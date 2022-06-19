Xbox Series X: Diese Spiele erscheinen in der neuen Woche KW 25/2022

In der kommenden Woche erscheinen folgende Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S.

In der kommenden Woche geht es im Microsoft Store wieder ordentlich rund, denn über 20 neue Spiele stehen für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S in den Startlöchern. Was euch genau erwartet, erfahrt ihr in unserer Übersicht.

Broken Mind – 20. Juni 2022

Broken Mind für 9,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.

Fall Guys (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery) – 21. Juni 2022

Fall Guys im Microsoft Store kaufen. (Kostenlos)

Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 21. Juni 2022

Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star im Microsoft Store kaufen.

Shadowrun Trilogy (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery / Xbox Game Pass) – 21. Juni 2022

Shadowrun Trilogy für reduzierte 29,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen. (Regulärer Preis 39,99 Euro)

Drunken Fist 2: Zombie Hangover (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 22. Juni 2022

Drunken Fist 2: Zombie Hangover im Microsoft Store kaufen.

Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue DX (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 22. Juni 2022

Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue DX im Microsoft Store kaufen.

Redo! (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 22. Juni 2022

Redo! im Microsoft Store kaufen.

Sonic Origins – 22. Juni 2022

Sonic Origins für 39,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.

Why Pizza? (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 22. Juni 2022

Why Pizza? für reduzierte 3,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen. (Regulärer Preis 4,99 Euro / Kostenlose Testversion)

Blade Runner Enhanced Edition (Optimiert für Xbox One X) – 23. Juni 2022

Blade Runner Enhanced Edition im Microsoft Store kaufen.

Capcom Fighting Collection – 23. Juni 2022

Capcom Fighting Collection für 39,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.

Hatsune Miku Jigsaw Puzzle – 23. Juni 2022

Hatsune Miku Jigsaw Puzzle für 11,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.

Him & Her Collection – 23. Juni 2022

Him & Her Collection im Microsoft Store kaufen.

Naraka: Bladepoint (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery / Xbox Game Pass) – 23. Juni 2022

Naraka: Bladepoint im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Steve Jackson’s Sorcery! – 23. Juni 2022

Steve Jackson’s Sorcery! im Microsoft Store kaufen.

Strategic Mind: The Pacific – 23. Juni 2022

Strategic Mind: The Pacific für 29,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.

Urban Flow – 23. Juni 2022

Urban Flow für 12,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.

A Winter’s Daydream (Xbox Series X|S) – 23. Juni 2022

A Winter’s Daydream für reduzierte 4,79 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen. (Regulärer Preis 5,99 Euro)

AI: The Somnium Files Nirvana Initiative – 24. Juni 2022

AI: The Somnium Files Nirvana Initiative für 59,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.

Book of Adventum – 24. Juni 2022

Book of Adventum im Microsoft Store kaufen. (Kostenlose Testversion)

Newfound Courage – 24. Juni 2022

Newfound Courage im Microsoft Store kaufen.

Pure Chase 80’s – 24. Juni 2022

Pure Chase 80’s im Microsoft Store kaufen.