Xbox Series X: Diese Spiele erscheinen in der neuen Woche KW 25/2022

In der kommenden Woche erscheinen folgende Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S.

In der kommenden Woche geht es im Microsoft Store wieder ordentlich rund, denn über 20 neue Spiele stehen für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S in den Startlöchern. Was euch genau erwartet, erfahrt ihr in unserer Übersicht.

Broken Mind – 20. Juni 2022

  • Broken Mind für 9,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.

Fall Guys (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery) – 21. Juni 2022

  • Fall Guys im Microsoft Store kaufen. (Kostenlos)

Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 21. Juni 2022

Shadowrun Trilogy (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery / Xbox Game Pass) – 21. Juni 2022

  • Shadowrun Trilogy für reduzierte 29,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen. (Regulärer Preis 39,99 Euro)

Drunken Fist 2: Zombie Hangover

Drunken Fist 2: Zombie Hangover (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 22. Juni 2022

Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue DX (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 22. Juni 2022

Redo! (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 22. Juni 2022

  • Redo! im Microsoft Store kaufen.

Sonic Origins – 22. Juni 2022

Why Pizza? (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 22. Juni 2022

  • Why Pizza? für reduzierte 3,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen. (Regulärer Preis 4,99 Euro / Kostenlose Testversion)

Blade Runner Enhanced Edition (Optimiert für Xbox One X) – 23. Juni 2022

Capcom Fighting Collection – 23. Juni 2022

Hatsune Miku Jigsaw Puzzle – 23. Juni 2022

Him & Her Collection – 23. Juni 2022

Naraka: Bladepoint (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery / Xbox Game Pass) – 23. Juni 2022

Naraka: Bladepoint im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Steve Jackson’s Sorcery! – 23. Juni 2022

Strategic Mind: The Pacific – 23. Juni 2022

Urban Flow – 23. Juni 2022

  • Urban Flow für 12,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.

A Winter’s Daydream (Xbox Series X|S) – 23. Juni 2022

  • A Winter’s Daydream für reduzierte 4,79 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen. (Regulärer Preis 5,99 Euro)

AI: The Somnium Files Nirvana Initiative – 24. Juni 2022

Book of Adventum – 24. Juni 2022

Newfound Courage – 24. Juni 2022

Pure Chase 80’s – 24. Juni 2022

  2. Phex83 73550 XP Tastenakrobat Level 2 | 19.06.2022 - 09:20 Uhr

    Ich freu mich auf Shadowrun. Pen&Paper RPGs spiele ich sehr gern, mal gucken wie diese Umsetzung ist.

  5. Banshee3774 51207 XP Nachwuchsadmin 5+ | 19.06.2022 - 09:51 Uhr

    Was sind das denn bitte für viele hammer Games? Blade Runner wird großartig 😍

