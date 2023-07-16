Xbox Store: Alle Release-Termine KW29/2023

Auch in der neuen Woche erscheinen wieder sehr viele neue Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S. Was euch erwartet, erfahrt ihr in unserer Übersicht.
18. Juli 2023: Techtonica (Game Preview – XGP)
Vorbestellung Techtonica – noch nicht möglich
18. Juli 2023: Insomnis
Vorbestellung Insomnis – noch nicht möglich
18. Juli 2023: LISA: Definitive Edition
Vorbestellung LISA: Definitive Edition – 24,99 €
18. Juli 2023: LISA: The Painful – Definitive Edition
Vorbestellung Lisa: The Painful – Definitive Edition – 19,99 €
18. Juli 2023: LISA: The Joyful – Definitive Edition
Vorbestellung Lisa: The Joyful – Definitive Edition – 9,99 €
18. Juli 2023: REMEDIUM: Sentinels
Vorbestellung Remedium: Sentinels – noch nicht möglich
19. Juli 2023: Agriculture
Vorbestellung Agriculture – noch nicht möglich
19. Juli 2023: Maquette (XGP)
Vorbestellung Maquette – noch nicht im
19. Juli 2023: Crown of the Empire 2: Around the World
Vorbestellung Crown of the Empire 2: Around the World – noch nicht möglich
19. Juli 2023: Spirit Hunters: Infinite Horde
Vorbestellung Spirit Hunters: Infinite Horde –
9,99 € – 7,99 €
19. Juli 2023: Cross Tails
Vorbestellung Cross Tails – 29,99 €
19. Juli 2023: Skullgirls 2nd Encore
Vorbestellung Skullgirls 2nd Encore – 24,99 €
20. Juli 2023: Oaken
Vorbestellung Oaken –
19,99 € – 15,99 €
20. Juli 2023: Punch Club 2: Fast Forward
Vorbestellung Punch Club 2: Fast Forward – 19,99 €
20. Juli 2023: The Wandering Village
The Wandering Village (Game Preview + XGP)
20. Juli 2023: Strategic Mind: Fight for Dominance
Vorbestellung Strategic Mind: Fight for Dominance – 49,99 €
21. Juli 2023: The Snow Fable: Mystery of the Flame
Vorbestellung The Snow Fable: Mystery of the Flame – July 21
21. Juli 2023: Antstream Arcade
Vorbestellung Antstream Arcade – 29,99 €
21. Juli 2023: IceLine
Vorbestellung IceLine – July 21
21. Juli 2023: Sephonie
Vorbestellung Sephonie – July 21
22. Juli 2023: Remnant II Ultimate Edition
Vorbestellung Remnant II Ultimate Edition – 69,99 €
