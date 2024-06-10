Xbox Series X: Alle Xbox Games Showcase 2024 Ankündigungen

Der Xbox Games Showcase und die Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct sind zu Ende. Der Xbox Games Showcase, den ihr euch weiter unten erneut anschauen könnt, zeigte die Rückkehr zu beliebten Serien mit Gears of War: E-Day und DOOM: The Dark Ages.
Außerdem gab es neue Einblicke in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Indiana Jones und der große Kreis, Perfect Dark, State of Decay 3, South of Midnight, Avowed, sowie die Enthüllung von Starfield: Shattered Space und vielem mehr.
Es war der erste Showcase mit Spielen aus dem Portfolio von Studios wie Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda und Xbox Game Studios sowie Third Party-Partnern. Spieler wurden mit Premieren und neuen Updates für Dutzende Spiele verwöhnt, von denen viele im Game Pass verfügbar sein werden.
Xbox Games Showcase 2024
Age of Mythology: Retold – Xbox Game Pass
Avowed – Xbox Game Pass
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Xbox Game Pass
DOOM: The Dark Ages – Xbox Game Pass
Fable – Xbox Game Pass
Gears of War: E-Day – Xbox Game Pass
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – Xbox Game Pass
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 – Xbox Game Pass
Perfect Dark Reboot – Xbox Game Pass
South of Midnight – Xbox Game Pass
State of Decay 3 – Xbox Game Pass
Atomfall – Xbox Game Pass
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Xbox Game Pass
Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn – Xbox Game Pass
FragPunk
Life Is Strange: Double Exposure
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
Mixtape: Nothing But the Hits – Xbox Game Pass
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl – Xbox Game Pass
Winter Burrow
Wuchang: Fallen Feathers – Xbox Game Pass
Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred – Xbox Game Pass (Hauptspiel)
The Elder Scrolls Online – Xbox Game Pass
Fallout 76 Skyline Valley – Xbox Game Pass
Sea of Thieves Season 13 – Xbox Game Pass
Starfield Shattered Space – Xbox Game Pass (Hauptspiel)
World of Warcraft: The War Within (PC)
Xbox Series X|S
Hier gibt es die komplette Aufzeichnung zu sehen:
17 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Wow was für ein Line Up sehr stark.
Sind aber tatsächlich 18 Multi Titel wenn ich das richtig gezählt habe oder?
Und die meisten Spiele kommen sogar für die PlayStation ….
Selbst ein Doom 👌
einfach HAMMA
Also für mich ist da nicht ein Spiel dabei.
Ich warte auf Forza Horizon 6.