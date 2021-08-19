Xbox Series X: Sommer Spotlight 2021: Spiele der Woche 4 enthüllt

Wie wir bereits berichtet haben, hat Microsoft den Xbox Summer Spotlight 2021 gestartet. Diesen Sommer werden zahlreiche Spiele gefeiert und ihr könnt dabei reichlich Geld sparen.
Vom 27. Juli bis zum 6. September 2021 erscheinen Woche für Woche zahlreiche neue Gaming-Highlights, die ihr euch nicht entgehen lassen solltet. Insgesamt werden 75 Games veröffentlicht.
Wer von euch dabei mindestens 45,- Euro in den ausgewählten und unten aufgeführten Spielen investiert, der bekommt 5000 Microsoft Rewards Punkte und weitere 5,- Euro gutgeschrieben. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate-Abonnenten erhalten sogar 10,- Euro als Gutschrift.
Sommer-Spotlight 2021 – Summer Gaming Showcase Woche 4
- Dwarrows
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Crimson Spires
- Star Hunter DX (Pre-order)
- Tetragon
- Faraday Protocol
- FORECLOSED
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2021
- Art of Rally
- Shakes on a Plane
Barry the Bunny
- Fort Triumph
- Fishing Adventure
- Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four
- PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
- Hades
- Pile Up!
- Greak: Memories of Azur
Sommer-Spotlight 2021 – Summer Gaming Showcase Woche 3
- Solos
- Orbals
- Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption
- Castle of Pixel Skulls DX
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles – XBS|X
- Dodgeball Academia
- NO THING
- Bone Marrow: Console Edition
- Animus Revenant
- Armed Emeth
- Goroons
- I am Dead
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Samurai Warriors 5
- Library of Ruina
- Black Book
- Button City
- Action Arcade Wrestling
- Untitled Darkness
- The Big Con (Pre-order)
- Super Hiking League DX
- Sam & Max Save the World Remaster
Sommer-Spotlight 2021 – Summer Gaming Showcase Woche 2
- Super Animal Royale (Game Preview / Free To Play)
- The Forgotten City
- Madness Beverage
- Colorful Colore
- Trigger Witch
- Skydrift Infinity
- Eldest Souls
- Blaster Master Zero 3
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel
- Omno
- The Ascent
- Paint the Town Red
- Get Packed
- Flowlines VS
- Horror Tales: The Wine
- Cuccchi
- Inbento
- Apple Slash
- Deadly Days
Sommer Spotlight 2021 – Summer Gaming Showcase Woche 1
- Death’s Door – 19,99 Euro
- Cris Tales – 39,99 Euro
- Last Stop – 24,99 Euro
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 5 – 69,99 Euro
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 5 Digital Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Orcs Must Die! 3 – 29,99 Euro
- Blightbound – 15,99 Euro
- Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions – 39,99 Euro
- Pile Up! Box by Box – 14,99 Euro
- The Last Rolling Hero – 4,59 Euro
- Night Book – 12,99 Euro
- KeyWe – Früher-Vogel-Paket – 24,99 Euro
- King’s Bounty II – 59,99 Euro
- Skydrift Infinity – 14,99 Euro
- The Ascent – 29,99 Euro
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite (pre-order) – 39,99 Euro
Die aufgelisteten Spiele sind lediglich die Games der ersten Summer Spotlight Aktionswochen. Es kommen jede Woche weitere Spiele hinzu. Das Angebot gilt vom 27. Juli 2021, 06:01 Uhr MESZ, bis 6. September 2021, 8:59 Uhr MESZ.
Hier der Trailer zur Aktion: