Xbox Store: Battlefield 2042 und Spiele mit extra Rabatt

In der 46. Kalenderwoche 2021 sind im Store der Xbox neue Spiele dazu gekommen. Wir zeigen euch, welche Games im Store KW 46/2021 ab sofort zum Download bereit stehen. Wie immer verschaffen wir euch einen kurzen Überblick über alle Neuankömmlinge.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen KW 46/2021
- Exo One – 15,99 € – 3,61 GB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery – Inklusive Xbox Game Pass
- BloodRayne: ReVamped – 19,99 € – 6,62 GB
- BloodRayne 2: ReVamped – 19,99 € – 13,47 GB
- Undungeon – 19,99 € – 6,7 GB – Inklusive Xbox Game Pass
-
Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition –
99,99€ – 89,99 € – 79,62 GB – Rabatt mit EA Play – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery
-
Battlefield 2042 –
69,99€ – 62,99 € – 27,89 GB – Rabatt mit EA Play
-
Battlefield 2042 –
79,99€ – 71,99 € – 79,61 GB – Rabatt mit EA Play – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery
-
Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition –
119,99€ – 107,99 € – 79,63 GB – Rabatt mit EA Play – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery
-
Nerf Legends –
49,99€ – 39,99 € – 8,65 GB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery
-
Nerf Legends Deluxe –
59,99€ – 47,99 € – 8,66 GB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery
- Two Hundred Ways – 14,99 € – 836,25 MB
- Two & One Hundred Ways Bundle – 19,99 € – 1,1 GB
-
Total Arcade Racing –
9,99€ – 7,99 € – 545,27 MB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery
- SCARLET NEXUS Ultimate Edition – 99,99 € – 18,61 GB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery
-
Smoots Golf –
9,99€ – 8,49 € – 1,23 GB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery
