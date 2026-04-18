Xbox Series X: Top 100: Diese Microsoft-Spiele gehören zu den meistgespielten Spielen

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Xbox Charts: Diese Microsoft-Spiele gehören aktuell zu den meistgespielten Titeln!

Mehrere Titel aus dem Hause Microsoft zählen aktuell zu den meistgespielten Spielen auf Xbox und sind in den Top 100 der Plattform stark vertreten.

Zu den erfolgreichsten gehört Minecraft, das sich auf Platz 3 positioniert. Direkt dahinter folgt Call of Duty auf Rang 4, womit zwei der größten Marken weiterhin konstant hohe Spielerzahlen erreichen.

Auch im weiteren Verlauf der Liste finden sich zahlreiche bekannte Titel. Forza Horizon 5 belegt Platz 13, während Overwatch 2 auf Rang 16 vertreten ist.

Klassiker wie Halo: The Master Chief Collection (Platz 27) und Halo Infinite (Platz 40) bleiben ebenfalls weiterhin gefragt.

Im Rollenspiel- und Open-World-Bereich behaupten sich Titel wie Starfield (Platz 31), Fallout 4 (Platz 33) sowie The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (Platz 41). Auch Fallout 76 bleibt mit Platz 51 weiterhin präsent.

Auffällig ist zudem die starke Vertretung der Call-of-Duty-Reihe mit mehreren Ablegern in den Charts, darunter Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II und weitere Teile der Serie.

Ergänzt wird die Liste durch Titel wie Sea of Thieves, Diablo IV sowie The Elder Scrolls Online, die ebenfalls weiterhin eine aktive Spielerbasis aufweisen.

Die aktuellen Platzierungen zeigen, dass sowohl etablierte Klassiker als auch neuere Titel langfristig hohe Spielerzahlen auf Xbox erreichen und das Portfolio von Microsoft breit aufgestellt bleibt.

Top 100 Xbox Spiele – Meistgespielte Spiele

  1. Platz 3: Minecraft
  2. Platz 4: Call of Duty
  3. Platz 13: Forza Horizon 5
  4. Platz 16: Overwatch
  5. Platz 26: Call of Duty: Black Ops 3
  6. Platz 27: Halo: The Master Chief Collection
  7. Platz 29: Call of Duty: Black Ops 2
  8. Platz 31: Starfield
  9. Platz 33: Fallout 4
  10. Platz 39: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
  11. Platz 40: Halo Infinite
  12. Platz 41: TES V: Skyrim Special Edition
  13. Platz 51: Fallout 76
  14. Platz 52: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  15. Platz 55: Sea of Thieves: 2026 Edition
  16. Platz 61: Call of Duty: WWII
  17. Platz 66: Diablo IV
  18. Platz 67: Call of Duty:  Black Ops
  19. Platz 69: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  20. Platz 78: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  21. Platz 88: Grounded 2
  22. Platz 95: Minecraft Dungeons
  23. Platz 96: TES Online

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  1. Robilein 1247130 XP Xboxdynasty Legend Platin | 18.04.2026 - 08:14 Uhr

    Da werden einige Spiele von Team Xbox gezockt. Forza Horizon 6 wird ganz schön weit nach oben springen. Ich hoffe auch das man mit Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IV wieder etwas back to the roots geht.

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