Xbox Store: Car Mechanic Simulator und mehr mit extra Rabatt

In der 32. Kalenderwoche 2021 sind im Store der Xbox neue Spiele dazu gekommen. Wir zeigen euch, welche Games im Store KW 32/2021 ab sofort zum Download bereit stehen. Wie immer verschaffen wir euch einen kurzen Überblick über alle Neuankömmlinge.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen KW 32/2021
- Boyfriend Dungeon – 19,99 € – 1,85 GB – Inklusive Xbox Game Pass
-
Foreclosed –
19,99€ – 15,99 € – 1,01 GB
- Art of Rally – 20,99 € – 4,17 GB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery – Inklusive Xbox Game Pass
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 – 29,99 € – 9,34 GB
- Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins – 12,99 € – 1,62 GB
- Spacelines From The Far Out – Beta Demo – Kostenlos – 498,05 MB
- Star Hunter DX – 14,99 € – 174,9 MB – XBOX Play Anywhere – Pre-Order und Pre-Download