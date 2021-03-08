Xbox Series X: Botschaft von Maxi Gräff zum Weltfrauentag

Zum Weltfrauentag hat Maxi Gräff eine Videobotschaft für alle Gamer aufgezeichnet. Das Video könnt ihr euch hier anschauen:
Gaming ist für alle.
Vielen Dank an @GMaxee, @casual_kuhls, @antialleslisa, @Gnu_Official_, @freakingmuse, @_psykora, @Lara_Loft, @HandIofIBlood. #GamingForEveryone #InternationalWomensDay #Frauentag pic.twitter.com/l3nLYWlyJk
— Xbox DACH (@XboxDACH) March 8, 2021
MetalGSeahawk21
21090 XP Nasenbohrer Level 1 |
08.03.2021 - 16:14 Uhr
0
Traurig. Kann es auch nicht verstehen. Girl Power, Go. Respekt und Gleichberechtigung ist leider auch in D noch lange nicht selbstverständlich…