtskompatibilität: Diese 76 Spiele wurden neu hinzugefügt

Zum 20. Geburtstag der Xbox wurden 76 Spiele der Abwärtskompatibilität hinzugefügt.

Microsoft hat zur Feier des 20. Jubiläums der Marke Xbox 76 Spiele zur Abwärtskompatibilität hinzugefügt. Diese Spiele profitieren von Auto HDR und einer besseren Auflösung.

Von diesen 76 Spielen erhalten 11 Spiele einen FPS Boost, 26 weitere AK-Spiele erhalten ebenfalls einen FPS Boost und verdoppeln dabei ihre Framerate. FPS Boost wird dazu für weitere Spiele in der Cloud ausgerollt. Über 20 Titel davon sind Xbox Original Spiele der ersten Generation.

Hier ist die Liste aller neu hinzugefügten Spiele. Bitte beachtet, dass diese nicht alle in Deutschland erhältlich sind.

Abwärtskompatibilität – November 2021

Spiel Typ Publisher

50
Cent: Blood on the Sand

Games On Demand

THQ

Aces
of the Galaxy

Arcade

Activision

Advent Rising

Games On Demand

Majesco
Entertainment

Adventure
Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom

Games On Demand

Little
Orbit 

Are You Smarter
Than a 5th Grader?

Games On Demand

THQ

Avatar:
The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth

Games On Demand

THQ Nordic

Bankshot
Billiards 2

Arcade

Microsoft
Studios

BCFx

Games On Demand

Aspyr Media

Beautiful
Katamari

Games On Demand

Namco

Binary
Domain

Games On Demand

SEGA

Cloning
Clyde

Arcade

Microsoft
Studios

Conan

Games On Demand

THQ

Darwinia+

Arcade

 Microsoft
Studios

Dead
or Alive 3

Original Xbox

Tecmo 

Dead
or Alive 4

Games On Demand

Tecmo 

Dead
or Alive Ultimate

Games On Demand

Tecmo

Death
by Cube

Arcade

Square Enix

Disney
Universe

Games On Demand

Disney
Interactive Studios

Disneys Chicken
Little

Original Xbox

Buena Vista
Games

Elements
of Destruction

Arcade

THQ

F.E.A.R.

Games On Demand

Vivendi
Universal Games

F.E.A.R.
2: Project Origin

Games On Demand

Warner Bros.

F.E.A.R.
3

Games On Demand

Warner Bros.

F.E.A.R. Files

Games On Demand

Vivendi

Gladius

Original Xbox

LucasArts

Gunvalkyrie

Original Xbox

SEGA

Islands
of Wakfu

Arcade

Microsoft
Studios

LEGO
The Lord of the Rings

Games On Demand

Warner Bros.

Original Xbox

Rockstar Games

Max
Payne

Original Xbox

Rockstar Games

Max
Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne

Original Xbox

Rockstar Games

Max
Payne 3

Games On Demand

Rockstar Games

MINI
NINJAS

Games On Demand

Square Enix

Mortal
Kombat

Games On Demand

Midway Home
Entertainment

Mortal
Kombat vs. DC Universe

Games On Demand

Midway Home
Entertainment

MX
vs. ATV Alive 

Games On Demand

THQ

MX
vs. ATV Untamed 

Games On Demand

THQ

NIER

Games On Demand

Square Enix

Novadrome

Arcade

Microsoft
Studios

Oddworld:
Munchs Oddysee

Original Xbox

Oddworld
Inhabitants 

Onechanbara:
Bikini Samurai Squad

Games On Demand

D3 Publisher

Otogi 2:
Immortal Warriors

Original Xbox

FromSoftware

Otogi: Myth of
Demons

Original Xbox

SEGA

Outpost
Kaloki X

Arcade

Microsoft
Studios

Quake
Arena Arcade

Arcade

Bethesda
Softworks

RAW
– Realms of Ancient War

Arcade

Focus Home
Interactive

Red
Dead Revolver

Original Xbox

Rockstar Games

Resident
Evil: Operation Raccoon City

Games On Demand

Capcom

Ridge
Racer 6

Games On Demand

NAMCO-HOMETEK

Rio

Games On Demand

THQ

Risen

Games On Demand

Deep Silver

Risen
2: Dark Waters

Games On Demand

Deep Silver

Rock
of Ages

Arcade

ATLUS

Sacred
2: Fallen Angel

Games On Demand

cdv Software
Entertainment

Scramble

Arcade

Konami

Screwjumper!

Arcade

THQ

Secret Weapons
Over Normandy

Original Xbox

LucasArts

Skate
2

Games On Demand

Electronic Arts

SpongeBob
SquarePants Underpants Slam!

Arcade

THQ Nordic

SpongeBobs
Truth or Square 

Games On Demand

THQ

STAR
WARS Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Original Xbox

LucasArts

STAR WARS
Starfighter: Special Edition

Original Xbox

LucasArts

STAR
WARS: Episode III Revenge of the Sith

Original Xbox

LucasArts

STAR WARS: The
Clone Wars

Original Xbox

LucasArts

Switchball

Arcade

Activision

The
First Templar

Games On Demand

Kalypso Media

The
Outfit

Games On Demand

THQ

Thrillville

Games On Demand

LucasArts

Thrillville:
Off the Rails

Games On Demand

Disney
Interactive Studios

Time
Pilot

Arcade

Konami

TimeSplitters 2

Original Xbox

Eidos
Interactive

TimeSplitters:
Future Perfect

Original Xbox

EA Games

Toy
Story Mania!

Games On Demand

Disney
Interactive Studios

Vandal
Hearts: Flames of Judgment

Arcade

Konami

Viva
Piñata: Party Animals

Games On Demand

Microsoft
Studios

Warlords

Arcade

Atari

