Xbox Store: Alle Release-Termine KW29/2023

In der neuen Woche erscheinen folgende Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S. Hier gibt es alle Release-Termine für euch.

18. Juli 2023: Techtonica (Game Preview – XGP)

Vorbestellung Techtonica – noch nicht möglich

18. Juli 2023: Insomnis

Vorbestellung Insomnis – noch nicht möglich

18. Juli 2023: LISA: Definitive Edition

Vorbestellung LISA: Definitive Edition – 24,99 €

18. Juli 2023: LISA: The Painful – Definitive Edition

Vorbestellung Lisa: The Painful – Definitive Edition – 19,99 €

18. Juli 2023: LISA: The Joyful – Definitive Edition

Vorbestellung Lisa: The Joyful – Definitive Edition – 9,99 €

18. Juli 2023: REMEDIUM: Sentinels

Vorbestellung Remedium: Sentinels – noch nicht möglich

19. Juli 2023: Agriculture

Vorbestellung Agriculture – noch nicht möglich

19. Juli 2023: Maquette (XGP)

Vorbestellung Maquette – noch nicht im

19. Juli 2023: Crown of the Empire 2: Around the World

Vorbestellung Crown of the Empire 2: Around the World – noch nicht möglich

19. Juli 2023: Spirit Hunters: Infinite Horde

Vorbestellung Spirit Hunters: Infinite Horde – 9,99 € – 7,99 €

19. Juli 2023: Cross Tails

Vorbestellung Cross Tails – 29,99 €

19. Juli 2023: Skullgirls 2nd Encore

Vorbestellung Skullgirls 2nd Encore – 24,99 €

20. Juli 2023: Oaken

Vorbestellung Oaken – 19,99 € – 15,99 €

20. Juli 2023: Punch Club 2: Fast Forward

Vorbestellung Punch Club 2: Fast Forward – 19,99 €

20. Juli 2023: The Wandering Village

The Wandering Village (Game Preview + XGP)

20. Juli 2023: Strategic Mind: Fight for Dominance

Vorbestellung Strategic Mind: Fight for Dominance – 49,99 €

21. Juli 2023: The Snow Fable: Mystery of the Flame

Vorbestellung The Snow Fable: Mystery of the Flame – July 21

21. Juli 2023: Antstream Arcade

Vorbestellung Antstream Arcade – 29,99 €

21. Juli 2023: IceLine

Vorbestellung IceLine – July 21

21. Juli 2023: Sephonie

Vorbestellung Sephonie – July 21

22. Juli 2023: Remnant II Ultimate Edition

Vorbestellung Remnant II Ultimate Edition – 69,99 €

