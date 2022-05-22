Xbox Series X: Diese Spiele erscheinen in der neuen Woche KW 21/2022

In der kommenden Woche erscheinen folgende Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S.

In der kommenden Woche erscheinen wieder zahlreiche neue Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S. Was euch genau erwartet, erfahrt ihr in unserer Übersicht.

Floppy Knights (Xbox Game Pass) – 24. Mai 2022

Floppy Knights für 19,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.

Injection π23 ‘Ars regia’ (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 24. Mai 2022

Injection π23 ‘Ars regia’ für 29,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.

Spacelines from the Far Out – 24. Mai 2022

Amazing Superhero Squad (Optimiert für Xbox One X) – 25. Mai 2022

Amazing Superhero Squad für reduzierte 5,59 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen. (Regulärer Preis 6,99 Euro)

Blow and Fly (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 25. Mai 2022

Blow and Fly im Microsoft Store kaufen.

Lab Crisis – 25. Mai 2022

Lab Crisis im Microsoft Store kaufen.

Zombo Buster Advance – 25. Mai 2022

Zombo Buster Advance für 4,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.

Sniper Elite 5 (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 26. Mai 2022

Sniper Elite im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

My Little Pony: Ein Maretime Bucht-Abenteuer – 26. Mai 2022

My Little Pony: Ein Maretime Bucht-Abenteuer für 39,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.

Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 27. Mai 2022

Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers für reduzierte 17,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen. (Regulärer Preis 19,99 Euro)

Kao the Kangaroo (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 27. Mai 2022

Kao the Kangaroo im Microsoft Store kaufen.

Moo Lander – 27. Mai 2022

Moo Lander im Microsoft Store kaufen.

Pac-Man Museum+ (Xbox Game Pass) – 27. Mai 2022

Remote Life – 27. Mai 2022

Sword and Bones – 27. Mai 2022

Sword and Bones im Microsoft Store kaufen.