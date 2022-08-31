Xbox Store: Destroy All Humans und weitere neue Spiele verfügbar

Heute sind in der 35. Kalenderwoche im Jahr 2022 wieder neue Spiele im Microsoft Store für Xbox eingetroffen. Wir zeigen euch, welche Games im Microsoft Store ab sofort zum Download bereitstehen und auf euch warten.
Weiter unten gibt es noch eine Liste mit allen Spielen, die derzeit im Microsoft Store vorbestellt werden können.
Xbox Store Neuveröffentlichungen
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection – 39,99 Euro
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed – 39,99 Euro inkl. Clone Carnage
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed – Dessed to Skill Edition – 54,99 Euro inkl. Clone Carnage
- Destroy All Humans! – Jumbo Pack – 79,99 Euro
- The Company Man – 19,99 Euro
- Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma – 19,99 Euro
- Fairy Elements – 14,99 Euro
- Food Truck Tycoon –
4,99 Euro– 3,99 Euro
- Murder on the Marine Express – 4,99 Euro
- Pre-Order: NHL 23 Standard Edition Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- Pre-Order: NHL 23 Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S – 79,99 Euro
- Pre-Order: NHL 23 X-Factor Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S + befristeter Bonus – 99,99 Euro
- Pre-Order: Blind Fate: Edo no Yami – 24,99 Euro
Xbox Store – Bereits verfügbare Spiele:
- Saints Row – 69,99 Euro
- Saints Row Gold Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Saints Row Platinum Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Soul Hackers 2 – Digital Premium Edition – 89,99 Euro
- Soul Hackers 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Soul Hackers 2 – 59,99 Euro
- F1 Manager 2022 –
54,99 Euro– 49,49 Euro
- Like No Other: The Legend Of The Twin Books –
18,99 Euro– 16,14 Euro
- Aquadine –
19,99 Euro– 15,99 Euro
- PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC – 39,99 Euro
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Pre-order) – 59,99 Euro (XGP)
- Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? –
29,99 Euro– 26,99 Euro
- Bau-Simulator – Extended Edition –
54,99 Euro– 49,49 Euro
- Blind Fate: Edo no Yami – 24,99 Euro
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Cross-Gen – 79,99 Euro
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Vault Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Dakar Desert Rally – 39,99 Euro
- Dakar Desert Rally – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 Euro
- Deliver Us Mars –
29,99 Euro– 26,99 Euro
- Disney Dreamlight Valley – 29,99 Euro
- Disney Dreamlight Valley – Luxus-Edition – 49,99 Euro
- Disney Dreamlight Valley – Ultimative Edition – 69,99 Euro
- DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS Pre-Order – 19,99 Euro
- DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS Special Edition Pre-Order – 29,99 Euro
- DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms – 39,99 Euro
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S – 79,99 Euro
- FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S + zeitlich begrenzter Bonus – 99,99 Euro
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed – 39,99 Euro
- Goat Simulator 3 – Pre-Order Standard Edition – 29,99 Euro
- Goat Simulator 3 – Pre-Order Digital Downgrade Edition – 39,99 Euro
- Gotham Knights – 74,99 Euro
- Gotham Knights: Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker –
39,99 Euro– 35,99 Euro (XGP)
- Hello Neighbor 2 Standard Edition – 39,99 Euro
- Hello Neighbor 2 Deluxe Edition – 59,99 Euro
- Hogwarts Legacy: Digitale Deluxe Edition – 84,99 Euro
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox Series X|S – 74,99 Euro
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- Humankind – 49,99 Euro (XGP)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R – 49,99 Euro
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Deluxe Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Bundle –
79,99 Euro– 55,99 Euro
- Knights & Guns – 9,99 Euro
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22 – Platinum Edition – 49,99 Euro
- LEGO Brawls – 39,99 Euro
- Little League World Series Baseball 2022 –
49,99 Euro– 39,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition – 74,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Metal: Hellsinger – 39,99 Euro
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord –
49,99 Euro– 44,99 Euro
- MultiVersus Gründer-Pack – Standard Edition – 39,99 Euro
- MultiVersus Gründer-Pack – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 Euro
- MultiVersus Gründer-Pack – Premium Edition – 99,99 Euro
- NBA 2K23 für Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- NBA 2K23 für Xbox Series X|S – 79,99 Euro
- NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition- 84,99 Euro
- NBA 2K23 Championship Edition – 149,99 Euro
- NHL 23 Standard Edition Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- NHL 23 Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S – 79,99 Euro
- NHL 23 X-Factor Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S + befristeter Bonus – 99,99 Euro
- New Tales from the Borderlands: Pre-Order Bundle – 39,99 Euro
- New Tales from the Borderlands: Deluxe Edition Bundle – 49,99 Euro
- OneShot: World Machine Edition – 14,99 Euro
- PGA TOUR 2K23 Pre-Order for Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- PGA TOUR 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition Pre-Order – 74,99 Euro
- PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition Pre-Order – 99,99 Euro
- PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition Pre-Order – 119,99 Euro
- Resident Evil: Village Gold Edition – 49,99 Euro
- Resident Evil: Village Winters-Erweiterung – 19,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl – 59,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Deluxe Edition – 79,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- SBK 22 – Pre-order – 39,99 Euro
- Scorn 39,99 Euro (XGP)
- Sonic Frontiers – Standard Edition – 59,99 Euro
- Sonic Frontiers – Deluxe Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Steelrising – Standard Edition (Pre-order) – 59,99 Euro
- Steelrising – Bastille Edition (Pre-Order) – 69,99 Euro
- Skull and Bones – 79,99 Euro
- Skull and Bones Premium Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Soul Hackers 2 – Digital Premium Edition – 89,99 Euro
- Soul Hackers 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Soul Hackers 2 – 59,99 Euro
- STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE – 69,99 Euro
- STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION – 84,99 Euro
- Temtem – 44,99 Euro
- Temtem – Deluxe Edition – 64,99 Euro
- The Callisto Protocol for Xbox Series X|S – Digital Deluxe Edition – 89,99 Euro
- The Callisto Protocol for Xbox One – Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 Euro
- The Callisto Protocol for Xbox Series X|S – Day One Edition – 69,99 Euro
- The Callisto Protocol for Xbox One – Day One Edition – 59,99 Euro
- The DioField Chronicle – 59,99 Euro
- The DioField Chronicle Digitale Deluxe Edition – 74,99 Euro
- Them’s Fightin‘ Herds – 19,99 Euro
- Them’s Fightin‘ Herds Deluxe Edition – 39,99 Euro
- Train Sim World 3: Deluxe Edition –
59,99 Euro– 53,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong PRIMOGEN EDITION – 69,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox Series X|S Pre Order – 59,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox One Pre Order – 59,99 Euro
- Warhammer 40.000: Darktide – 39,99 Euro (XGP)
- Warhammer 40.000: Darktide – Imperial Edition – 59,99 Euro
- White Day: A Labyrinth Named School –
29,99 Euro– 26,99 Euro
- World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing – 49,99 Euro
- World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing Gold Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Yars: Recharged – 8,99 Euro
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.