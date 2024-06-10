Xbox Series X: Alle Xbox Games Showcase 2024 Ankündigungen

Image: Microsoft

Hier gibt es alle Ankündigungen und Enthüllungen vom Xbox Games Showcase 2024.

Der Xbox Games Showcase und die Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct sind zu Ende. Der Xbox Games Showcase, den ihr euch weiter unten erneut anschauen könnt, zeigte die Rückkehr zu beliebten Serien mit Gears of War: E-Day und DOOM: The Dark Ages.

Außerdem gab es neue Einblicke in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Indiana Jones und der große Kreis, Perfect Dark, State of Decay 3, South of Midnight, Avowed, sowie die Enthüllung von Starfield: Shattered Space und vielem mehr.

Es war der erste Showcase mit Spielen aus dem Portfolio von Studios wie Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda und Xbox Game Studios sowie Third Party-Partnern. Spieler wurden mit Premieren und neuen Updates für Dutzende Spiele verwöhnt, von denen viele im Game Pass verfügbar sein werden.

Xbox Games Showcase 2024

Age of Mythology: Retold – Xbox Game Pass

Avowed – Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Xbox Game Pass

DOOM: The Dark Ages – Xbox Game Pass

Fable – Xbox Game Pass

Gears of War: E-Day – Xbox Game Pass

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 – Xbox Game Pass

Perfect Dark Reboot – Xbox Game Pass

South of Midnight – Xbox Game Pass

State of Decay 3 – Xbox Game Pass

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Atomfall – Xbox Game Pass

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Xbox Game Pass

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn – Xbox Game Pass

FragPunk

Life Is Strange: Double Exposure

Mecha Break

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Mixtape: Nothing But the Hits – Xbox Game Pass

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl – Xbox Game Pass

Winter Burrow

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers – Xbox Game Pass

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred – Xbox Game Pass (Hauptspiel)

The Elder Scrolls Online – Xbox Game Pass

Fallout 76 Skyline Valley – Xbox Game Pass

Sea of Thieves Season 13 – Xbox Game Pass

Starfield Shattered Space – Xbox Game Pass (Hauptspiel)

World of Warcraft: The War Within (PC)

Xbox Series X|S

Hier gibt es die komplette Aufzeichnung zu sehen:

