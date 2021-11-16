Xbox Series X: Abwärtskompatibilität: Diese 76 Spiele wurden neu hinzugefügt

Microsoft hat zur Feier des 20. Jubiläums der Marke Xbox 76 Spiele zur Abwärtskompatibilität hinzugefügt. Diese Spiele profitieren von Auto HDR und einer besseren Auflösung.
Von diesen 76 Spielen erhalten 11 Spiele einen FPS Boost, 26 weitere AK-Spiele erhalten ebenfalls einen FPS Boost und verdoppeln dabei ihre Framerate. FPS Boost wird dazu für weitere Spiele in der Cloud ausgerollt. Über 20 Titel davon sind Xbox Original Spiele der ersten Generation.
Hier ist die Liste aller neu hinzugefügten Spiele. Bitte beachtet, dass diese nicht alle in Deutschland erhältlich sind.
Abwärtskompatibilität – November 2021
|Spiel
|Typ
|Publisher
|
|
Games On Demand
|
THQ
|
|
Arcade
|
Activision
|
Advent Rising
|
Games On Demand
|
Majesco
|
Adventure
|
Games On Demand
|
Little
|
Are You Smarter
|
Games On Demand
|
THQ
|
Avatar:
|
Games On Demand
|
THQ Nordic
|
|
Arcade
|
Microsoft
|
|
Games On Demand
|
Aspyr Media
|
|
Games On Demand
|
Namco
|
|
Games On Demand
|
SEGA
|
|
Arcade
|
Microsoft
|
|
Games On Demand
|
THQ
|
|
Arcade
|
Microsoft
|
|
Original Xbox
|
Tecmo
|
|
Games On Demand
|
Tecmo
|
|
Games On Demand
|
Tecmo
|
|
Arcade
|
Square Enix
|
|
Games On Demand
|
Disney
|
Disneys Chicken
|
Original Xbox
|
Buena Vista
|
|
Arcade
|
THQ
|
|
Games On Demand
|
Vivendi
|
|
Games On Demand
|
Warner Bros.
|
|
Games On Demand
|
Warner Bros.
|
F.E.A.R. Files
|
Games On Demand
|
Vivendi
|
Gladius
|
Original Xbox
|
LucasArts
|
Gunvalkyrie
|
Original Xbox
|
SEGA
|
|
Arcade
|
Microsoft
|
|
Games On Demand
|
Warner Bros.
|–
|
Original Xbox
|
Rockstar Games
|
|
Original Xbox
|
Rockstar Games
|
Max
|
Original Xbox
|
Rockstar Games
|
|
Games On Demand
|
Rockstar Games
|
|
Games On Demand
|
Square Enix
|
|
Games On Demand
|
Midway Home
|
|
Games On Demand
|
Midway Home
|
|
Games On Demand
|
THQ
|
|
Games On Demand
|
THQ
|
|
Games On Demand
|
Square Enix
|
|
Arcade
|
Microsoft
|
|
Original Xbox
|
Oddworld
|
Onechanbara:
|
Games On Demand
|
D3 Publisher
|
Otogi 2:
|
Original Xbox
|
FromSoftware
|
Otogi: Myth of
|
Original Xbox
|
SEGA
|
|
Arcade
|
Microsoft
|
|
Arcade
|
Bethesda
|
|
Arcade
|
Focus Home
|
|
Original Xbox
|
Rockstar Games
|
Resident
|
Games On Demand
|
Capcom
|
|
Games On Demand
|
NAMCO-HOMETEK
|
|
Games On Demand
|
THQ
|
|
Games On Demand
|
Deep Silver
|
|
Games On Demand
|
Deep Silver
|
|
Arcade
|
ATLUS
|
|
Games On Demand
|
cdv Software
|
|
Arcade
|
Konami
|
|
Arcade
|
THQ
|
Secret Weapons
|
Original Xbox
|
LucasArts
|
|
Games On Demand
|
Electronic Arts
|
SpongeBob
|
Arcade
|
THQ Nordic
|
|
Games On Demand
|
THQ
|
STAR
|
Original Xbox
|
LucasArts
|
STAR WARS
|
Original Xbox
|
LucasArts
|
STAR
|
Original Xbox
|
LucasArts
|
STAR WARS: The
|
Original Xbox
|
LucasArts
|
|
Arcade
|
Activision
|
|
Games On Demand
|
Kalypso Media
|
|
Games On Demand
|
THQ
|
|
Games On Demand
|
LucasArts
|
|
Games On Demand
|
Disney
|
|
Arcade
|
Konami
|
TimeSplitters 2
|
Original Xbox
|
Eidos
|
TimeSplitters:
|
Original Xbox
|
EA Games
|
|
Games On Demand
|
Disney
|
Vandal
|
Arcade
|
Konami
|
|
Games On Demand
|
Microsoft
|
|
Arcade
|
Atari
6 Kommentare Added Mitdiskutieren
-
Banshee3774
32330 XP Bobby Car Bewunderer |
16.11.2021 - 07:11 Uhr
0
-
Pred-X
2455 XP Beginner Level 1 |
16.11.2021 - 07:13 Uhr
0
-
OzeanSunny
207920 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Bronze |
16.11.2021 - 07:28 Uhr
1
-
RBTV
90965 XP Posting Machine Level 1 |
16.11.2021 - 07:30 Uhr
0
-
Birdie Gamer
123500 XP Man-at-Arms Silber |
16.11.2021 - 07:37 Uhr
1
-
ZombieD82
111725 XP Scorpio King Rang 1 |
16.11.2021 - 07:43 Uhr
1
Habe ich richtig gesehen, dass viva Pinata Party Animals im GP ist? Das wäre ja eine tolle Überraschung!
War klar, dass Manhunt nicht in De verfügbar ist. Leider beschlagnahmt.
Absolut Klasse 👍
Max Payne 3,jetzt fehlt mir nur noch Riddick und Wolverine. Dann kann ich die 360 einmotten
Einfach top
Sollen ja anscheinend die endgültig letzten AK Titel sein die kommen, da bei allen anderen Lizenz und sonstige Probleme vorliegen.
Leider kein Risen 3: Titan Lords was wundert da Teil 1 & 2 dabei sind. Dann leider kein Two Worlds I & II, Eternal Sonata, Star Ocean, …. Naja man kann nicht alles haben.
Mein letzter Wunschkandidat wäre Herr der Ringe: Krieg im Norden gewesen. Das ist das letzte 360er Spiel, das ich noch als Retail habe und das nicht auf der One spielbar ist. Schade, dass das nichts mehr wird, aber alle meine anderen Wunschkandidaten haben es früher oder später ins AK-Programm geschafft. Daher nicht rumheulen, sondern über die Spiele freuen, die wir dank MS auch auf den aktuellen Konsolen spielen können.