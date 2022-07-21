Xbox Store: Bright Memory: Infinite und weitere neue Spiele verfügbar

Im Xbox Store sind in der 29. Kalenderwoche 2022 neue Spiele eingetroffen. Hier erfahrt ihr, welche Games schon auf euch warten und welche Rabatte es gibt.

Heute sind in der 29. Kalenderwoche im Jahr 2022 wieder neue Spiele im Microsoft Store für Xbox eingetroffen. Wir zeigen euch, welche Games im Microsoft Store ab sofort zum Download bereitstehen und auf euch warten.

Xbox Store Neuveröffentlichungen

Xbox Store – Bereits verfügbare Spiele:

Xbox Store – Pre-Order

Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen.

  3. De4thsp4nk 56604 XP Nachwuchsadmin 7+ | 21.07.2022 - 08:41 Uhr

    Ist das der Rabatt von den Leuten die sozusagen die Demo gekauft haben von bright memory?

    • DerLandvogt 138998 XP Elite-at-Arms Gold | 21.07.2022 - 09:03 Uhr

      Ich denke ja weil wenn ich ohne mich einzuloggen auf den Link gehe kostet es 19,99 nachdem einloggen dann nur noch 15,99 Euro

  4. masterdk2006 103905 XP Elite User | 21.07.2022 - 09:05 Uhr

    Ist bei Bright Memory die Kampagne nun länger oder ist man da immer noch in 2 Stunden durch?

