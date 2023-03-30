Xbox Series X: Diablo IV Bundle offiziell angekündigt

Microsoft gibt bekannt, dass das Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle offiziell am 6. Juni 2023 für 559,99 Euro erhältlich sein wird.
Diablo IV für Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One und das Reittier des Lichtträgers mit der Rüstung Caparison of Faith Mount für Diablo IV sind im Bundle enthalten.
Für Fans, die andere Spiele von Blizzard lieben, enthält das Bundle außerdem Inarius Wings & Inarius Murloc Pet für Diablo III für Konsole und PC, Amalgam of Rage Mount für World of Warcraft auf PC, Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set für Diablo Immortal auf Mobile. Diese Spiele werden separat vom Diablo IV-Bundle verkauft und erfordern einen Battle.net-Account.
Das Bundle ist im Microsoft Store erhältlich und wird auch bei Amazon bereits gelistet.
