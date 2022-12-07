Xbox Store: Diese Neuveröffentlichungen sind heute eingetroffen

Die neue Kalenderwoche beschert euch wieder zahlreiche Spiele. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie jeden Sonntag an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Dezember 2022
- Dobo’s Heroes –
7,99 Euro– 6,39 Euro
- Bot Gaiden –
14,99 Euro– 12,74 Euro
- PSO2:NGS – Crimson Lotus Stia/Type 1 Edition – 19,99 Euro
- PSO2:NGS – Crimson Lotus Stia/Type 2 Edition – 19,99 Euro
- Hindsight – 14,99 Euro
- Minecraft: Deluxe Collection – 29,99 Euro
- Divine Knockout (DKO) – Gründer-Edition – 24,99 Euro
- Divine Knockout (DKO) – Ultimative Edition – 49,99 Euro
- Firefighting Simulator – The Squad – 29,99 Euro
- Swordship – 19,99 Euro
- Hello Neighbor 2 Standard Edition – 39,99 Euro (XGP)
- Hello Neighbor 2 Deluxe Edition – 59,99 Euro
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – Dezember 2022
- The Callisto Protocol for Xbox Series X|S – Digital Deluxe Edition – 89,99 Euro
- The Callisto Protocol for Xbox One – Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 Euro
- The Callisto Protocol for Xbox Series X|S – Day One Edition – 69,99 Euro
- The Callisto Protocol for Xbox One – Day One Edition – 59,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition – 74,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Need for Speed Unbound Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Watch Over Christmas – 16,99 €
- United Assault – Battle of the Bulge – 14,99 €
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Atomic Heart – 69,99 Euro (XGP)
- Atomic Heart – Gold Edition (Pre-order) – 99,99 Euro
- CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION – 59,99 Euro
- CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION – 79,99 Euro
- Dead Space 79,99 Euro (Amazon)
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition – 89,99 Euro
- Deliver Us Mars –
29,99 Euro– 26,99 Euro
- Hogwarts Legacy: Digitale Deluxe Edition – 84,99 Euro
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox Series X|S – 74,99 Euro
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- Humankind – 49,99 Euro (XGP)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! – 59,99 Euro
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 Euro
- One Piece Odyssey Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Resident Evil 4 (Remake) – 69,99 Euro
- Resident Evil 4 Deluxe Edition (Remake) – 79,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl – 59,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Deluxe Edition – 79,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Skull and Bones – 79,99 Euro
- Skull and Bones Premium Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Warhammer 40.000: Darktide – 39,99 Euro (XGP)
- Warhammer 40.000: Darktide – Imperial Edition – 59,99 Euro
