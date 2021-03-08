Xbox Series X: Botschaft von Maxi Gräff zum Weltfrauentag

Maxi Gräff von Microsoft Deutschland hat eine Botschaft für alle Gamer zum Weltfrauentag.

Zum Weltfrauentag hat Maxi Gräff eine Videobotschaft für alle Gamer aufgezeichnet. Das Video könnt ihr euch hier anschauen:

  1. MetalGSeahawk21 21090 XP Nasenbohrer Level 1 | 08.03.2021 - 16:14 Uhr

    Traurig. Kann es auch nicht verstehen. Girl Power, Go. Respekt und Gleichberechtigung ist leider auch in D noch lange nicht selbstverständlich…

