Xbox Series X: Sommer Spotlight 2021: Spiele der Woche 4 enthüllt

Microsoft verkündet die Sommer Spotlight 2021-Spiele der vierten Woche.

Wie wir bereits berichtet haben, hat Microsoft den Xbox Summer Spotlight 2021 gestartet. Diesen Sommer werden zahlreiche Spiele gefeiert und ihr könnt dabei reichlich Geld sparen.

Vom 27. Juli bis zum 6. September 2021 erscheinen Woche für Woche zahlreiche neue Gaming-Highlights, die ihr euch nicht entgehen lassen solltet. Insgesamt werden 75 Games veröffentlicht.

Wer von euch dabei mindestens 45,- Euro in den ausgewählten und unten aufgeführten Spielen investiert, der bekommt 5000 Microsoft Rewards Punkte und weitere 5,- Euro gutgeschrieben. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate-Abonnenten erhalten sogar 10,- Euro als Gutschrift.

Sommer-Spotlight 2021 – Summer Gaming Showcase Woche 4

Sommer-Spotlight 2021 – Summer Gaming Showcase Woche 3

Sommer-Spotlight 2021 – Summer Gaming Showcase Woche 2

Sommer Spotlight 2021 – Summer Gaming Showcase Woche 1

Die aufgelisteten Spiele sind lediglich die Games der ersten Summer Spotlight Aktionswochen. Es kommen jede Woche weitere Spiele hinzu. Das Angebot gilt vom 27. Juli 2021, 06:01 Uhr MESZ, bis 6. September 2021, 8:59 Uhr MESZ.

Hier der Trailer zur Aktion:

