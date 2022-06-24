Xbox Store: Capcom Fighting Collection und weitere neue Spiele verfügbar

Heute sind in der 25. Kalenderwoche im Jahr 2022 wieder neue Spiele im Microsoft Store für Xbox eingetroffen. Wir zeigen euch, welche Games im Microsoft Store ab sofort zum Download bereitstehen und auf euch warten.
Xbox Store Neuveröffentlichungen
- Pre-Order: A Plague Tale: Requiem (Pre-order) – 59,99 Euro
- Capcom Fighting Bundle – 59,99 Euro
- Capcom Fighting Collection – 39,99 Euro
- Urban Flow – 12,99 Euro
- Strategic Mind: The Pacific – 29,99 Euro
Xbox Store – Bereits verfügbare Spiele:
- Sonic Origins – 39,99 Euro
- Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe – 44,99 Euro
- NARAKA: BLADEPOINT – Ultimate – 50,99 Euro
- NARAKA: BLADEPOINT – Deluxe – 34,99 Euro
- NARAKA: BLADEPOINT – Standard – 19,99 Euro (XGP)
- Steve Jackson’s Sorcery! – 24,99 Euro
- Blade Runner Enhanced Edition – 9,99 Euro
- Pre-Order: Bau-Simulator – Extended Edition – 54,99 Euro – 49,49 Euro
- Drunken Fist 2: Zombie Hangover –
7,99 Euro– 6,39 Euro
- Why Pizza? –
4,99 Euro– 3,99 Euro
- Why Pizza? XSX – 4,99 Euro – 3,99 Euro
- Shadowrun Returns – 19,99 Euro (XGP)
- Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition – 19,99 Euro (XGP)
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut – 19,99 Euro (XGP)
- Shadowrun Trilogy – 39,99 Euro
- Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star – 14,99 Euro
- BROKEN MIND – 9,99 Euro
- Fall Guys – kostenlos
- SKATE 3 – Das Upgrade-Paket – 13,99 Euro
- SKATE 3 – Das Freischalt-Paket – 19,99 Euro
- Deep Diving Adventures – 19,99 Euro
- CyberHive – 8,99 Euro
- Tales of Aravorn: Seasons of the Wolf –
19,99 Euro– 15,99 Euro
- Time Rift –
9,99 Euro– 7,99 Euro
- OMORI – 29,99 Euro (XGP)
- Barn Finders –
19,99 Euro– 15,99 Euro
- Oxide Room 104 – 24,99 Euro
- Final Vendetta – 24,99 Euro
- Overwatch 2: Watchpoint-Paket – 39,99 Euro
- Redout 2 – 29,99 Euro
- Redout 2 – Deluxe Edition – 44,99 Euro
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge –
24,99 Euro– 22,49 Euro (XGP)
- Autonauts –
19,99 Euro– 17,99 Euro
- Zorro The Chronicles Xbox Series X|S – 39,99 Euro
- Zorro The Chronicles Xbox One – 39,99 Euro
- Century: Age of Ashes – Scorched Edition – kostenlos
- Rogue Star Rescue – 15,99 Euro
- King Leo – 14,99 Euro
- War Thunder – Dassault Milan Bundle – 59,99 Euro
- War Thunder – Leopard 2A4 Bundle – 59,99 Euro
- Thunder Kid II: Null Mission – 7,99 Euro – 6,39 Euro
- Dadish 3 – 9,99 Euro
- Outbreak Silver Collection – 74,99 Euro – 59,99 Euro
- Grand Theft Auto V (Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S) – 59,99 Euro
- Killing Floor 2 – Ultimate Edition – 59,99 Euro
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Bundle –
79,99 Euro– 55,99 Euro
- Codeschlitzer-Paket für SMITE – 17,99 Euro
- The Hand Of Merlin – 29,99 Euro
- Discovery Tour: Viking Age – 19,99 Euro
- LumbearJack – 12,99 Euro
- The Wizard and The Slug –
4,99 Euro– 3,99 Euro
- The Quarry Standard Edition – Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- The Quarry Standard Edition – Xbox Series X|S – 74,99 Euro
- The Quarry Deluxe-Edition – Xbox Series X|S – 84,99 Euro
- Industria – 19,99 Euro
- The Wizard and The Slug –
4,99 Euro– 3,99 Euro
- Pro Gymnast Simulator –
19,99 Euro– 15,99 Euro
- Zeus Quest – The Rebirth of Earth – 9,99 Euro
- Freshly Frosted – 9,99 Euro
- Tour de France 2022 Xbox One – 49,99 Euro
- Tour de France 2022 Xbox Series X|S – 59,99 Euro
- Metal: Hellsinger Demo
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Pre-order) – 59,99 Euro
- As Dusk Falls – 29,99 Euro
- Bau-Simulator – Extended Edition – 54,99 Euro – 49,49 Euro
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Cross-Gen – 79,99 Euro
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Vault Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle 1 – 39,99 Euro
- Capcom Fighting Collection – 39,99 Euro
- Deliver Us Mars –
29,99 Euro– 26,99 Euro
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed – 39,99 Euro inkl. Clone Carnage
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed – Dessed to Skill Edition – 54,99 Euro inkl. Clone Carnage
- Destroy All Humans! – Jumbo Pack – 79,99 Euro
- F1 22 Standard Edition Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- F1 22 Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S – 79,99 Euro
- F1 22 Champions Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S + Zeitlich begrenzter Bonus – 89,99 Euro
- F1 Manager 2022 –
54,99 Euro– 49,49 Euro
- Final Vendetta – 24,99 Euro
- Gravitar: Recharged – 8,99 Euro
- Gotham Knights – 74,99 Euro
- Gotham Knights: Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Hello Neighbor 2 Standard Edition – 39,99 Euro
- Hello Neighbor 2 Deluxe Edition – 59,99 Euro
- Humankind – 49,99 Euro (XGP)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R – 49,99 Euro
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Deluxe Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Bundle –
79,99 Euro– 55,99 Euro
- Legal Dungeon – 9,99 Euro
- Liberated: Enhanced Edition –
19,99 Euro– 15,99 Euro
- Madden NFL 23 – Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- Madden NFL 23 – Xbox Series X|S – 79,99 Euro
- Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition – Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S + zeitlich befristeter Bonus – 99,99 Euro
- Matchpoint – Tennis Championships – 49,99 Euro – 44,99 Euro (XGP)
- Matchpoint – Tennis Championships | Legends Edition – 54,99 Euro – 49,49 Euro
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition – 74,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition – 99,99 Euro
- MX vs ATV Legends – 39,99 Euro
- MX vs ATV Legends Leader Pack – 59,99 Euro
- MX vs ATV Legends Icon Pack – 79,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl – 59,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Deluxe Edition – 79,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Saints Row – 69,99 Euro
- Saints Row Gold Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Saints Row Platinum Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Scorn 39,99 Euro (XGP)
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance – 59,99 Euro
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance Deluxe Edition – 89,99 Euro
- Soul Hackers 2 – Digital Premium Edition – 89,99 Euro
- Soul Hackers 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Soul Hackers 2 – 59,99 Euro
- Temtem – 44,99 Euro
- Temtem – Deluxe Edition – 64,99 Euro
- The Callisto Protocol for Xbox Series X|S – Digital Deluxe Edition – 89,99 Euro
- The Callisto Protocol for Xbox One – Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 Euro
- The Callisto Protocol for Xbox Series X|S – Day One Edition – 69,99 Euro
- The Callisto Protocol for Xbox One – Day One Edition – 59,99 Euro
- Umurangi Generation Special Edition – 20,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong PRIMOGEN EDITION – 69,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox Series X|S Pre Order – 59,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox One Pre Order – 59,99 Euro
- Warhammer 40.000: Darktide – 39,99 Euro (XGP)
- Warhammer 40.000: Darktide – Imperial Edition – 59,99 Euro
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen.
