Xbox Series X: Diese Spiele erscheinen in der neuen Woche KW 21/2022

In der kommenden Woche erscheinen wieder zahlreiche neue Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S. Was euch genau erwartet, erfahrt ihr in unserer Übersicht.
Floppy Knights (Xbox Game Pass) – 24. Mai 2022
- Floppy Knights für 19,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.
Injection π23 ‘Ars regia’ (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 24. Mai 2022
- Injection π23 ‘Ars regia’ für 29,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.
Spacelines from the Far Out – 24. Mai 2022
Amazing Superhero Squad (Optimiert für Xbox One X) – 25. Mai 2022
- Amazing Superhero Squad für reduzierte 5,59 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen. (Regulärer Preis 6,99 Euro)
Blow and Fly (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 25. Mai 2022
- Blow and Fly im Microsoft Store kaufen.
Lab Crisis – 25. Mai 2022
- Lab Crisis im Microsoft Store kaufen.
Zombo Buster Advance – 25. Mai 2022
- Zombo Buster Advance für 4,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.
Sniper Elite 5 (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 26. Mai 2022
Sniper Elite im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Sniper Elite 5 – 59,99 Euro
- Sniper Elite 5 Deluxe Edition – 89,99 Euro
My Little Pony: Ein Maretime Bucht-Abenteuer – 26. Mai 2022
- My Little Pony: Ein Maretime Bucht-Abenteuer für 39,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.
Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 27. Mai 2022
- Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers für reduzierte 17,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen. (Regulärer Preis 19,99 Euro)
Kao the Kangaroo (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 27. Mai 2022
- Kao the Kangaroo im Microsoft Store kaufen.
Moo Lander – 27. Mai 2022
- Moo Lander im Microsoft Store kaufen.
Pac-Man Museum+ (Xbox Game Pass) – 27. Mai 2022
Remote Life – 27. Mai 2022
Sword and Bones – 27. Mai 2022
- Sword and Bones im Microsoft Store kaufen.
2 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Nächste Woche wird wohl das Sniper ausgepackt.
Injection π23 ‘Ars regia sieht etwas aus wie Silent Hill