Xbox Store: Das sind die Spiele der neuen Woche KW36/2024

In der neuen Woche erscheinen wieder einige Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, präsentieren wir euch alle Neuveröffentlichungen in einer Liste.
Mit einem Klick auf den „Microsoft Store“-Button, gelangt ihr direkt zum Xbox Store, um euch mit weiteren Informationen zu versorgen. Gleiches gilt für den Amazon-Button. Mit einem Klick auf „Zum Spiel“ gelangt ihr zur Übersichtsseite zum jeweiligen Spiel und könnt euch, wenn vorhanden, mit weiteren News zum Titel eindecken.
Bitte beachtet, dass wir zwar die unzähligen Indie-Spiele in unserer Datenbank samt Release-Termin bei uns aufnehmen, wir aber nicht zu jedem Spiel News, Screenshots und mehr anbieten können.
Microsoft hat das Xbox-Partnerprogramm für Webseiten-Betreiber im Microsoft Store weltweit beendet. Das heißt, dass ihr nicht länger diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community mit eurem Kauf im Microsoft Store über unsere Partnerlinks unterstützen könnt. Partnerlinks von Amazon etc. sind davon nicht betroffen.
Was euch in der neuen Woche erwartet, erfahrt ihr in dieser Xbox Store-Übersicht.
Xbox Store – Neuveröffentlichungen
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
The Casting of Frank Stone
Star Trucker
Mining Mechs
Age of Mythology: Retold
Offroad Mechanic Simulator
3XTINCTION
Alpacapaca Dash
Billy’s Game Show
Elon and the Divine Proof
Warhammer 40.000: Space Marine 2
Ace Attorney Investigations Collection
Shogun Showdown
The Holy Gosh Darn
Mudness Offroad – 4×4 Truck Car Simulator
SUNSOFT is Back! Retro Game Selection
NBA 2K25
Aero The Acro-Bat 2
Live Factory
Ship Graveyard Simulator 2
Xbox – Pre-Order – Amazon
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows – Limited Edition (exklusiv bei Amazon) – 79,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows – Gold Edition (inkl. Season Pass und früheren Zugang) – 109,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows Collector’s Edition- 279,99 €
- Barbie: Project Friendship – 39,99 €
- Balatro Special Edition – 29,99 €
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Cross-Gen Bundle – Code- 79,99 €
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – 79,99 €
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Vault Edition – Code – 109,99 €
- Darkest Dungeon 2 – 39,99 €
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard – 79,99 €
- Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero – 79,99 €
- Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake – 69,99 €
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed – 59,99 €
- Dollhouse: Behind the Broken Mirror – 39,99 €
- DOOM Anthology – Xbox – 89,99 €
- EA SPORTS FC 25 – Download Code – 79,99 €
- EA SPORTS FC 25 Ultimate Edition – Download Code – 99,99 €
- Empire of the Ants – Limited Edition – 49,99 €
- Enotria: The Last Song – 49,99 €
- Funko Fusion Exclusive Amazon D1 BONUS – 64,99 €
- Halloween & Ash vs Evil Dead Retro Realms – 49,99 €
- Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Deluxe Edition – 39,99 €
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 25: Day One Edition – 59,99 €
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure – 59,99 €
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game – 39,99 €
- Metaphor: ReFantazio (Xbox Series X) – 69,99 €
- Metaphor: ReFantazio (PlayStation 5) – 69,99 €
- Metaphor: ReFantazio Collector’s Edition (Xbox)
- NBA 2K25 – 79,99 €
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Heart of Chornobyl Limited Edition – 79,99 €
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Ultimate Edition
- Sonic x Shadow Generations – 49,99 €
- Starship Troopers Extermination – 49,99 €
- Star Wars Outlaws – 79,99 €
- Star Wars Outlaws Gold-Edition – 119,99 €
- Undisputed Deluxe WBC Edition – 79,99 €
- Unknown9: Awakening – 49,99 €
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – 69,99 €
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Gold Edition Steelbook – 99,99 €
Xbox Collector’s Editionen und mehr
- Aliens: Colonial Marines Collector’s Edition
- Alone in the Dark Collector’s Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows Collector’s Edition- 279,99 € (Hier für PlayStation)
- Biomutant Collector’s Edition
- Darksiders III Collector’s Edition
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Collector’s Edition
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition – 249,99 € – (PS5)
- Gothic Remake Collector’s Edition – 199,99 €
- Hogwarts Legacy Collectors Edition – 299,99 €
- Metaphor: ReFantazio Collector’s Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps – Collector’s Edition
- PAYDAY 3 Collector’s Edition
- Planescape: Torment & Icewind Dale Enhanced und Collector’s Edition
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Heart of Chornobyl Limited Edition – 79,99 €
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Heart of Chornobyl Collector’s Edition – 189,99 €
- Street Fighter 6 Collectors Edition
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! Collectors Edition – Xbox Series X – 219,99 €
- Tales of Arise – Collector’s Edition
- Terminator: Resistance – Complete Edition – Collector’s Edition (Xbox Series X)
- Xbox Collector’s Editionen
- Xbox Steelbook Editionen
Amazon Xbox Highlights
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Metal Gear Snake Eater Deluxe
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
- Xbox Guthaben
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Elite Series 2 Controller
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2
- Gaming Angebote
- OLED-TV Angebote
- Externe Festplatten
- Xbox Controller
- Xbox Headsets
- Xbox Restposten
- Xbox Bestseller
- Xbox Vorbestellungen
- Xbox Zubehör
- Xbox Spiele
- Mitgliedschaften und Guthaben
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals & Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten und die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.
Hinweis: Alle Preisangaben ohne Gewähr. Die Preise können sich je nach Region, Pre-Launch-Rabatten und weiteren Aktionen ändern bzw. unterscheiden.
2 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Ace Attorney soll ziemlich gut sein, werde ich mal irgendwann durchzocken.
Hat musk nun sein eigenes Spiel, in dem er seine Göttlichkeit zeigt?