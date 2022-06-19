Xbox Series X: Diese Spiele erscheinen in der neuen Woche KW 25/2022

In der kommenden Woche geht es im Microsoft Store wieder ordentlich rund, denn über 20 neue Spiele stehen für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S in den Startlöchern. Was euch genau erwartet, erfahrt ihr in unserer Übersicht.
Broken Mind – 20. Juni 2022
- Broken Mind für 9,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.
Fall Guys (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery) – 21. Juni 2022
- Fall Guys im Microsoft Store kaufen. (Kostenlos)
Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 21. Juni 2022
- Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star im Microsoft Store kaufen.
Shadowrun Trilogy (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery / Xbox Game Pass) – 21. Juni 2022
- Shadowrun Trilogy für reduzierte 29,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen. (Regulärer Preis 39,99 Euro)
Drunken Fist 2: Zombie Hangover (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 22. Juni 2022
- Drunken Fist 2: Zombie Hangover im Microsoft Store kaufen.
Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue DX (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 22. Juni 2022
- Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue DX im Microsoft Store kaufen.
Redo! (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 22. Juni 2022
- Redo! im Microsoft Store kaufen.
Sonic Origins – 22. Juni 2022
- Sonic Origins für 39,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.
Why Pizza? (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 22. Juni 2022
- Why Pizza? für reduzierte 3,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen. (Regulärer Preis 4,99 Euro / Kostenlose Testversion)
Blade Runner Enhanced Edition (Optimiert für Xbox One X) – 23. Juni 2022
- Blade Runner Enhanced Edition im Microsoft Store kaufen.
Capcom Fighting Collection – 23. Juni 2022
- Capcom Fighting Collection für 39,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.
Hatsune Miku Jigsaw Puzzle – 23. Juni 2022
- Hatsune Miku Jigsaw Puzzle für 11,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.
Him & Her Collection – 23. Juni 2022
- Him & Her Collection im Microsoft Store kaufen.
Naraka: Bladepoint (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery / Xbox Game Pass) – 23. Juni 2022
Naraka: Bladepoint im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Naraka: Bladepoint – Standard Vorbestellung – 19,99 Euro
- Naraka: Bladepoint – Deluxe Vorbestellung – 34,99 Euro
- Naraka: Bladepoint – Ultimate Vorbestellung – 50,99 Euro
Steve Jackson’s Sorcery! – 23. Juni 2022
- Steve Jackson’s Sorcery! im Microsoft Store kaufen.
Strategic Mind: The Pacific – 23. Juni 2022
- Strategic Mind: The Pacific für 29,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.
Urban Flow – 23. Juni 2022
- Urban Flow für 12,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.
A Winter’s Daydream (Xbox Series X|S) – 23. Juni 2022
- A Winter’s Daydream für reduzierte 4,79 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen. (Regulärer Preis 5,99 Euro)
AI: The Somnium Files Nirvana Initiative – 24. Juni 2022
- AI: The Somnium Files Nirvana Initiative für 59,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.
Book of Adventum – 24. Juni 2022
- Book of Adventum im Microsoft Store kaufen. (Kostenlose Testversion)
Newfound Courage – 24. Juni 2022
- Newfound Courage im Microsoft Store kaufen.
Pure Chase 80’s – 24. Juni 2022
- Pure Chase 80’s im Microsoft Store kaufen.
5 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Auf Fall Guys freue ich mich wird sofort gezockt 😁
Ich freu mich auf Shadowrun. Pen&Paper RPGs spiele ich sehr gern, mal gucken wie diese Umsetzung ist.
Fall Guys habe ich wirkich Bock drauf. Endlich
Urban Flow find ich sehr interessant. 🙂
Was sind das denn bitte für viele hammer Games? Blade Runner wird großartig 😍